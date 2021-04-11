SCZ: Small-Cap Equities Are Relatively Attractive But Upside Is Capped

Photo by syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that enables predominantly U.S. investors to get direct exposure to small-cap equities in certain developed markets outside of North America. The acronym EAFE stands for 'Europe, Australasia, Far East'. The SCZ portfolio comprises small public companies listed in Europe, Australia, Asia and the Far East. While many have not heard of SCZ, assets under management are significant; $14bn as of April 9, 2021. The expense ratio is 0.40%, which is cheaper than many "macro" ETFs offered by iShares, likely partly enabled by SCZ's popularity.

Per data from iShares, the fund's main geographic exposures are to: Japan (27.53% of the fund as of April 8, 2021); United Kingdom (17.83%); Australia (8.84%); Sweden (7.51%); Germany (5.29%); and Switzerland (5.19%). Other country exposures are significant in aggregate (i.e., representing the balance, of 27.81%), but are diversified across many other countries (including countries such as France, Italy, Netherlands, Israel, etc.). At least 3.5% of the balance is also held in cash (i.e., just over 1% of the fund).

(Source: iShares.com)

I was somewhat surprised to see Industrials as the largest sector exposure (see table below), representing 23.25% of the fund as of April 8, 2021. The second top exposure is Consumer Discretionary (13.39%), followed by Real Estate (11.29%).

Given the range of countries and companies that are held in the fund, SCZ is rather idiosyncratic. In some cases, a fund will double up as a clear bias toward a certain sector. For instance, I recently covered Hong Kong equities under iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH); given Hong Kong's domestic concentration in Financials, the fund is not just a long-HK fund, but also a (de facto) "long Financials" instrument. SCZ is different; it is diversified, but without any clear sector bias, notwithstanding the skew toward so-called Industrials (a fairly vague label in itself).

The fund has 2,354 holdings, which makes it extremely diversified. There is absolutely no single-stock concentration concern; the largest holding is in fact cash (due to the fungibility of cash, this funnily enough ranks at the top of its exposures by fund weighting). The largest stock exposure, by percentage of the fund assets, represents just 27 basis points.

Getting a feel for the valuation will require a fairly broad view. I will take my usual approach, by comparing forward earnings to an appropriate market risk premium. In this case, while SCZ does not have a single target market, we can create a balanced equity risk premium by looking at some of the top markets.

In the table below, I source data from Professor Damodaran of NYU for estimations of equity risk premia across all SCZ's markets; Japan, the U.K., Australia, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, etc. I add the estimated country-specific equity risk premium next to each, and weight them accordingly, before finding a sum (bolded at the bottom). I do the same for 10-year government bond yields of each country to find a risk-free rate (RFR, for short), for each. I sum these, and the final sum equates to the sum of the weighted ERP and weighted RFR. The final sum is our market risk premium (or MRP). Note that I also decided to rebase the weightings upward, to adjust for the cash exposure.

(ERP data from NYU. Government bond yield data from Investing.com.)

So, the above table results in a calculated MRP of 5.70%. This does implicitly assume that you are not investing in above-average-risk equities. For example, the appropriate equity risk premium for a collection of large-cap stocks should probably be tighter (lower) than the necessary return you would want (above the risk-free rate) when investing in small-caps. Nevertheless, it could be argued the level of diversification in SCZ reduces the need for a higher margin of safety. Still, we will revisit this shortly.

Firstly, using our MRP estimate of 5.70% for SCZ, we can invert this to imply a forward price/earnings ratio of 17.54. In other words, for every dollar of earnings that SCZ expects to generate on a forward basis, we can expect to pay $17.54 (when those earnings are "capitalized" in the share price). Using Morningstar data, we can see that the forward P/E ratio is in fact 16.82. So, the implied forward earnings yield is about 5.95%, which beats our MRP. This would have me leaning on the thought that SCZ is probably trading below fair value, although the possible "discount" is somewhat marginal. A reversion of the yield of 5.95% to 5.70% would indicate potential equity upside of 4.39% (a base 'fair value' estimate of $77.54/share).

The forward dividend yield is around 1.80%. This is "okay", but roughly in line with other major U.S.-focused equity ETFs which are likely to be less risky, especially considering the latter do not include significant (direct) FX risk. If the U.S. dollar returns to broader weakness, funds like SCZ could get an additional boost; however, if you take a long-USD outlook, the "value" that SCZ offers may not have you justifying the exposure. If the USD were to strengthen broadly, SCZ's holdings (listed and denominated in domestic FX terms, in the various countries) concomitantly fall in USD terms (all else equal).

Revisiting the ERP estimate of 5.70%, if we were to apply a "premium" of, say, 20% to this, we could "revalue" SCZ using the above simplistic methodology with an MRP of 6.84% instead. This would indicate downside of -13.01% as compared to the projected earnings yield. Nevertheless, as I alluded to in my recent article on EWH referenced above, I thought that there was conceivably room for downside of well over a third in Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), a popular U.S. equity tracker. Therefore, SCZ comparatively looks respectably valued, and it technically has greater diversification attributes considering that its risk is spread across almost 5x as many holdings, and across 17 different countries.

A basic interpretation of the price action (see my monthly candlestick chart below) suggests, to me, that SCZ is probably aiming for a near-term target of around $80 per share (from the current market price of under $75).

(Source: TradingView)

If (or once) it hits this level of $80, which represents upside of about 7.7% from the last close (at the time of writing), this would place the share price above our base fair value estimate of $77.54. I would therefore be tempted to suspect that, at this level, SCZ might retrace, especially given that the Relative Strength Index (14-day RSI, pictured in the bottom panel in the chart above) is already starting to enter into "over-bought" territory.

Therefore, my conclusion is that SCZ is probably undervalued, but only marginally, and that near-term upside is overshadowed by the prospect of a subsequent pullback. If you believe in the adage "sell in May and go away", it might make even more sense to ease off risk prior to May, and wait for some more exciting opportunities in equity markets later. SCZ is relatively attractive, but only to other funds that seem unattractive, and as such while SCZ offers U.S. investors an opportunity to spread risk abroad in an inexpensive manner, SCZ does not (in my opinion) offer an exciting opportunity for gains. That is, not at current price levels.