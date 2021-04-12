Photo by Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

2020 was without a doubt, the year of the SPAC. Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, were used to raise just under $80B in listing proceeds during the last calendar year - an increase of 462% versus the prior year. For the first time ever, new SPAC listings actually outpaced traditional IPOs, which raised $67B in capital in 2020. And the trend shows no signs of abating in 2021, with more SPAC listings already on the books versus 2020:

Source: Statista

Beyond the hype - SPACs gain an average of 7% upon listing - one man has been quietly investing in what was until recently a relatively obscure investing vehicle for more than a decade. Chris DeMuth Jr. founded New Canaan, Connecticut-based Rangeley Capital LLC, a hedge fund focused on event driven opportunities, two decades ago. SPACs fit the bill perfectly for Chris' style of investing.

SPACs typically also come with warrants. For every four (common) shares, you also likely have a warrant. And some have rights as well. So you have two or even three securities within a single unit. After roughly two months, the unit will split into its component parts... with the warrants or rights often trading at a discount to the common shares.

An early adopter through and through, DeMuth launched one of the first services within the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, Sifting the World, offering his subscribers an intimate look at Rangeley's edgy, actionable research.

In today's conversation, we start broad, trying to gain an understanding of why SPACs are having a moment after nearly a decade in obscurity. We then discuss the third most successful SPAC of all time, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG), now a household name due to the rising popularity of daily fantasy sports.

To date, DKNG has netted a 600%+ return to investors in a little over a year.

Finally, we go under the hood of the three SPAC ETFs currently listed in the U.S., the $75M Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK), which is the oldest of the group, tracking a passively constructed index of both pre- and post-merger SPACs, the $150M actively-managed SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX), which selects only pre-merger SPACs, and the $30M actively-managed pre- and post-merger Morgan Creek–Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ). You can see a full fund comparison through Seeking Alpha's peers tool here.

