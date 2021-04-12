Which SPAC ETF Is Best? Sifting The World's Chris DeMuth Jr. Helps Investors Decide (Podcast)
Summary
- 2020 was the year of the SPAC, with money raised through "blank check" companies outpacing traditional IPOs for the first time.
- With so many SPACs listing, finding the right ones to invest in them can be an often-times confusing and overwhelming process.
- Sifting the World's Chris DeMuth Jr. has been investing in SPACs, through the hedge fund he founded, Rangeley Capital, for more than a decade.
- In the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs, DeMuth and host Jonathan Liss take investors through the SPAC "alphabet", going under the hood of each of the three currently available SPAC ETFs.
Editor's Note: A full transcript of this conversation will be published next week. Sign up to follow Let's Talk ETFs to be alerted when that article is available.
2020 was without a doubt, the year of the SPAC. Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, were used to raise just under $80B in listing proceeds during the last calendar year - an increase of 462% versus the prior year. For the first time ever, new SPAC listings actually outpaced traditional IPOs, which raised $67B in capital in 2020. And the trend shows no signs of abating in 2021, with more SPAC listings already on the books versus 2020:
Source: Statista
Beyond the hype - SPACs gain an average of 7% upon listing - one man has been quietly investing in what was until recently a relatively obscure investing vehicle for more than a decade. Chris DeMuth Jr. founded New Canaan, Connecticut-based Rangeley Capital LLC, a hedge fund focused on event driven opportunities, two decades ago. SPACs fit the bill perfectly for Chris' style of investing.
SPACs typically also come with warrants. For every four (common) shares, you also likely have a warrant. And some have rights as well. So you have two or even three securities within a single unit. After roughly two months, the unit will split into its component parts... with the warrants or rights often trading at a discount to the common shares.
An early adopter through and through, DeMuth launched one of the first services within the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, Sifting the World, offering his subscribers an intimate look at Rangeley's edgy, actionable research.
In today's conversation, we start broad, trying to gain an understanding of why SPACs are having a moment after nearly a decade in obscurity. We then discuss the third most successful SPAC of all time, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG), now a household name due to the rising popularity of daily fantasy sports.
To date, DKNG has netted a 600%+ return to investors in a little over a year.
Finally, we go under the hood of the three SPAC ETFs currently listed in the U.S., the $75M Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK), which is the oldest of the group, tracking a passively constructed index of both pre- and post-merger SPACs, the $150M actively-managed SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX), which selects only pre-merger SPACs, and the $30M actively-managed pre- and post-merger Morgan Creek–Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ). You can see a full fund comparison through Seeking Alpha's peers tool here.
Whether you're a SPAC novice or aficionado, this conversation has something for you. To learn more about Sifting the World, click here.
Show Notes
- 3:00 - What are SPACs and why are they so hot right now?
- 10:00 - Chris' early and ongoing involvement with SPACs
- 12:30 - Specifics of the SPAC structure
- 16:45 - The case of DraftKings, the third most successful SPAC listing of all time
- 26:30 - Chris' favorite SPAC ETF
- 43:45 - What's an individual SPAC Chris is currently excited about? (DMYIU)
- 50:00 - Sifting the World: Chris' investing process
Disclosure: I am/we are long DMYIU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Chris DeMuth Jr. is long DMYI.U. He may short SPAK at any point.
Jonathan Liss doesn't have positions in any of the securities mentioned in today's show.