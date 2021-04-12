Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is expected to report their Q1 '21 financial results on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 before the opening bell. Briefing.com's consensus expectations are looking for $10.22 in earnings per share on $12.4 billion in revenue, for an expected y/y growth of 187% in EPS on a 34% y/y increase in revenue.

IBES by Refinitiv consensus is expecting $11.42 in earnings per share on $12.04 billion in revenue for a 38% y/y increase in revenue generating a 239% y/y increase in earnings per share.

No surprise, Goldman like many firms will now be lapping its weakest financial results compares in years, for the next few quarters.

Having modeled Goldman every quarter since its IPO in the late 1990s (well timed), it is interesting to look at the history of EPS at Goldman. Goldman's EPS increased from roughly $5 per share in the late 1990s to $24.73 in 2007 and then collapsed down to $4.65 in 2008, only to rebuild those earnings back to $25.25 in 2018, when the stock peaked again near $275.

The interesting year for GS (in my opinion) was 2019, when revenue grew 4% y/y while EPS fell 17% y/y, and that was a year when the S&P 500 returned 31% on the back of Jay Powell's Federal Reserve easier money. (A big part of that could have been the Jho Low Malaysian scandal. I read the book and it wasn't a good look for Goldman and Goldman paid for it, all of which is now behind them.)

In the fast-changing world of FinTech and financial services, I have often wondered if Goldman is being left behind, as third-party custodians like Schwab and Morgan Stanley's E-trade appeal to the younger investor. Goldman is still married to the traditional investment banking and M&A businesses but I've wondered there too if Dutch auctions and direct listings to investors (like Palantir did) will eventually be demanded by the ever-growing sophisticated retail investor base. (Even a firm like Goldman's core businesses are under disruption, but its reputation is still intact and the M&A business could only have been boosted by the pandemic.) The big buzz around Coinbase this week is typical for the crypto-currency market, but Coinbase like Palantir is coming as a "direst listing" rather than an IPO.

Goldman EPS/revenue estimates by the numbers

q1 '21 est q4 '20 q3 '20 q2 '20 '23 est EPS $36.93 $34.89 n/a n/a '22 est EPS $33.48 $32.40 $27.76 $25.07 '21 est EPS $32.20 $29.12 $24.26 $22.61 '23 est EPS gro 10% 8% n/a n.a '22 est EPS gro 4% 11% 14% 11% '21 est EPS gro 3% -6% 25% 28% 2023 PE 9x 9x n/a n/a 2022 PE 10x 9x 7x 8x 2021 PE 10x 10x 8x 9x 2023 rev est ($'s bl's) $43.8 $41.6 n/a n/a 2022 rev est $42.1 $40.9 $38.9 $37.6 2021 rev est $42.6 $40.1 $38.0 $37.3 '23 est rev gro 4% 2% '22 est rev gro -1% 2% 2% 1% '21 est rev gro -4% -10% -9% -5%

Estimate source: IBES by Refinitiv on 4/8/21

After the growth in 2020, the EPS trends remain positive, although comp'ing 2020 "actual" results has resulted in 2021 and 2022 looking for roughly flat EPS growth and slightly lower revenue growth for Goldman.

That being said, it's important to caution readers that the old white-shoe banking firms like Goldman and Morgan Stanley have long had the widest standard deviation in EPS and revenue results (relative to consensus expectations ) than just about any sector in the S&P 500.

The big variances have narrowed over the years as proprietary trading has disappeared, but as an example, thanks to the Fed and government stimulus in 2020, Goldman had a 96% EPS upside surprise in Q4 '20 (EPS was actually $12.08 in Q4 '20 versus the mean estimate of $6.80, while revenue upside surprise was 27%, as actual revenue of $11.7 billion beat consensus of $9.2 billion.

Here's a quick table of Goldman's upside surprises for EPS and revenue for all of 2020:

Note the percentage upside for EPS (top 2 sets) and revenue (bottom 2 rows). The upside surprise became stronger as we moved through 2020.

I actually expect that "surprise" to begin to return to normal levels in 2021.

The Chart

Source: Worden Gold

Looking at the chart of Goldman, the recent breakout above the 2018 high of $275 - $278 is significant.

Summary/Conclusion

The way Goldman is traded for clients is I tend to own it or want to own it when it's out-of-favor, and then sell it when the Street turns bullish. Last summer when the banks were doing nothing and Goldman was trading around $200, one of the bank ETFs was swapped for the banking giant, at an average cost between $200 and $225, and then earlier this year the entire position was sold between mid-January '21 and mid-February '21 at around $287 per share.

For full-year 2020, Goldman's revenue grew 22% and EPS 48%. In 2021, the full-year growth rates expected are 6% and -4%. Either the consensus is way too low for 2021, or the stock will likely start to incorporate 2021 expectations. Even more interesting, 2022 EPS and revenue growth is expected at +2% and -1%.

The recent gain taken for clients on Goldman was a nice trade, and I can't tell readers it won't continue although the weak bond market in Q1 '21 and the negative returns might pinch a little, and the slowdown in some of the white-hot SPAC IPOs going forward could slow the tailwinds just a bit.

The rising estimates are comforting for those that are long the stock, as is the technical breakout in the stock above the 2018 high; however, I am getting more uncomfortable with Goldman's current strengths relative to the rest of the financial services business.

Morgan Stanley has set themselves up for the current disruption in asset management with the E-Trade acquisition and the younger generation has embraced Robinhood with a fervor, forcing Schwab to lead the third-party custodians in cutting commissions to zero and growing assets under management (AUM).

Finally, while the Jho Low debacle wasn't a plus, one thing that actually bothered me more was that when Goldman reported their new list of partners, I couldn't find one that came out of Asset Management or Investment Management and that is a clear growth trend for the sector.

Could it be that senior management which traditionally has been some of the best in the world, are sticking with the legacy businesses of banking and M&A and letting the rest of the sector take on asset growth?

Goldman is now dwarfed by Schwab and Morgan Stanley in AUM and doesn't really seem interested in the business.

Given Goldman's beta (1.49 from technical software) and volatility, I'd prefer to wait for a better entry price - hopefully closer to the 200-week moving average or $225 - which, given Goldman's traditional volatility, always seems to present itself if you are patient.

There are a lot of positives around the stock right now: easy fed monetary policy, supportive fiscal policy, a looming $2 trillion infrastructure plan, very tight corporate credit spreads, high-yield issuance, a return of share repurchases this year and the fact that Goldman typically repurchases anywhere from 5% to 10% of their market cap in a 12-month period, and the aforementioned rising estimates, but all this assumes we have a third year of above-average returns in equity and bond returns.

A better entry point is preferred for Goldman right now, and the banks and bank ETFs will be owned given their risk-reward and dividend yields.