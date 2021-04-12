Photo by esemelwe/E+ via Getty Images

The oil and gas services sector has been battered for well over a year, so it’s been easy to overlook the vital niche of natural gas compression. Compression services are growing again as drilling picks up, as oil fields get gassier, as LNG exports increase, as producers seek to minimize flaring and emissions, and even as some companies consider retooling their gathering systems for future weather as extreme as the Texas arctic freeze.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is a key competitor in natural gas compression, an unheralded sub-sector with attractive prospects.

2020 Results

For 2020, Archrock reported a net loss of -$68.4 million, or earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.46, compared to net income of $97.3 million or $0.70/share in 2019.

This 2020 full-year loss includes:

*non-cash impairment of $99.8 million of goodwill from the 2019 Elite Compression acquisition;

*other non-cash asset impairments of $79.6 million;

*restructuring costs of $8.5 million;

*net benefit from tax audit settlements of $10.9 million.

Trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow was $335 million; while trailing twelve months’ levered free cash flow was $135 million. Cash was available for dividend coverage at 2.9x.

One of the ways the company adjusted to the industry-wide cutbacks in new production during 2020 was to cut growth capital expenditures from $221 million to $79 million.

In February 2021 4Q20 and annual report, Archrock CEO Brad Childers summarized: “Compression fundamentals continue to stabilize, we generated a strong contract operations gross margin, posted flat aftermarket services revenue and extended an additional $300 million in debt maturities to 2028 at a record low yield for the company of 5.183%.”

Contract operations represented 84% of total 2020 revenue and Archrock generated a 65% gross margin in this area. Aftermarket services represented the remaining 16% for which Archrock generated a 15% gross margin.

Horsepower utilization was 82% in 4Q20 compared to 89% in 4Q19.

Guidance

In February 2021, the company’s total revenue guidance for 2021 was lower than 2020 actuals; however, the gross margin percentages were similar. Looking forward, Childers mentioned higher commodity prices as well as higher rig counts and upstream spending, all of which are positive for natural gas production, and thus compression demand.

Low 2021 High 2021 2020 Actual Contract Ops Revenue, $MM 645 670 739 Contract Ops Gross Margin, % 63 64 65 Aftermarket Svc Rev, $MM 145 160 136 Aftermarket Gross Margin, % 16 17 15 Cash Avail for Dividend, $MM 182 216 254

Gas Demand and Prices

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts lower US natural gas demand, dropping to 82.9 billion cubic feet/day (BCF/D) in 2021 and 82.1 BCF/D in 2022. In part, this is due to higher expected gas prices: since coal and natural gas compete head-to-head in the electricity generation market, some natural gas would be displaced by coal. Natural gas demand history is shown below.

However, gas has to be moved not only within the US but to borders and ports for export. Export markets are increasing: 6.4 BCF/D of US gas went to Mexico in January 2021, up from 5.3 BCF/D a year earlier. As countries in Europe and Asia seek to reduce their carbon footprint, back up renewables generation, and/or lessen dependence on Russia, US LNG exports have also increased, from 3.6 BCF/D in 2019 to 11 BCF/D now.

In the Marcellus-Utica (PA-OH-WV) gas plays, companies have always sought to capture every molecule. As the focus on reducing emissions and flaring intensifies in oil-prone basins like the Permian and Bakken, even more natural gas compression will be required there. Also, depleting oil reservoirs often become gassier and may require gas lift, both additional sources of demand for compression.

A glance at the growth in dry gas shale production suggests the importance of midstream natural gas compression services.

Henry Hub Natural Gas Price, $/MMBTU

The graph below shows the February 2021 freeze spike in natural gas spot prices. Demand for gas was much larger than expected for both heating and electricity generation. Natural gas systems froze from wellheads all the way through to electric generating plants.

April 9, 2021, Henry Hub natural gas futures price (May NYMEX contract) was $2.56/MMBTU.

Credit: macrotrends.net

Competitors

Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas and is a leading provider of contract gas compression services. These include gas lift, transmission and storage, gas processing, and gas gathering.

Among its nearest competitors is limited partnership USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC). CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) is a $92 million market cap company that also provides gas compression services.

Archrock and Exterran (EXTN) were once parts of the same company: Exterran’s service focus is broader and more international, and it is a smaller ($123 million market cap) company.

Credit: Archrock.com

Strategy

The company has 4.1 million horsepower of compression capacity in 5,369 units with about half in the 1000-1500 hp/unit range and the rest split between smaller and larger sizes.

The company’s projected 2021 capital spending budget is $80 million-$106 million, with approximately half for growth and half for maintenance.

The company cites its diversified range of customer relationships (525 customers), multi-year contracts, and track record of managing capex to market conditions.

Other competitive advantages the company has are fixed monthly fees independent of throughput, operations in most major U.S. basins, emphasis on safety, largest fleet of large-horsepower units, and long operating history.

Governance

The company formerly had partnership operations, but the partnership merged into the corporation in 2018.

On April 1, 2021, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Archrock’s overall governance as 2, with sub-scores of audit (2), board (1), shareholder rights (4), and compensation (2). In this ranking a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

Also in its 10-K, the company explains that “In connection with the closing of the Elite Acquisition, JDH Capital, an affiliate of Hilcorp, received 21.7 million shares of our common stock, representing 14.2% of our outstanding common stock as of December 31, 2020. As long as JDH Capital, together with affiliates of Hilcorp, owns at least 7.5% of our outstanding common stock, it will have the right to nominate one director to our Board of Directors.”

Shorts were 4.6% of float on March 15, 2021.

The company’s beta is 2.16, considerably more volatile than the overall market, representing a company on the front lines of the ever-changing natural gas sector.

Financial and Stock Highlights

With an April 9, 2021 closing stock price of $9.39/share, market capitalization is $1.4 billion.

The averages of analysts’ 2021 and 2022 EPS estimates are $0.30 and $0.44, respectively. Using the 2022 estimate gives a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3.

On December 31, 2020, Archrock had $1.84 billion in liabilities, including $1.69 billion of long-term debt. With $2.78 billion in assets the liability-to-asset ratio is a steep 66%.

However, the company’s credit facility of $393 million is redetermined in 2024-2025 and its $1.3 billion in long-term debt is due after 2025.

Archrock's 52-week price range is $3.52-10.80 per share, so its April 9, 2021, closing price of $9.39 is 87% of its one-year high. For perspective because 2020 was so anomalous for the stock market (doubly so for energy stocks), the graph shows three years of prices.

Data by YCharts

The ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is 8.0, so the company is into investor-friendly (bargain) territory of less than 10.0.

Archrock pays a $0.58/share dividend for a 6.2% yield.

Mean analyst rating is 2.6, between “buy” and “hold” from the eight analysts who follow it.

Archrock's book value is $6.12/share, below market value, and thus a positive investor signal.

Positive and Negative Risks

The impact of the Texas freeze could have no impact, could cause companies to seek freeze operations guarantees from Archrock and others in the midstream, or could cause companies upstream/midstream/downstream to reconfigure at least some of their equipment to protect against similarly extreme weather in the future. Again, failures from the week of well-below-freezing (72-year record) weather extended all along every energy and electricity generation chain, from field production to household pipes.

The company’s major exposure is a derivative of U.S. gas price and gas demand risk. While the Biden administration has switched off federal lands permitting, this largely does not affect the onshore areas in which Archrock operates. Renewed focus on reducing gas emissions and flaring in fact increases the demand for compression.

Recommendations for Archrock

Service companies are at the tip of the spear as illustrated by Archrock’s high beta. Moreover, third-party JDH Capital owns a key share of equity that allows it a seat on the board.

Still, as a leader in contract compression services the company has a history of safe, solid operations, reflected in its good governance score. Archrock flexed capex as needed in 2020, continued paying its dividend (now yielding 6.2%), and most of all it is a generally-unrecognized but critical part of the country’s energy backbone: that of getting natural gas from the field to LNG ports and to residential/commercial/industrial/electrical end-users.

I recommend Archrock to dividend-hunters and to those looking for growth and niche opportunities in the (low-carbon) natural gas midstream sector.