Photo by Eric Broder Van Dyke/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Soft drink stocks have performed rather poorly against the broader market in recent months, particularly since the pandemic began. Many of these stocks rely upon people going to entertainment venues, sporting events, etc. for their demand, but those things haven’t yet reopened in most parts of the developed world. Restaurants are slowly beginning to get back to some measure of dine-in capacity, but the companies that sell soft drinks are struggling due to away-from-home channel weakness.

One such company, and perhaps the single most exposed to this, is bubbly beverage legend Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

Source: StockCharts

The chart is a bit of a mixed bag considering shares broke out back in November on the vaccine news and reached a new high of $54, but early this year, that rally unwound quickly. Still, the overall trendline from the May low last year was held in late January and again in late February, and until that trendline is broken, we will continue to see a slow churn higher.

The 20-day and 100-day exponential moving averages are both pointed higher as well, but the voracity of the rally that has taken place in the last few weeks has the stock nearly $3 above the longer-term 100-day EMA, which is where rallies have stalled in the past. That is almost certainly a factor in the sideways price action we’ve seen for the past two weeks or so.

The Accumulation/Distribution line is also worrying to me, given it has fallen nearly continuously over the past year, indicating buying pressure is weak. That isn’t confirming the rally price action, so that is a warning sign that buying momentum may be fleeting.

Finally, the PPO, which measures momentum, is showing signs of life after the stock bounced from what was an obviously oversold position back in early February. But with the PPO nearing +2 again, that too suggests the rally probably isn’t going to last, at least over the short term, given +2 is about where other rallies in the past year have stalled.

Putting all of this together, I see a chart that offers a mixed review of the technical picture, so I’m neither bullish nor bearish. And as we’ll see below, the same applies to the fundamentals.

Worrying signs for growth

Coca-Cola famously went through a refranchising effort with its bottlers in the past few years, but that effort is now substantially complete. That means the revenue declines we saw into 2020 should be finished, with the added measure of a rebound starting from 2020s artificially suppressed revenue coming this year and beyond.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This year’s current revenue estimates are roughly equal with 2019, but much higher than last year, indicating a return to normal for Coca-Cola for this year. However, I’m not sure that scenario is actually playing out just yet.

This slide shows what happened in the company’s most recent quarter and the challenges it is facing globally in returning to normal.

Source: Investor presentation

I won’t read the slide to you but the point I’m making is that there are unique challenges to each of the company’s operating regions, and management said the recovery would be asynchronous, and that it would only begin to take shape this year. With Q1 earnings coming up next week, the updated information that is on this slide for Q1 will be the most interesting part of the report for me. Management’s take on how well each region is progressing with reopenings will set the stage for how well the company can perform for the rest of the year.

This update is critical because the company gets so much of its revenue from outside the US. In fact, Coca-Cola is one of the most globalized multinationals in the US, as seen below.

Source: Company Website

This offers a host of diversification benefits, but it also means Coca-Cola is beholden to the reopening schedules of countless local and national governments around the world.

More cause for concern on revenue is due because if we look at revisions for revenue, we can see that analysts have fairly consistently overestimated the return to normal.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In other words, if we look from the spring of last year through now, we see downward sloping lines, although to be fair, recent months have been flatter. Still, this is not a stock that is seeing a lot of optimism from the investment community, and given the huge uncertainty around the globe in terms of reopening schedules, I totally get it. Coca-Cola is at the whims of literally hundreds of governments around the world, and it has no influence over when it can get back to normal.

Capital returns remain a priority, but…

Obviously, Coca-Cola is famous for its capital returns, and why not? It has raised the dividend for nearly six decades on the trot, which is a feat only a handful of companies can claim. On that basis, this stock is truly exemplary.

Source: Investor presentation

As we can see, the company’s capital priorities start with growth initiatives, which would never have been the case under former CEO Kent. This Coca-Cola, however, wants to win and has spent billions of dollars in recent years to acquire or build growth vehicles. Next up is the dividend, which management wants to peg at ~75% of FCF. Then M&A comes, then finally, share repurchases.

Share repurchases used to be a meaningful source of earnings growth, but given what we’ll see below, I don’t think it is reasonable to expect much in the way of repurchases in the years to come, and the same is potentially true for M&A.

Source: TIKR.com

FCF is defined as operating cash flows minus capital expenditures, which we can see above. FCF has risen nicely since the company performed its refranchising efforts, which was one of the goal; mission accomplished. Two years ago, the company managed ~$8.5 billion in FCF, and last year it was roughly the same. Management guided for ~$8.5 billion for this year as well.

But keep the capital return priorities in mind when you look at how the company is spending its cash. I’ve plotted the issuance and repurchase of stock, as well as dividends for the past several years, and it shows that the company has – in my view – overcommitted on the dividend.

Source: TIKR.com

Repurchases have dwindled in recent years to essentially nothing, even allowing for the fact that last year was unique. That’s because the dividend now costs ~$7.2 billion annually at the current run rate, and was just over $7 billion in 2020. That leaves just over a billion dollars of FCF that isn’t spent on the dividend, and with management keen not to be the ones that discontinue the company’s epic dividend increase streak, I don’t feel like they have any choice but to continue to raise it.

This matters because dividend raises will need to be smaller, M&A will need to be smaller, and share repurchases seem a very long way off at this point. All of that means that with the dividend consuming nearly all of FCF, growth initiatives either have to suffer, or the company has to borrow to fund them, which cannot last forever, by definition.

Still, analysts see the company’s future as pretty bright from a growth perspective.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts are looking for high-single-digit growth this year and next year as the company tries to rebound out of 2020. Those are lofty goals as we consider the headwinds I listed above, not the least of which is the uncertainty surrounding reopenings around the world. I don’t doubt that we’ll get the world’s economies reopened again, I’m simply saying nobody knows when that may happen, and every second until that time, it is costing Coca-Cola.

With so much uncertainty, it is a bit curious that the stock is being valued as highly as it is today.

Source: TIKR.com

Shares go for 25X forward earnings, which is well above the company’s ten-year average, and near its highs of the past decade. That sort of valuation implies the company has a very bright future on growth, and maybe it does, but given the evidence I see, I’m not willing to make that bet.

Final Thoughts

In short, I see Coca-Cola with massive uncertainty looming for 2021 and possibly 2022, but a stock that is priced like no uncertainty is present. It is nowhere near expensive enough for me to be outright bearish, but I simply cannot be bullish at 25X forward earnings.

I’m not sure how the company is going to fund growth initiatives given it has $40 billion in long-term debt, and uses almost all of its FCF just to pay the dividend. With shares at 25X forward earnings and what I perceive as a reduced growth capacity, something doesn’t line up.

There is also the matter of the company’s tax dispute with the IRS, the key messages of which you can see below.

Source: Investor presentation

You can read the full release here if you’re having trouble sleeping, but the point is that Coca-Cola could potentially be on the hook for a massive tax bill if the Tax Court sides with the IRS. Given the long-term debt and FCF situation, that would simply be one more reason Coca-Cola may struggle to grow in the coming years.

I think Coca-Cola is a great business and will continue to be for years to come. But at the current price, it looks to me like investors may be ignoring some warning signs, so I’ll look elsewhere.