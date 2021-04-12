Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is a great business with differentiated strategies. Its competitive advantages still stay intact despite the multiple headwinds the company is facing. Strong customer captivity and geographical expansion could drive it higher in long term.

Bear Case

After the 2020 4Q conference call on March 11th, Ulta Beauty released several negative news to the market. Its price plunged 10% at market opening the next day. Currently, I see multiple headwinds associated with this stock. Here are the major ones in my knowledge:

1, Brick and Mortar retail as an industry is not a popular sector for investors.

2, The make-up category, as the major revenue source, is under pressure and has not grown for several years already.

3, The pandemic gave a big hit to ULTA business. Depends on the progress of COVID situations, the company doesn't expect total sales to be back to the 2019 level until 2022. So, there is no reason for the stock price to rise since business numbers won't look good.

4, Well-respected CEO Mary Dillon will step down in June and the chief marketing officer Dave Scott will be the new CEO.

Bull Case

These negatives are valid and the business is clearly under pressure. However, using 2019 earning of 0.7B, the stock is still trading at a PE of 25 which is even higher than its PE before the pandemic. Why? Part of the reason is the overall valuation inflation of the market. Most importantly, the competitive advantages of the company still intact to support a relatively high multiple for ULTA.

1. customer captivity

ULTA still holds one of the best membership programs in the US. The company only lost 10% in 2020 to 30 million total loyalty members. The management also reveals the high retention levels of high-value paid platinum and diamond members. This membership program provides valuable customer data and forms a strong basis to connect with customers for product promotions and to make smart decisions on growth investment. It is difficult for competitors to gain the same level of customer relations as ULTA.

Source: ULTA website

2. its scale in the beauty industry

ULTA is undeniably the largest beauty retailer in the US. Last five years, it grew from 874 stores to 1254 stores which is up 43%. The revenue grew from 3.9B to 7.3B, up 87%. The EPS grew from 4.98 to 12.15, up 143%. The EPS and revenue are clearly growing faster than the store counts. This indicates that ULTA can gain extra revenue and earnings when they scale. When the company becomes bigger, it gains more visibility in the market. It will be easier to start a new service or product to grow sales because of the similarity of a large customer base. It will be also more competitive in pricing for its suppliers.

Source: annual report 2019

3. unparalleled product and services in the beauty sector

ULTA's shopping experience is unique. The management focus on the human connection and physical experiences of their stores. They have a large body of friendly and well-trained associates and offer salon services to customers. This human connection works well for the beauty sector and cannot be replaced by online retailers like Amazon.

What's more, ULTA provides multiple sales channels that are well integrated and truly omnichannel. Customers can make purchases in-store, online, store pickup, and curbside. The VR try-on program, the e-commerce app, and the delivery system all set up well before the pandemic. In 2020, the company doubled its omnichannel members to 23% of members that is about 6 million customers.

The company has developed a business that is highly profitable but with low prices and wide product selections. According to the management, ULTA offers 600 brands serving all demographics. It also delivers competitive value propositions with its loyalty program, promotions, events, and gifts. With all these benefits, ULTA is highly profitable with a gross margin to stay at around 36% and return of capital at above 40%. This is hard to beat. It will be extremely difficult for a competitor to match ULTA's product assortment and pricing and still maintain profitability when launching a price war with ULTA.

4. growth prospect is still strong

In 2020, ULTA beat analyst's estimates in all four quarters. It is clear that the company has gained a huge market share over the last five years. Competitor Sephora (mostly in malls) revenue stays flat at around 5.8B while ULTA grew 87%. In the 2020 4Q conference call, the management states that "From a category perspective, we continue to increase our market share across most major prestige beauty categories."

In 2021, ULTA planning to open 40 new stores. More importantly, the company aims to experiment with the synergies and wants to open stores at Target. This will offer access to millions of daily guests to ULTA. Although this partnership may fail and not profitable, the prospect and opportunities are there. Comparing to Sephora who is taking advantage of shoppers in malls, Target can provide stronger customer relations to ULTA.

Lastly, the US beauty product and salon services is a 150B industry. ULTA currently only has 7% of shares of beauty products and 1% of salon services. This industry is highly fragmented and geographically oriented. ULTA still has large spaces for growth. If you look at Walmart's grocery category which is also highly fragmented and geographically oriented, it can gain 70% of the market share. Moreover, ULTA is facing less competition than Walmart in my opinion.

Stock is a hold

ULTA is not cheap. With sales at 6.1B (2020 4Q) and 18B market cap, PS ratio is about 3. Looking at the PS ratio of similar specialty retailers, TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is at 2.6, Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is 3.6, Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) is at 5, etc. The company is making an average of 0.7B earnings in the last five years. After adding an average annual 0.26B CAPX and 50% of 1.5B SGA (we think these costs are not for future growth instead of current earnings), 1.71B earnings power can be expected. So 18B market cap gives ULTA about 11x multiple with a 9% annual return which is not expensive either. Moreover, the company is one of the few that has no long-term debt which should be a huge plus.

Overall, I think this name is a must hold and you should buy the dip when it goes down with the overall market.

Additional note: New CEO is not a bad choice

New CEO Dave Kimbell has worked in ULTA as chief marketing officer since 2014. The customer relations and marketing is the major reason why ULTA is successful and the key business strength. It makes sense to me to select Dave as the new leader. At least, we won't worry that ULTA's marketing strategies and executions will have any issues in the future.