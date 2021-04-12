Supreme Cannabis: Take The Offer And Run
- Supreme Cannabis agreed to a deal with Canopy Growth at a 66% premium.
- The deal is virtually all stock and some analysts have cut price targets on Canopy Growth.
- Supreme Cannabis shareholders are trading their cheap currency of a stock trading at 12x forward EV/S estimates.
In a somewhat surprising move, Canopy Growth (CGC) agreed to acquire Supreme Cannabis Company (OTCQX:SPRWF) in a deal valued at ~$347 million. The move oddly pushes the cannabis giant into focusing back on the Canadian market where the company is already a market leader and doesn't help with expansion into the U.S. or globally. My investment thesis has remained negative on Canopy Growth and Supreme Cannabis investors should use the initial surge to exit the stock on the big gain.
Surprise Deal
Supreme Cannabis shareholders will receive 0.01165872 of a Canopy Growth common share and $0.0001 in cash in exchange for each Supreme Cannabis share. The deal offered a substantial 66% premium to the closing price on April 7 for the struggling Canadian cannabis company that regularly traded above $1 prior to 2020.
With Canopy Growth above $30, the deal offered a value of ~$0.35 per share. Supreme Cannabis ended the initial trading day at $0.32 after a 54% gain. Canopy Growth traded down 5% on the deal news to end at $28.50 placing the current valuation per share for Supreme Cannabis shareholders at only $0.33.
With the deal virtually all in stock, investors have to worry about downside risk from disgruntled Canopy Growth shareholders. The Canadian cannabis giant is admitting the company can't dominate a small Canadian cannabis player and had to spend $347 million in order to acquire their premium brand 7ACRES.
Canopy Growth suggests the deal provides the company strong premium market shares in Ontario and British Columbia of over 21%. The question is whether those market share positions can be maintained after rolling 7ACRES into a conglomerate like Canopy Growth.
Despite 7ACRES being listed as the top premium brand in FQ2'21, Supreme Cannabis only reported recreational flower revenues of $10.1 million. Of the $14.6 million in total revenues for the quarter, the Canadian LP had $4.5 million in wholesale revenues.
Since Canopy Growth has looked to exit the wholesale business and made this acquisition for the premium cannabis branded sales, the company is only buying a business with a $40 million run rate. Again, the move shows that Canopy Growth has spent billions and yet still doesn't know what the company needs to dominate the Canadian market, much less global markets.
Expensive Currency
The biggest problem with the deal for Supreme Cannabis shareholders is they are trading a cheap currency for the very expensive Canopy Growth stock. Even after the big premium, Supreme Cannabis only trades at 4x forward EV/S estimates while Canopy growth trades at nearly 12x forward EV/S estimates.
Cantor Fitzgerald just cut the price target for Canopy Growth by nearly 50% and the stock is still expensive. The new target is just $28, or equivalent to the current stock price providing no upside to Canopy Growth.
One can't really blame Supreme Cannabis for taking the deal, but shareholders shouldn't be confused into thinking this is a long-term position to hold. Investors should consider this as a deal for cash where investors take the current stock price and take any gains they've made already.
Anybody holding Supreme Cannabis here takes on risk the deal could run into a hiccup and never close. The stock closed at $0.21 on April 7 and was below $0.10 back last October.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Supreme Cannabis shareholders should quickly sell their shares after receiving the boost from the Canopy Growth offer. Supreme Cannabis shareholders are obtaining an expensive currency in Canopy Growth that could easily trade much lower.
