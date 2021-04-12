Top 5 'Undervalued' Tech Stocks That Should Do Well In A Rising Interest Rate Environment

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Yes, you read it right. There are still undervalued tech stocks around, even after March 9. On March 9, the Nasdaq Composite finished the trading session 10.5% below the record it notched on February 12. While the 10 percent threshold for a correction may be arbitrary, it is symbolic in showing that investors have turned more pessimistic about the market and more of the tech stocks. And with a full economic reopening within reach, coupled with a surge in interest rates, investors are rotating out of high growth tech stocks and into value and cyclical stocks. The relative stock performance between the tech sector and the industrial sector has reflected the reflation trades that has been going on since late 2020. For the month of February, S&P 500 Industrial Index ETF (SP500-20) has underperformed the S&P 500 Information Technology Index ETF (SP500-45TR) by 4%. Yet, in March, INDU outperformed INFT by 11% (Figure 1).

Equity Yield Equals to Bond Yield

Alternatively, reflation trades may be considered as a strategy of asset allocation between stock market and bond market. Since investors expect to receive equity yield (EPS/P) from the stock market and bond yield from the bond market, asset allocation will take place as long as the "risk-adjusted" equity yield is different from bond yield. Case in point, when 10-year bond yield increases to reflect the expected inflation increase, the higher bond yield will attract capital coming out of equity market as equity yield is less attractive than a rising bond yield. In other words, investors may sell stocks and buy bonds until the falling stock prices increase the equity yield to catch up with the bond yield. So, the following is the "equilibrium" condition to stop the reflation trades.

EPS/P = Bond Yield

Equity Prices Need Not Drop in Reflation Trades

For earnings yield (EPS/P) to rise to catch up with a higher bond yield, the stock price needs not to drop as long as EPS will increase at a faster pace than the price. In other words, for stocks with higher earnings momentum, the stock price needs not sell off to increase earnings yield. In fact, investors can get a higher realized yield from the stock market either through a lower cost basis by selling off the stock, or from a higher earnings growth which will increase future prices.

In short, prices of stocks with higher earnings momentum should not drop but increase in a rising-yield reflation trade, as the market would expect these stocks' earnings growth should improve in a rising interest rate environment.

Tech Stocks Do Well in A Rising Interest Period

If my logic is correct, I should look for tech stocks (the recent reflection trade candidates) with higher earnings momentum. I started with the 76 tech stocks included in the S&P 500 Information Technology Sector Index (SP500-45TR). I used the street's estimate of their "long-term earnings growth rate" estimate as a proxy for the earnings momentum. I also don't want to chase these stocks by paying too much. I calculated the current mispricing of each stock, based on the percentage difference between the actual price and the street's target price. The intuition is that the "candidate" tech stocks are those undervalued stocks with highest long-term earnings growth rates.

Accordingly, in Table 1, for the sake of space, I only showed the top 25 tech stocks, ranked both by the long-term earnings growth rate (first) and by the degree of undervaluation. Five stocks (IPG Photonics (IPGP), ServiceNow (NOW), Paycom (PAYC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Qualcomm (QCOM)) are identified (in yellow) with at least 25% long-term earnings growth rates and with 17% stock undervaluation. In the following section, I identified the sources of the long-term earnings momentum in each stock.

1. IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics is the inventor of high-power fiber lasers and world's leading producer of fiber laser technology, which enables greater precision, higher productivity and more flexible production for industrial applications and other diverse end markets. IPG has continually pioneered the development and commercial production of numerous unique technologies related to fiber lasers combining deep materials science expertise and process know-how with a vertically-integrated production model. The company produces all key components of its fiber laser technology in-house.

Better macros lie ahead. Improving U.S. manufacturing data through November, continued strength in China's industrial economy and a growing contribution from IPG's emerging products and applications are setting the stage for a solid business rebound in 2021. IPG's CFO Tim Mammen at Needham Virtual Growth Conference mentioned a more consistent rebound in demand outside China and strength in new-product areas.

Management also acknowledged improving macro data, which include the first year on year increase in monthly machine tool orders in the U.S. and strong monthly PMI. In 2021, there could also be a lift from better consumer-electronics related business resulting from a strong smartphone cycle. Finally, the prospect for increased U.S. fiscal stimulus, including a possible infrastructure package later in 2021, and could add an incremental catalyst looking out to 2022.

Multiple drivers to aid margins in 2021 and 2022. Sales into the cutting market (49% of IPG's business in 2019) which has decreased in last two years is poised for recovery 2021. This may be a result of the ongoing strength in China industrial and improving U.S. machine tools orders and industrial production. A recovery in IPG's legacy business and the growth in higher-margin emerging applications (solar cell manufacturing, EV battery welding and medical) may support a potential upside to gross margins over the next 1-2 years.

IPG is the global market leader in fiber lasers with the broadest product portfolio. The company's manufacturing scale and high level of vertical integration have consistently produced industry-leading margins. While the book-to-bill for Q3 was slightly below 1.0, IPG saw a significant increase in order activity in September, which continued in October. It is expected that order momentum remained healthy during Q4. Management guided for Q4 revenues to be down 5% to up 4% to $290M-$320M and EPS of $0.75-$1.05. The street estimated $4.43 annual 2021 EPS and $6-$7 for 2022 EPS. The long-term earnings growth rate is estimated to be 46%, the highest in the sector.

2. ServiceNow

ServiceNow is a provider of cloud-based services to automate enterprise IT operations and other business processes. The company focuses on transforming enterprise IT by automating and standardizing business processes and consolidating IT across the global enterprise. Enterprises deploy its solution to transform IT organizations from reactive, manual and task-oriented, to proactive, automated and service-oriented. The company's customizable and configurable on-demand service enables organizations to define their IT strategy, as well as design the systems and infrastructure.

The pace of digital transformation may accelerate to aid new client growth. The corporate customer count increased 11% in 2020. A 40% increase in clients spending $5 million or more in annual contract value during 2020 is the key to ServiceNow reaching its goal of $10 billion in revenue. In the short term, ServiceNow could achieve $5.8-$6 billion in sales by year-end, growth of 28-32%, or 300 bps more at the midpoint vs. consensus' 27%.

More engagement with system integrators such as Accenture and Deloitte suggest that sales growth may hold steady near 30% in 2021. These partners are allocating more resources to expand their ServiceNow practices, especially since demand for workflow automation has risen because of the pandemic. These consulting companies act as a multiplier to software companies by aiding in new-customer acquisitions and faster implementation. This helps sell more higher-margin subscription products. The push could accelerate the number of $1 million-or-more annual-contract-value clients in 2021.

6% market share suggests large potential for sales growth. ServiceNow estimates its total addressable market around $165 billion by 2023. Company's near-term revenue target $10 billion (< 6%), if reached, only implies large upside room to go for the existing products. In terms of head counts, the company has around 6,900 enterprise customers worldwide compared with the market's more than 30,000 potential clients.

3. Paycom

Paycom Software, Inc. is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management [HCM] software solution for the complete employment cycle, from recruitment to retirement. Founded in 1998 and IPO in 2014, Paycom targets SMB customers, ranging from 50 to 5,000 seats, with its solution based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions. These functions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, and human resources management.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has driven new customer bookings. As the pandemic is exposing the shortcomings of having disparate HCM systems, PAYC saw strong new customer wins, with the aggregate amount of revenue they are selling and converting remaining strong, and at record levels. Up until this point, new business remains strong for the company. It is driven in part by strong demand from the high value-added offering, as well as the efficiencies gained from advertising and virtual selling.

Paycom has historically done well down-market (< 50 employees) and up-market (> 5,000 employees). The company is expected to roll out its full-service payroll offering, called Better Employee Transaction Interface (BETI) later this year, which could provide a pricing uplift.

Paycom's business model and expanding solution set, which has a strong ROI proposition. This is to drive long term revenue growth and operating margin expansion. However, while the national unemployment rate modestly improved in Q4, Paycom continues to see headwinds. In particular, management noted it is still experiencing about $2 million per week headwind in recurring revenue impact, as well as about $6-$7 million impact in Q1 2021 related to W-2 and other annual forms. This in part could be due to its exposure to certain verticals, such as hospitality and restaurants.

Paycom will do well in a high employment and rising interest rate environment. As the article is written, the US GDP growth rate jumped to 4.3% (Q4 2020) and 10-year Treasury rises to 1.7%. Management reinstated fiscal year guidance for the first time since the pandemic started, setting the initial FY21 revenue outlook to a range of $1,009mm - $1,011mm, above consensus of $1,004.8mm. FY21 EBITDA guidance was set to a range of $396mm - $398mm, above consensus of $392.4mm.

Paycom's annual EPS is estimated to grow over 70% from 2021 to 2022 with a long-term earnings growth rate 28%. Yet, the stock PAYC is currently trading around $370, a 19% discount of the street's target price.

4. Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Milan Outperforms Rome and Intel's 14nm Server CPUs. During the Milan Launch Event, AMD illustrated performance comparisons between 3rd generation EPYC vs. 2nd generation Rome and vs. 14nm Intel server CPUs. Compared to Rome, Milan has 19% better instructions per clock [IPC] performance. AMD showed more than double the performance vs. Intel (INTC) across certain HPC, Cloud and Enterprise workloads. Furthermore, AMD's Naples and Rome all had notable gaps in the number of workloads it could address. Naples was at 60% of total workloads and about one half of enterprise workloads. Rome was at 80% of total workloads and about 75% of enterprise workloads. But 3rd gen Milan is expected to address 100% of available workloads across Cloud, Enterprise and HPC.

Higher-End Product with High-Pricing Strategy Drive High Margins. AMD's sales growth is driven by high-performance products with high margins. The expansion to high-performance EPYC 3 likely raises chip prices and expands gross margin to 47-48% (Bloomberg). In fact, AMD has moved to a stronger (higher) pricing power even before COVID hit. The average selling price nearly doubled since 2017.

Milan Drives to Gain Server Share from Intel in 2021. Clearly, AMD has steadily gained CPU market shares across all segments in 2020 (3 figures below). Based on a study by AMD and Mercury Research, using Q3 2020 data, AMD has 22.4% of the overall x86 share, a level which traces back almost 13 years ago (Q4 2007). The new Ryzen 4000 also allowed AMD to gain the largest Q3 market share increase (+5.5% y/y) in the notebook segment. In Q4 2020, while delivering one of the largest revenues, citing its "supply constraints," Advanced Micro Devices lost PC market share for the first time since 2017 (from 20.1% to 19.3% desktop market share). AMD mentioned that it will face 'tightness' of supply in the first half of 2021 with Big Navi graphics cards and some models of Ryzen 5000 CPU.

1% Server Market Share Increase May Add $10 AMD Share Price. AMD poised to gain further share in 2021, but upside could be limited due to supply constraints. But AMD may benefit from strong market demand and from new workloads on Milan. AMD may have about 7%-8% share of the x86 server CPU market, it is reasonably expected that AMD will likely be on track to gain 2-3 percentage points of market share in 2021 and likely into 2022. Similarly, using consensus forecast of AMD future revenue share vs. Intel revenue share as a proxy for future market share, AMD may gain at least 3% total CPU market share (from 15.14% to 18.42%) by 2022 (Table 1). It should be noted that historically, AMD share price has been very sensitive to the changes in market share (Figure 4). For every 1% server market share increase, it will add $10 to AMD's share price. Thus, the forthcoming 2% server market share gain may add up to $20 to AMD's base case valuation.

AMD will no doubt benefit from the economic recovery. The critical server market share which drives the earnings momentum will profit from the enterprise IT budget refresh. Currently, AMD is trading around $82, a 19% discount from the street's target price

5. Qualcomm

Qualcomm has been aided by the return of their largest customer, Apple, after the antitrust lawsuit. For Q4 2020 alone, Apple has contributed $571.73 million or 11.26% to Qualcomm's revenue. Further, Qualcomm achieved a record $8.23 billion Q1 revenue, while under the pressure of a widespread global chip shortage. In addition to Apple's favorable 5G iPhone sales outlook, Apple reportedly will use Qualcomm's 5nm Snapdragon 5G X60 modem in the upcoming iPhone 13 smartphones. Based on company's forecast, Apple's orders will become a permanent part of the Qualcomm future revenue stream.

Supply dictates demand in 1H 2021. Bloomberg estimated 12% global handset unit growth in calendar 2021 with about 595 million 5G units, above company guidance of 8% and 500 million. IoT and Autos likely add to 2021 and 2022 in both sales and profits. Led by Apple's iPhone and non-Huawei Android smartphone units, Qualcomm's 5G prowess will show in its fiscal 2021 and 2022 financial metrics.

As a result of the US sanction, starting September 2020, Qualcomm has further benefitted from Huawei's HiSilicon's exit for an additional 200 million handsets. "Now with the change in the market, we have kind of 16% of the market that was not available to us before being available. So, as we kind of look further out, we see this as a pretty material expansion of SAM (service addressable market) for us," CFO Akash Palkhiwala said on a call.

Apple will account for 20% of Qualcomm revenues once fully ramped with QCT. Qualcomm's exposure to Apple as a customer is likely to be close to 20% of total company revenues, including 14% from QCT and 5% from QTL (profit contribution more balanced given higher QTL margins).

Earnings power closer to $7 on substitution of 5G basebands. Relative to the FY22 earnings estimate of $8.60, JP Morgan estimated the earnings power for the company is closer to $7 when excluding Apple revenues from QCT. Our base case remains for a multi-year transition across the iPhone portfolio, with the potential introduction of a new baseband solution in non-mmWave markets.

With a long-term earnings growth rate around 25%, supply still dictates demand in the short run. Qualcomm looks to increase 22% chip capacity from (1) Huawei's freed 7nm capacity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) ("TSMC"), (2) Samsung's 5nm fab, and (3) TSMC's new 5 nm capacity. The consensus estimate of Qualcomm's 42% revenue growth cannot be supported by the 22% increase in capacity. Thus, 20% of the 2021 orders may not be filled. Recognizing the chip shortage impact, Qualcomm's share has been traded at a 20%-30% discount to the analysts' target price. The price discount suggests that the market underreacts to Qualcomm's long-term growth prospect but overreacts to the short-term supply shortage.

Takeaways

During the most recent rising-yield induced reflation trades, all tech stock prices were "re-rated" (dropped) as a way to equate earnings yield to bond yield. However, the price drop didn't have to happen for all stocks. Prices of stocks with high earnings momentum need not go down because their earnings will increase more than enough to catch up with the competitive, rising bond yield. Using this criterion, I identified five most undervalued tech stocks which have the highest earnings growth rates. These are the good candidates to invest in a rising interest rate environment.