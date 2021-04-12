Photo by David McNew/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) is a favorite amongst the dividend growth community due to its status as a Dividend King. The protein giant has paid a growing dividend for 55 straight years. In addition, the company is closing in on 100+ years of consecutively paying dividends. Recently, it was announced that Hormel will be buying the Planters brand from Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). This deal will add debt, but it gives Hormel a $1 billion brand that is arguably unique. Hormel is evolving into a global branded protein company and I think that the SPAM + Planters deal equals buy.

There are several reasons that Hormel is attractive at the moment that I outline below. Key amongst the reasons are brands with market leadership, stable company structure, long-term recovery in the foodservice channel, potential improvement in the Jennie-O segment, and the Planters acquisition. Granted, Hormel has struggled for a few years due to poor performance in the Jennie-O segment and more recently depressed foodservice sales caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But increasingly it looks like the tide is turning with rising vaccination rates in the U.S. and the 2021 outlook may be conservative. I view high-quality Hormel as a long-term buy.

Overview of Hormel

Hormel was founded in 1891. The company is controlled by the Hormel Foundation, which directly owns about 5.21% of the company. Another 43.26% of the company are in trusts in which the Foundation is a trustee. When the trusts terminate the Foundation effectively holds the remainder. Today, the company is one the largest protein focused consumer staples companies in the U.S. Hormel operates in four business segments: Refrigerated Foods (54.9% of revenue), Grocery Products (24.8% of revenue), Jennie-O Turkey Store (13.9% of revenue), and International & Other (6.4% of revenue). In fiscal 2020, revenue was about 67% U.S. retail stores, 26% food service, and 7% international. Total revenue was $9,608 million in 2020.

Source: Hormel 2020 Annual Report

Hormel Market Leadership

Hormel’s major brands include Hormel, SPAM, Skippy, Jennie-O, Applegate, Justin’s, and Dinty Moore. Hormel also has many smaller brands. The company states that it has the No. 1 or No. 2 position in over 40 categories. The company has the No. 1 pepperoni brand, the No. 2 turkey brand with Jennie-O, the No. 1 natural and organic meat brand with Applegate, the No. 1 and No.3 spots in shelf-stable processed meats with SPAM and Dinty Moore, the No. 2 brand in peanut butter with Skippy, and so on.

Challenges with Jennie-O

Hormel suffered from several years of lower volumes, lower sales, and lower profitability for the Jennie-O turkey brand. The brand is large and had over $1.3 billion in sales in 2020. But this is lower than in 2016. The table below clarifies the difficulties that Hormel has had with Jennie-O. Clearly, when 15%+ of sales are performing poorly it will affect overall company results. Volumes were down as were retail sales since 2016 and segment profit is one-third of what it was in 2016. Industry oversupply led to lower turkey pricing. In addition, advertising expenses and freight costs have trended up. A drop of $200 million in profit divided by on average 540 million shares is $0.37 lower earnings per share.

2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Volumes (lbs.) 815,435 789,337 894,590 890,518 902,073 Segment Sales (millions) $1,333,459 $1,323,783 $1,627,433 $1,663,160 $1,740,968 Segment Profit (millions) $105,585 $117,962 $175,684 $247,322 $329,427

Source: Hormel Annual Reports for 2016 – 2020

The difficulties have lowered gross and operating margins, but the company has done a decent job maintaining profit margins, although these are down in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This means though is that if Jennie-O recovers margins should bounce back.

Source: TIKR.com

Some companies may have sold the brand, but Hormel has played the long game since it could. Why sell the No. 2 turkey brand in the U.S. when pricing and volume issues will eventually turn? From this perspective, both volumes and segment sales increased in 2020 for the first time since 2016. Segment profits were down though as expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic rose. Furthermore, foodservice sales were adversely affected. But has Jennie-O turned the corner?

In the Q1 2021 earnings call, the CEO stated:

Most encouraging was the sales growth we saw from the Jennie-O brand. Every major retail category, including Jennie-O Lean Ground, turkey burgers, oven-ready items, bacon and marinated meats grew. The Jennie-O brand continues to resonate with consumers, and the efforts we have made on gaining back customer distribution are paying off.

And,

Our foodservice business was impacted by lower K-12 and college and university business in addition to continued weakness in the foodservice industry. Jennie-O Turkey Store segment profit declined 30%. Lower foodservice sales increased supply chain cost related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and higher freight expenses were key drivers to the lower profitability.

With many K-12 schools reopening, universities set to reopen in Fall 2021, and reopening of theaters, sports arenas and the like it is possible that the second half of the year may be better than expected for the Jennie-O brand. If oversupply trends down and the company can increase volumes and net sales and maintain pandemic related supply chain costs, then margins and profitability may rise for the Jennie-O brand in 2021 and 2022.

Impact of COVID-19 on Hormel

COVID-19 has been a mixed bag for Hormel in terms of sales. It has led to a rise in retail sales, but food service sales were negatively impacted. Food service is nearly 25% of total sales, so the effect is not immaterial. As you can see in the table above Hormel had a net gain in total volumes and sales. But food service sales were lower and negatively affected 2020 and this will likely run into the first half of 2021.

Quarter U.S. Retail U.S. Deli U.S. Foodservice International Q2 2020 +16% +5% -21% +11% Q3 2020 +19% +4% -19% -2% Q4 2020 +13% +7% -17% +9%

Source: Hormel Earnings Releases

It is clear though that U.S Foodservice sales declines are moderating. The other channels are performing well on the strength of acquisitions and organic growth. The decline in foodservice sales certainly had a negative impact on Hormel. After Q1 2020, Hormel reaffirmed earnings guidance at $1.69 to $1.83 per share. But the company only reported adjusted diluted earnings per share at $1.70 and GAAP earnings per share of $1.66 missing guidance.

Planters Acquisition

Hormel is acquiring the iconic Planters brand. This is a major acquisition but seemingly off the radar of many investors. However, Planters is a $1 billion brand in 2020 with market leadership in several categories including peanuts, cashews, and mixed nuts. The brand is well-known and has almost double the household penetration of the next leading nut brand. From this perspective it fits into Hormel’s business model of having the No. 1 or No. 2 brands in market categories. Planters will also fit in with Hormel’s other nut brands including Justin’s and Skippy.

Source: Hormel’s Planters Presentation

That said, the deal will cost Hormel $2.79 billion after a tax benefit of $560 million subtracted from a purchase price of $3.35 billion. Hormel is saying that the acquisition will be accretive at $0.17 to $0.20 per share in 2022 but dilutive at $0.02 to $0.07 per share in 2021. However, debt and the leverage ratio will be higher, but the company has a history of deleveraging fairly rapidly after an acquisition. The deal should close in Q2 2021 and Hormel will use a combination of cash on hand and debt for the acquisition. The company is targeting a leverage ratio of ~1.5X by 2023. Overall, I view the Planters acquisition as a net positive over the long-term due to market leadership and general growth in snacking.

Valuation of Hormel

To determine Hormel’s fair value, we use a price-to-earnings ratio of 22X. This is slightly below the P/E ratio of 22.3X in the past decade. We use 22X as conservative multiple for the long haul based on the average over the past 5-years and accounting for higher debt, recent lower foodservice sales, and challenges with the Jennie-O brand. At the current earnings estimate and a 22X fair value estimate, we are looking at a fair value price of $38.28 based on consensus 2021 earnings of $1.74 per share.

We apply a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 21X and 23X, and obtain a fair value range from $36.54 to $40.02. The current stock price is ~116% to ~126% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$46.35, suggesting that the stock is overvalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 21 22 23 Estimated Value $36.54 $38.28 $40.02 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 116% 121% 126%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $34.50. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $272, assuming a desired return of 8% and very conservative dividend growth rate of 6%. An average of these three models is ~$40.59, suggesting that Hormel is overvalued at the current price.

However, this valuation estimate does not account for Hormel’s strong balance sheet, potential improvement for Jennie-O, recovery in foodservice, and the Planters acquisition. For context, Hormel earned $1.78 per share in 2018, which was the peak before a decline in 2019 and 2020.

Let us forecast a valuation for 2022 where we account for a $0.17 per share increase from Planters. If we use the trailing 5-year average earnings growth of 4.7% as a baseline for 2022 from 2021 we get earnings of $1.82 per share assuming recovery of foodservice sales. Let us now count in partial improvement of Jennie-O sales and segment profit that is $55 million higher translating to $0.10 per share higher earnings. We are now looking at $0.27 per share higher in 2022, or $2.09. This translates to $45.98 per share fair value estimate in 2022 making the stock fairly valued.

Final Thoughts on Hormel

Hormel has provided excellent long-term returns to shareholders. The company is unique and the market leader in many branded protein segments. Hormel is a Dividend King, and the current yield is reasonable and above the trailing 5-year average. The last few years have been tough though for those invested in Hormel due to a variety of headwinds. The stock seems to be overvalued based on consensus 2021 earnings but the Planters acquisition, recovery in foodservice, and potential improvement in Jennie-O’s performance may mean better times ahead. I view Hormel as a long-term buy.