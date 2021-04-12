Photo by rozdemir01/iStock via Getty Images

Turkish assets are trading at exceptionally cheap levels, with a combination of cheap local equities and currency weakness making the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) a worthwhile risk-reward here. The dismissal of the central bank head in mid-March saw the TUR give back much of its gains from the October low and focus has once again turned to the risks facing the currency from President Erdogan's efforts to suppress borrowing costs. However, with sentiment towards the country once again deeply negative it is worth remembering that there is always a price at which an investment risk is worth taking and we believe we are at this point currently.

The underlying MSCI Turkey's share of the ACWI market capitalization has fallen 90% in just over a decade, from 0.6% in 2010 to 0.06% today. There are currently 135 companies on the SPX with a higher market cap than the MSCI Turkey, despite the Turkish economy being the 10th largest in the world in purchasing power parity terms. The TUR's expense ratio of 0.59% is low in the context of the ETF's historical volatility and is more than offset by the dividend yield of 0.96%. The dividend yield also looks set to rise considerably in line with the forward estimates for the MSCI Turkey index, which point to dividend yields in excess of 6%.

Equity Valuations: Dirt Cheap In A World Of Expensive Assets

It is hard to find a cheaper equity market in the world right now, with the MSCI Turkey trading at a forward PE ratio of just 5.8x, the cheapest level on record outside of the late-2008 lows and the Covid-crash lows. This is particularly noteworthy considering how expensive other emerging and developed market indices have become.

While the MSCI Turkey traded at slightly cheaper levels at the height of the 2008 global financial crisis, other indices were also dirt cheap back then. Today, the MSCI Turkey trades at a 61% discount to the MSCI Emerging Markets index and a 72% discount to the MSCI World index on a forward PE basis.

MSCI Turkey, MSCI EM, And MSCI DM Forward PE Ratios Source: Bloomberg

Turkey's forward discount would not be as noteworthy if not for the fact that analysts expect these earnings to translate into much higher dividend yields relative to its peers. The forward dividend yield is a highly attractive at 6.3%. Again, we have only seen these levels before at the very height of the most severe crises.

MSCI Turkey, MSCI EM, And MSCI DM Forward Dividend Yields, %

Source: Bloomberg

The index is also trading at a discount to tangible book value, which is not something we see often these days. In part it reflects the high weighting of financial stocks in the index. The MSCI Financials index now trades at 0.4x tangible book value reflecting widespread pessimism over their reliance on external borrowing amid a depreciating currency. However, financial stocks now make up just 24% of the MSCI's total weighting having fallen from as high as 59% in 2010, reducing the concentration risk of holding the TUR.

Currency Undervaluation An Additional Reason To Like TUR

The Turkish lira's collapse has been a major contributor to the weakness in the TUR. Over the past decade, local stocks have more than doubled in lira terms but the lira's 80+% decline has more than offset these gains. A recovery in the lira, or even a stabilization in it, would likely allow the TUR to recover and there are some positive signs on this front.

Turkish Lira Real Effective Exchange Rate

Source: Bloomberg, JPMorgan

The lira's real effective exchange rate is close to its lowest level since the 1994 crisis, with only the 2018 crisis low and last-November's selloff seeing the currency trade at more undervalued levels than today. According to Bloomberg, the lira's real effective exchange rate is 1.5 standard deviations from its long-term mean.

The downside pressure on the currency intensified last month when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed central bank governor Naci Agbal who had been credited as a key force in pulling the lira back from historic lows. It is widely expected that his replacement Sahap Kavcioglu will ultimately be forced to reverse the rate hikes that occurred under the previous governor. Despite this, government bond yields surged on the news, with the 2-year rising above 20% and putting real bond yields back in positive territory in contrast to the U.S. The recent spike in 2-year yields leaves them 3.5% above 10-year inflation expectations. When considering that U.S. 2-year yields are more than 2% below 10-year inflation expectations, this makes the Lira relatively attractive from a carry perspective.

Currency Crisis May Trigger More Reforms

Amid the widespread negative news surrounding the Turkish economy and stock market, it is worth keeping in mind the positive economic reforms that followed the previous currency crisis in 2018. According to the World Bank, Turkey made property registration less expensive and faster by reducing the time to obtain a tax assessment and made paying taxes easier by amending the value-added tax code to exempt certain capital investments from value-added tax, which contributed to the country's ranking climbing to 33rd globally in the 2020 Ease of Doing Business Index. In his most recent round of economic reform announcements in March, Erdogan stated that public spending discipline would be a top priority, which we see as key to bringing down inflation and restoring confidence in the currency. Considering how negative sentiment is towards the country at present, even the shallowest of economic reforms could be met with a sharp reversal in Turkish assets and the TUR.