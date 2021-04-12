Photo by Oleksandr Pupko/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Neutral rating for RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) [REL:LN].

RELX's share price rose by +15% from $23.02 as of November 18, 2020 to $26.43 as of April 9, 2021, since I initiated on the stock on November 19, 2020. RELX is valued by the market at 22.4 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it boasts a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 2.5%.

RELX's financial performance in FY 2020 was poor, with both its revenue and earnings declining in the teens thanks to weakness in the company's Exhibitions business.

There is significant uncertainty over the pace of the recovery of RELX's Exhibitions business, which translates into lower earnings visibility for the company in the near term. Despite this, RELX's forward P/E multiples are at a premium to historical trading averages, and its valuations are in line with its peers which don't have exposure to cyclical and COVID-hit businesses like RELX. As such, I view a Neutral rating for RELX as fair.

FY 2020 Financial Performance Was Poor

RELX reported its FY 2020 financial results on February 11, 2021, and the company's financial performance last year was poor with both its top line and bottom line decreasing on a YoY basis.

The company's revenue declined by -10% from £7,874 million in FY 2019 to £7,110 million in FY 2020. RELX's headline net income fell by -19% from £1,505 million in FY 2019 to £1,224 million in FY 2020, while its adjusted net profit decreased by a narrower -15% to £1,543 million in the last fiscal year. The key items that were excluded in arriving at adjusted net profit are highlighted in the table below, such as amortization and other non-core & non-recurring gains & losses.

Key Adjustments In Calculating Adjusted Net Profit

The -10% drop in revenue for RELX in FY 2020 was largely attributable to continued weakness with its Exhibitions business segment, which I will discuss in greater detail in the next section of this article.

Revenue for the company's Risk & Business Analytics and Scientific, Technical & Medical business segments increased by +4% and +2% to £2,417 million and £2,692 million, respectively last year. RELX's Legal business saw -1% decline in segment revenue to £1,639 million in FY 2020, but if adjusted for foreign exchange effects, the Legal business' revenue on a constant currency basis would have been flat YoY last year. However, this could only partially offset a -71% fall in segment revenue for RELX's Exhibitions business to £362 million in the most recent fiscal year.

Both RELX's headline and adjusted net income fell to a larger degree as compared to its top line. This was in tandem with a -240 basis points contraction in core operating profit margin to 29.2% for RELX in FY 2020, as RELX's bottom line suffered from negative operating leverage and losses at its exhibitions business.

Exhibitions Business' Recovery Is The Key Factor Determining RELX's Future Outlook

RELX's Exhibitions business used to account for 16% of the company's revenue in FY 2019, but the Exhibitions business' sales contribution as a proportion of RELX's top line had dropped to a mere 5% in FY 2020. Furthermore, the Exhibitions business turned from a positive operating income of £331 million in FY 2019 to an operating loss of -£164 million last year.

The weak performance of RELX's Exhibitions business in FY 2020 was to be expected, taking into account the travel restrictions imposed in various parts of the world to contain COVID-19. In the company's FY 2020 results presentation, RELX acknowledged that there were "no large face-to-face events outside Asia since March (2020)", and it thinks that any events to be held in 2021 will likely happen in the second half of this year and "outside Asia." This suggests that a recovery in revenue for RELX's Exhibitions business to pre-COVID levels by 2021 is very unlikely.

Based on S&P Capital IQ data, sell-side analysts only expect RELX's top line to increase to £7,901 million by FY 2022, which is on par with the company's overall revenue of £7,874 million recorded in FY 2019 prior to COVID-19. Considering the expected annualized single-digit revenue growth for RELX's Risk & Business Analytics, Scientific, Technical & Medical, and Legal businesses in the near-future, this implies that market consensus does not even see the top line for RELX's Exhibitions business returning to pre-COVID levels by 2022.

On the positive side of things, RELX disclosed at the company's FY 2020 results briefing on February 11, 2021 that "for 2021, we currently have scheduled around three quarters of the number of events we held in 2019" and it already has "events scheduled for China, Japan, and elsewhere in Asia in Q2 (2021)." The company also added that "demand is there" for exhibitions, going by the "very high level of engagement" it observed in its "dialogue with the major exhibitors."

Also, RELX is pushing hard for cost optimization initiatives with its Exhibitions business, with a target of reducing indirect expenses as a proportion of total costs for the segment from 40% in FY 2020 to 25% in FY 2021. This could potentially translate to cost savings of approximately £150 million, or about 10% of RELX's FY 2020 adjusted net profit. This might explain why sell-side analysts expect RELX's top line to grow +6% YoY in FY 2021, which is superior to market consensus' adjusted net profit growth estimate of +3% YoY in the current fiscal year.

Decline In Print Is A Double-Edged Sword

In terms of revenue by format, RELX's print revenue as a proportion of the company's total revenue declined from 9% in FY 2019 to 8% in FY 2020, or -12% YoY in absolute terms. At its FY 2020 earnings call in February 2021, RELX noted that "the rate of decline in print revenue, roughly doubled in 2020" due to "temporary COVID-19 related disruption" and "an acceleration in the long-term structural shift from print to digital."

On the flip side, the operating profit margin of RELX's Risk & Business Analytics, Scientific, Technical & Medical, and Legal businesses on a combined basis actually expanded from 32.8% in FY 2019 to 33.3% in FY 2020. In other words, a more favorable sales mix with a decreased contribution from lower-margin print revenue was positive for RELX's overall profitability (excluding the loss-making Exhibitions business).

Apart from the pace of recovery of the Exhibitions business, the extent that profitability improvement offsets sales decline associated with the sales mix shift away from print is another factor that has a significant impact on RELX's future earnings growth. In my November 2020 initiation article, I noted that the "successful pivot (away from print to other digital formats) and revenue mix optimization (helped to) mitigate negative impact of COVID-19" for RELX in 2020, and I have an optimistic view of the company's future earnings growth in the medium term with the positive effects of margin expansion outweighing the negative impact of print revenue decline.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values RELX at 22.4 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 19.8 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E according to the company's share price of $26.43 as of April 9, 2021. This is based on core earnings as estimated by sell-side analysts, with the data sourced from S&P Capital IQ. RELX's current valuations represent a premium to the stock's five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 22.0 times and 18.4 times, respectively.

The stock also boast consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 2.5% and 2.8%, respectively.

RELX's forward P/E ratios and dividend yields are roughly in line with its peers John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) (JW.B) and Pearson Plc (PSO) [PSON:LN], so I don't see the stock's current valuations as particularly attractive.

RELX's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Ratio Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Ratio Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield John Wiley & Sons, Inc 20.8 19.9 2.4% 2.5% Wolters Kluwer N.V. (OTC:WOLTF) [WKL:NA] 24.1 22.6 1.8% 1.9% Pearson Plc 24.0 20.2 2.5% 2.6%

RELX's key risk factors are a longer-than-expected time taken for the company's Exhibitions business to recover from the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and a larger-than-expected decline in print revenue, which is not completely offset by the improvement in profitability as a result of a more favorable revenue mix.