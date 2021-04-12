Photo by Alihan Usullu/iStock via Getty Images

My last article in November dates back to the time the previous Central Bank Chief Naci Agbal was appointed. Although the outlook was bullish at the time, I refrained from giving the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) a "BUY" due to uncertainties of the politics-driven Turkish Economy; sadly, my fears were correct.

I didn't write an article about the dismissal of Agbal until now as I wanted to wait and make a sense out of it, but neither I nor markets were able to justify this irrational act in the past three weeks. All the financial institutions and funds were left shocked with the decision as they got caught off guard with their Lira long positions.

Main Idea

Foreign investors believed in the new Economy administration and got sucker-punched by the political authority. The long-term outlook is troubling as fleed funds have lost their trust in the current regime for good and are not likely to come back under the current rule.

Turkey is an Emerging Market with weak FX reserves and high borrowing costs, so TUR is likely to underperform in the foreseeable future without foreign investors.

What Happened

Agbal was a market-friendly figure that promised to raise interest rates to the level where real interest rates are positive, so he did, and markets flourished with the strengthening Lira. On the 19'th of March, Agbal surprised markets with a 200bps interest hike which was 100bps higher than expected. Although the market welcomed higher real interest for Lira, Erdogan didn't quite like Agbal's hawkish stand and sacked him during that weekend. Instead, Erdogan assigned Sahap Kavcioglu for the duty, who is known to share a similar mindset on Erdogan's "High interest is the main cause of inflation" thesis.

Markets struck back after the preposterous decision, and TUR plummeted more than 18% in one day as both Lira and stocks lost around 9-10% with the opening bell.

Data by YCharts

Political Bottleneck

The Erdogan government has failed investors many times in the last decade, but this time no one saw it coming. It was so unexpected that most people thought it was fake news or a joke when media outlets started publishing the news.

Those of you familiar with computers would be familiar with the "bottleneck" term; it happens when you have a CPU/GPU more powerful than the other one, so the computing power is limited by the inferior one you have. I think we are looking at a similar situation here. Although Turkey needs various economic reforms to reduce its high borrowing costs and rebuild its depleted FX reserves, Turkey's troubles evolved into a political one than an economic one. Even if economic reforms are taken into place, and the economy gets better, I believe it will not be enough to restore investors trust. AKP government used its last chance to lure foreign investors as many funds clearly stated they would not come back to Turkish Markets under the current rule. Thus I do not think Turkey's long-term outlook can turn positive without political reforms.

Without foreign investors and their money I expect Turkey's discount relative to other emerging markets to continue if not widen.

Data by YCharts

Critical Central Bank Meeting

Everyone is waiting for the monthly Central Bank meeting of this month on 15'th. The market is not expecting any changes and an increase seems highly unlikely as it was why Agbal sacked from the office in the first place. If the new CBT decreases interest rates as the market fears, we can see another harsh market sell-off. The Bank heavy TUR ETF is likely to take a nosedive in this scenario. Yet, I don't expect the new CBT to make any changes, keeping the rates at this level can calm the volatile Turkish Markets and the Lira for 2-3 weeks.

Data by YCharts

Key Statistics Are Alarming

March's Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 4.13%. Consumer Price (CPI) rose 1.08 percent. Since CPI is increasing rapidly, inflation is likely to speed up in the upcoming months instead of declining by May like the earlier assumptions.

However, this is not the most prominent trouble Turkey is facing. In the past, Albayrak poured FX reserves to hold the domestic currency while offering negative real inflation to investors, but now reserves are dried up. Net reserves are at the lowest level in 18 years back to 2003 levels around 10 billion $, and this means new CBT cannot pour FX reserves to limit the decreasing rates' adverse effects on the Lira.

Risks

Looking at the horizon, the only possible positive catalyst for TUR that I can see is the Halkbank Case. Halkbank is beaten up with the Zarrab Case, and ending this with minimal fines could skyrocket the stock. Halkbank Case's resolution can act as a catalyst, as it means a fresh start with the US. Looking at the current international politics, I don't expect the USA to move away from Turkey by punishing them harshly with a considerable fine. Russia is more hostile against Ukraine than ever, and tensions are increasing. Also, Turkey recently made a strategic alliance agreement with Ukraine and let US warships enter the Black Sea clearly trying to heal the relationship with the USA.

Nevertheless, I expect the USA to hold onto its powerful Halkbank Case as long as it can by prolonging the process, so it can take a while.

The Play

I still think Turkish equities are a bargain in terms of valuation, but risks and uncertainties are extreme and it is likely to get cheaper. I think the best strategy is avoiding TUR exposure due to uncertainties.

It is a viable strategy to short TUR directly or through options, but uncertainties exist both ways, and shorting is always risky. It is a safer strategy to short TUR if you can directly access Turkish Markets and hedge a portion of your positions with more promising Turkish equities (IPO's, FX generating companies, Miners). That way, you can limit your downside risks if needed, but it is just easier to look at different EM markets rather than dealing with all the uncertainties of both sides.