Municipal CEF Sector Update

The municipal sector has been in the eye of the storm of the recent Treasury yield rise. Overall, the sector performed better than expected and the credit or high-yield subsector even managed to deliver decent positive returns. In this article, we take a look at the sector's recent performance and highlight our continued positive stance on the credit portion of the sector.

Big Picture

The broader environment is very supportive of municipal bonds, particularly of the credit i.e. high-yield/lower-quality subsector which we discuss more below. Not only has the stimulus package been passed which has allocated $580bn to state and local governments (vastly exceeding the estimated $85bn net budget shortfall) but additional infrastructure spending is at the center of the new federal economic plan.

The muni market credit strength has been growing, with the revenue-to-debt ratio increasing over the past decade.

Source: BOA

Higher marginal tax rates are likely to attract additional capital to the sector - we're already seeing this in very low muni/Treasury ratios. Finally, tax collections fell just 1% year-on-year - a very positive result, particularly in light of earlier pessimistic projections.

In terms of performance so far in 2021, tax-exempt CEF sectors have treaded water. Though this may seem disappointing in the context of much stronger returns in other fixed-income sectors, it has to be viewed in the context of 1) 0.70% rise in 10-year Treasury yields, 2) combination of high-duration and high-quality of typical muni CEF holdings and 3) even worse performance for other higher-quality sectors such as agencies, investment-grade corporate bonds or taxable munis. Overall, tax-exempt investors should feel pretty good about the sector having digested such a strong move up in interest rates.

Source: Systematic Income

Tax-exempt sector discounts have continued to grind tighter this year - the New York sector has finally joined the party as well, tightening closer to the other tax-exempt sectors.

Source: Systematic Income

The national CEF sector is relatively expensive to the other three tax-exempt subsectors with the California and State (ex-NY or CA) subsectors looking more attractive in valuation terms.

Source: Systematic Income

If we zoom out a bit and look at tax-exempt sector valuations in context of the broader CEF market we see that they look fairly attractive, being toward the cheaper end of the space in both absolute discount (y-axis) as well as relative discount (x-axis) terms.

Source: Systematic Income

Our fair-value model now shows that the national sector discount looks to be on the tight side though not by much.

Source: Systematic Income

If we take a look at the five-year muni CEF valuation cycle, proxied by the S&P Muni 20y+ Index YTW on the x-axis and the average tax-exempt CEF discount on the y-axis, we see that muni yields have bounced off their lows seen at the start of this year. CEF discounts have continued to approach zero, though they are still some way off the premiums registered in 2016. Overall, this paints a picture of valuations that are on the expensive side though with some further room to rally.

Source: Systematic Income

As we have discussed in our previous updates, performance across the CEF sector is largely a function of duration and credit stance of the individual funds. For funds with a primarily investment-grade focus, NAV performance this year has been driven by their duration exposure.

Source: Systematic Income

Outside of higher-quality focused funds, credit exposure has been a key driver. The chart below shows total NAV returns of the national tax-exempt sector year-to-date with red bars representing funds with a significant credit i.e. high-yield/unrated footprint.

Source: Systematic Income

We have been overweight the credit subsector over the past six months for several reasons. First, underlying bond valuations were very attractive. The yield differential between the two sectors was very high as the following chart shows.

Source: Systematic Income, S&P

Secondly, at the start of the macrocycle, the more cyclically positioned project bonds were likely to benefit more than strong GO credits. Thirdly, discount valuations were more attractive in the credit tax-exempt CEF subsector. And fourthly, credit-focused muni funds were more likely to remain resilient in the face of rising rates which is exactly what happened.

Over the last few months, the performance divergence between the two subsectors has been stark, particularly since the start of the year with credit-focused CEFs outperforming the broader market.

Source: Systematic Income

Discount valuation of the credit subsector remains relatively attractive with only a slight premium to the broader sector.

Source: Systematic Income

In the subsector we continue to like the Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO), trading at a 3.7% discount and a 5.31% current yield. The fund has the lowest allocation to investment-grade bonds in the sector at just 19%. The fund's coverage is above 100% though it has come off recently. NMCO has had a torrid period, delivering a double-digit total NAV return since August of last year (the only fund to do so) since we have added it to our High Income Portfolio. The fund also is top in the sector year-to-date with a 5% return. As high-yield tax-exempt credit spreads have tightened significantly and the fund's discount valuation has tightened back to the sector average, NMCO is less of a slam-dunk position than it was several months ago. However, it should continue to outperform in an environment of rising interest rates as well as deliver a higher underlying yield than higher-quality funds.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

We also like the MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU), trading at an 8.2% discount and 4.93% current yield. The fund's discount recently widened relative to the sector which looks like a technical move given the fund's outperformance over the last few months as well as over longer time periods, its above-average distribution rate, good coverage, and below-average fee. This move offers a good entry in our view.

Source: Systematic Income

The Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) is attractive for investors worried about further rate rises given its lower duration of 6 vs. 9.3 sector average as well as its slightly lower-quality profile which should further support the NAV if rates continue to rise. The fund also is attractive due to its term structure with a termination date in 2023 which could deliver a 1.5% per annum tailwind on termination in addition to its 4.03% covered yield.

A question we often get is why allocate to credit i.e. high-yield/lower-quality muni CEFs when high-quality funds deliver pretty much the same yield of typically 4.5%-4.8% on the higher side. The short answer here is that the higher-quality and lower-quality funds can deliver the same distribution rate but they certainly don't have the same underlying yields.

The longer answer has to do with the confusing municipal bond coupon convention of issuing bonds with "standard" coupons of 4 or 5% unlike their credit counterparts which are issued with coupons equal to their yields i.e. with the initial price at par. This convention does two things. First, it exaggerates the true underlying yield of these bonds and it compresses the yield differential between investment-grade and credit munis. For example, the S&P Municipal Bond Investment Grade Index has an average par-weighted coupon of 4.37% and a par-weighted price of 111.82. An unleveraged fund that just held this index would enjoy an income yield of 3.91% i.e. it would show 100% coverage at a 3.91% distribution rate. However, the yield-to-worst of this index actually is 1.12%, less than a third of its income yield. Some investors don't care a whole lot about this distinction and adopt an attitude of "I only care about what goes in my pocket," however the issue with this attitude is that what goes in the investor pocket comes out of their other pocket, namely the principal. In fact, over 70% of the "income yield" comes out of the principal.

There are a few ways investors can track the true yield differentials of the high-yield munis and the broader sector. First, Nuveen provides a weekly commentary which shows the YTW of the two sectors.

Source: Nuveen

Secondly, S&P provides both investment-grade and high-yield muni sectors which is the source for the data we used above.

Thirdly, BlackRock (BLK), helpfully provides portfolio yield information for their muni CEFs. For example, the BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (MQY) which is about 90% investment-grade has a distribution rate of 4.87% and a portfolio yield of 2.81% (likely before fees). On the other hand, the BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Trust (BTA) has a distribution rate of 4.89% and a portfolio yield of 3.70% or 0.9% higher than that of MQY. Both funds have similar leverage, discounts, and durations. BTA is only about 40% sub-investment grade so a more pure-play credit fund would have a significantly higher portfolio yield advantage to an investment-grade focused fund.

Ultimately, this is not overly surprising. It would be bizarre if higher-quality bonds offered the same compensation as lower-quality bonds. And clearly, the higher yield of credit muni bonds also comes with a greater likelihood of default and principal loss, requiring investors to balance risk and reward. At this stage of the cycle, the easy money in the credit muni allocation is behind us and the subsector is priced more fairly relative within the broader tax-exempt sector. The continued attraction of the sector, in our view, has to do with the supportive fiscal environment, its greater resilience to rising rates, and its (somewhat diminished) yield advantage.