Photo by avstraliavasin/iStock via Getty Images

I run an intangibles-driven business (a podcast studio), worked for an intangibles-driven business – (a financial media company you may have heard of), and have invested in plenty of modern tech and otherwise asset-light businesses, businesses that don’t necessarily make stuff or own things, but that provide a service or otherwise intangible offering as their business model.

Consulting companies, or companies focused on the human resources industry, are inherently intangible. Their value is built on the quality of their employees, their relationships, and their work. There are no consulting ‘plants’ or ‘pipes’ that transfer over. On the one hand, this makes these businesses really attractive, because they don’t have to invest much in building out the company. Low capital expenditures should mean high return on their operating cash flow, which is good for investors. The flipside is, of course, that it’s hard to distinguish what makes up a firm’s competitive advantage and thus what will allow them to grow revenues and profits over time.

I invested in one such company in the initial pandemic environment, Heidrick & Struggles (HSII), and I struggled to answer that last question. My investment worked, or at least would have if I would have held onto it through to today; I decided it was one of the companies I could pare from my portfolio in the back half of last year. Whether or not it was the right choice, the decision to sell stemmed in part from not being able to understand what distinguished them from peers.

Someone asked me about Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN), and I find myself struggling with the same questions. What is it that will give Huron an advantage over peers, what will drive a distinguishable improvement in the share price, and how to assess Huron? The company has decent bona fides and a theoretically interesting position helping companies adapt to a time of accelerating change and evolving business practices. Their exposures – healthcare, broader business, and education – are good. And after digging into the company a bit, I’m not sure how to assess its prospects for the years ahead from a shareholder perspective.

Background

HURN Shares Outstanding 22768 Price 53 Market Cap 1206704 Net Debt 136102 Enterprise Value 1342806 2020 FCF less acquisitions 111,640 2020 Net Income -23,840 2020 Revenue 871014 2020 EV/FCF 12.03 2020 EV/NI -56.33 2020 EV/Sales 1.54 2021 guided Revenue growth 1.90% 2021 Guided EPS $2.50 2021 P/E 21.2

Note: numbers above in thousands except for ratios. Most references will be to the 2020 10-K, unless otherwise linked/cited.

Huron was founded in 2002 by a “core group of experienced financial and operational consultants that consisted primarily of former Arthur Andersen LLP partners and professionals,” and went public in 2004. The consulting business is currently broken out into three categories: healthcare (42% of 2020 revenue), business advisory (32%), and education (26%). They additionally break down how they make money into four ways: time and expense engagements (43.4% of 2020 revenue), fixed-fee engagements (41.4%), performance-based (9.2%), and software support and maintenance and subscription-based revenues (6%). Performance-based and software support has steadily grown over the last three years, but it’s not clear to me that’s a meaningful trend.

My basic understanding of modern consulting businesses is that they facilitate transitions. Organizations that have a discrete short-term need – it could be 3 months, 6 months, 12 months, but probably not a perennial project or they’d just bring the people in house – go to consultants for domain expertise and flexibility, rather than bringing someone on board.

The company has over 1700 clients last year to reach their $871M revenue number. Their employees are focused on working directly with the clients – 169 managing directors on the client side vs. 30 on the support and broader management side. Their clients are mostly research based, though they point out a global reach in their investor presentation.

Source

The company’s revenue dropped in 2020, which is unsurprising given the pandemic. It’s worth noting that their 2019 revenues were especially high, and I don’t see anything in the filings that say that the 2019 performance was especially fluky. The company expected to grow 5% in 2020, as of February 25th 2020 earnings call that had blissfully little (read: no) mention of the pandemic. This year’s proxy stated, “We began 2020 with a significant amount of optimism about our business as we built on the momentum of our 2019 performance.” Keep that in mind.

What sort of projects is Huron working on with their clients? They help clients with software, if you take their listing of accreditations, including being “an Oracle partner, a Gold-level consulting partner with Salesforce.com and a Premium Partner with Salesforce.org, a Workday Services and Software Partner, an Amazon Web Services consulting partner, a Silver-level system integrator with Informatica and an SAP Concur implementation partner.“ While software investors may at times take for granted how the integration of new systems and cloud can go, a lot of these systems can be difficult and painful to integrate. For example, on their most recent transcript, CEO Jim Roth said:

The pandemic has highlighted the need for many organizations to adopt cloud technologies, automation and analytics to strengthen their competitive position and be responsive to this rapidly changing environment. Some professional services firms have strong technical competencies, while others have deep industry experience. Huron has both and these competencies are integrated across all of our businesses enabling us to provide digital, technology and analytics offerings across multiple industries.

The Basic Set-Up

The bull case for Huron Consulting Group is that they held up ok during the pandemic and are now positioned to help businesses and educational organizations meet an ongoing transition. Huron exemplifies this to a degree – they took an impairment charge last year and underwent a restructuring; the restructuring was to reduce staff, but the impairment charge was largely around reducing the size of their office leases given there’s less need to convene in their offices. (The consulting business is somewhat different from the average office work insomuch as consultants are usually working on the road with clients face-to-face, rather than working from a business headquarters. Nevertheless).

The company, beyond Roth’s comments above, is expecting slight revenue growth in 2021, driven by a recovery in healthcare and strong business performance. Given how much of the healthcare industry’s attention was swallowed up by the pandemic, it’s not surprising that Huron’s business would have trailed off; at the same time, one doesn’t have to be too imaginative to see the industry ramping up their transitional efforts after the issues raised in the last 12+ months, whether around telemedicine, new medicines coming online, the need to budget for redundancies, or otherwise. Likewise for the education sector, where Roth said (again on the most recent earnings transcript):

In part because what the pandemic has really highlighted is exactly the need for the kind of services we're doing, particularly on our technology front, but also on our strategic front within education.

And while 2020 saw Huron’s revenue go down, the company take a restructuring charge and an impairment charge, and their net income go down, it still produced $111M in free cash flow after acquisitions on a $1.3B enterprise value company. Huron even bought back $5M worth of shares around $45.2/share at the end of the year. At a 12x EV to free cash flow multiple, and a not especially levered balance sheet, this is not an expensive stock.

The Track Record

My hesitation, though, is in the track record. To wit:

The company’s revenue compound annual growth rate – CAGR - in the last decade was 3%, and the same for operating cash flow. It didn’t accumulate much net income nor free cash flow once you adjust for acquisitions. And one has to adjust for acquisitions in this business, I think, because they’re so frequent and such a core part of the model – rolling up smaller consulting firms, often taking on impairments and restructuring later on.

Huron has added almost $70M in tangible book value to the company over the last nine years (end of 2011 to end of 2020), but that amounts to $.34/share. At $53/share for the price, and a share price that hasn’t moved much over the last 5-6 years, you’re paying a lot for unclear economic returns.

Summing Things Up

I don’t have a problem with Huron Consulting Group, though I don’t wholly understand why it’s a publicly traded company. It seems to generate profits on either a free cash flow or net income basis, even if not a huge amount. The share count is steady. It is going in the right direction, and there’s a story – return to 2019 levels and benefit from the accelerating transition in the business world – that one can get behind. I need to hear more on why Huron will be the one to benefit disproportionately from this transitioning world, and how that will turn into shareholder returns, however.

If you know this space better – as many of you who read this likely follow the stock – I’d love to hear where one should look closer. Thoughts?