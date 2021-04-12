Photo by gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Since Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) began offering COVID-19 testing in June 2020, Biocept has received more than 300K samples, including about 140K samples during the Q4. For the Q4, revenues reached a record $18.5M, and Biocept reported the company's first-ever profitable quarter. For the full year of 2020, Biocept pulled in a record $27.5M in revenue. The increased revenues over the past couple of quarters have significantly reduced the company's cash burn, which has permitted the company to commit more funds to their neuro-oncology endeavor. These developments support my bullish outlook for BIOC and have me looking for an opportunity to add to my speculative position.

I intend to review the company's recent earnings and company developments. In addition, I discuss a downside scenario and how I intend to manage my BIOC position in the near term.

Figure 1: Biocept Overview (Source: BIOC)

Q4 2020 Results

In Q4, Biocept reported a record quarterly revenue of $18.5M, which was up from $1.8M in Q4 of 2019. The company attributes their COVID-19 testing efforts to this success. In fact, $17.6M of that $18.5M came from COVID-19 testing, which led to Biocept reporting their first-ever profitable quarter with a net income of $1.9M. For the full year 2020 financial results, the company pulled in $27.5M in revenue which was a huge increase from $5.5M in 2019. This improvement in annual revenue was primarily due to the increasing demand for the company's COVID-19 testing services.

Figure 2: Biocept COVID-19 Testing Sample Data (Source: BIOC)

At the end of 2020, the company had $14.4M in cash and cash equivalents, which was up from $9.3M at the end of 2019. This reduced the company's cash by approximately 14% compared with 2019. As a result, the company believes they have the funds to support their business efforts "through most of 2021."

COVID-19

Biocept has stepped up to the plate during this pandemic and has performed well in its efforts to process COVID more than 300K samples for testing in their CLIA Lab. Biocept has worked hard to scale these operations to handle roughly 10K-11K samples per week by implementing automation technologies throughout processes. As a result, Biocept has been pulling in record revenues from these tests with an average payment of $100-$120 per sample.

Biocept and Aegea Biotechnologies are collaborating to develop a next-generation COVID-19 assay that utilizes their Switch-Blocker technology. The new co-developed assay is expected to distinguish between the different strains of the virus along with providing quantitative viral load data. This way, healthcare providers can use the results to determine what strain the patient has and monitor viral load over time in order to determine when a patient can return to the general population. What is more, this innovative assay can also be adjusted to detect novel variants of the virus as they arise.

Looking ahead, the company expects their COVID-19 testing to remain elevated during 2021. Obviously, the implementation of vaccines should have a positive impact on the pandemic but the public health testing protocols at schools, institutions, and healthcare facilities should help maintain a strong demand throughout the year.

Neuro-Oncology Strategy

Looking beyond COVID-19, the company is going to rely upon its neuro-oncology strategy. Biocept has expanded its efforts to develop cutting-edge tests for CNS cancers. Biocept's objective is to produce a standard of care for the analysis of intracranial metastasis by means of Biocept's quantitative tumor cell assay in cerebrospinal fluid "CSF." Biocept's CSF assay can also be employed for monitoring treatment response in central nervous system cancers. The company believes this is an "area of high unmet need" due to the diagnostic tools being insufficient and sluggish. Overall survival prospects for brain metastasis are dismal, so a quick and reliable test could help early intervention to improve outcomes.

Biocept is planning to file for the FDA's breakthrough device designation in the next few months. This designation will speed up clinical trial assessment and review by the FDA, which could help get the product on the market sooner and collecting revenues.

Bull Thesis

Thanks to the increase in COVID-19 testing revenues, Biocept has reduced their cash burn rate while also providing some additional capital to invest in their neuro-oncology endeavors. By capitalizing on their current market opportunities, Biocept will be able to execute on their corporate priorities by establishing a new brand of CSF assay and placing the company's assay as the standard of care for diagnosing CNS cancers.

It is possible that the company is able to accomplish these priorities with minimal dilution and improving its fundamental outlook. In fact, a Street analyst expects Biocept to report strong year-over-year growth for the next seven years (Figure 3).

Figure 3: BIOC Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Consider 2026's revenue estimate of $263M… this would be roughly 10x 2020's annual revenue and would be a 0.25x forward price-to-sales. It is hard to find a speculative play that has a possibility it will quickly turn into a growth investment and has such an impressive risk-reward profile. As a result, I still find BIOC as a great speculative buy at these prices.

Downside Risk

It is possible the company's winning streak could quickly come to an end and Biocept will return to burning cash. Biocept is currently relying upon their COVID-19 testing revenue, which might be drying up in the coming months or quarters. Indeed, the company has other tests and kits to market, but we cannot expect that demand to instantly grow to the same levels as the COVID-19 tests. That potential lag or gap could hurt the company's efforts to push forward with their corporate priorities and force the company to dilute its current shareholders.

My Plan

Admittedly, I haven't been as vigilant with BIOC as I would have liked and have missed out on opportunities to add or sell my position. I was lucky to take a big partial back in June of 2020, but I missed the opportunity to bank some more profits from the large spike in August (Figure 4).

Figure 4: BIOC Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Indeed, I believe in BIOC's long-term prospects, I follow several rules when managing a speculative biotech/pharma and BIOC did trigger my RSI divergence sell parameters. Looking at figure 4, we can see that the Daily RSI moved into the overbought area, while the weekly RSI was weakening. Typically, this is a sign of a top in a market cycle and is a great time to sell. Again, I missed this opportunity and I am now looking to build a larger position to take advantage of these discount prices ahead of the company's next earnings report.

It appears the share price is coming into a volume shelf and support area. I am looking to make at least one addition in the coming days once I see the stock catch a bid. I will look to make another buy once the stock breaks above the downtrend line (Red Line).

I plan on remaining nimble with my BIOC position and will look to take advantage of big spikes in the share price to ensure I am banking profits and not holding a bag. Long-term, I plan on holding a core position in anticipation BIOC is able to develop and market standard-of-care products.