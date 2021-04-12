Russia's Oil Production To Never Return To The Peak? That's Not A Surprise

Photo by imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Over a year ago, we wrote an OMF titled, "Russia Doesn't Have A Lot Of Options But To Agree To A Big Production Cut." For those of you that have not read the article or want a refresh of what happened, please read that first.

In the article, we wrote:

But none of this should come as a surprise. We've been saying since last month at the start of the OPEC+ price war that the target for the Saudis were the Russian producers. And the issue with Russia is that some of the production comes from very aging fields and similar to the US comprise a good portion from stripper wells. Once these stripper wells shut-in due to negative margin economics, they will never return. The reason is the cost of shut-in exceeds the NPV of the wells even if oil returns to $50 to $60/bbl. This means that Russia will be forced to cut anyways regardless of what its official stance is in this OPEC+ meeting. We peg the current range between 1 to 1.5 mb/d of potential shut-in for Russia, and ~500k b/d of that will never make it back to the market. Once this crisis is over, Russia will be left with no spare capacity. Rosneft can ramp to max capacity and still leave Russia's overall production below the previous peak of 11.3 mb/d.

The big news headline out today is the following article from the Moscow Times titled, "Russia May Have Passed Peak Oil Output – Government."

We highly recommend you to read that article.

In essence, Russia is going through the same issue as we are seeing in the US. During the oil price blow-up, there was a permanent production loss from the process. As a result, producers that were too weak either went bankrupt or sold themselves to larger producers. And producers with capital are repairing their balance sheets from last year's craziness.

According to Russia's own energy ministry, Russia's oil production is expected to only return to ~11.1 mb/d in its base case, while in its most optimistic case, production can increase to ~12.8 mb/d.

As we wrote last year, we suspect Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) is set to produce all out in the coming year as OPEC+ lifts its production cut. And even though Rosneft, the largest oil producer in Russia, has the ability to increase production, it does not have the ability to push total Russian oil production past its peak. Given a similar decline profile for the smaller producers in Russia and to the US, Russia likely lost a total of ~1.1 mb/d, which puts the rest of the burden on larger oil producers.

If our decline estimate is correct, the odds of Russia surpassing the previous peak is very unlikely.

This has large ramifications on the oil market going forward considering non-OPEC ex-US conventional production declines are only just starting. In addition, analysts are erroneously assuming that Russia has the capability to surpass ~12 mb/d as their base case scenario. In any event, the lack of Russian oil production will make OPEC+ meetings going forward less conflicting and reduce the odds of a nuke-style bomb by the Saudis.

In addition to the lower probability of further price wars going forward, the supply/demand balance dramatically changes. Originally, we had the assumption that Russia's oil production would hit ~11.9 mb/d (to be conservative), and with this now reduced to ~11 mb/d, the deficit delta has materially increased.

As you can see in the chart above, our assumption includes Saudi producing ~11 mb/d in 2022, and Iran fully producing ~3.8 mb/d with other OPEC+ members producing all out. The outlook is for a sustained supply deficit.

But the Russian story is just one part of the bigger story, other non-OPEC ex-US production declines will also become more pronounced in the years ahead. North Sea oil production, despite the start-up of Johan Sverdrup, continues to drop.

And as these stories continue to get mainstream media coverage, the political forces will insist that we spend less money on capex for oil and gas and onto renewables, further exacerbating the supply crisis on the horizon. As energy investors, that's music to our ears.