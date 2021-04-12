Policymakers: It Is A Supply-Side Problem And Not A Demand-Side Problem

Photo by ansonsaw/E+ via Getty Images

There is an interview that I would suggest people interested in the coming performance of the U.S. economy take a look at. It is an interview of Larry Summers, Harvard economics professor, former Secretary of the Treasury and more, by Martin Wolf in the Financial Times.

Several very important issues are raised in the discussion, but the issue that got my attention is the discussion about the need for the Biden administration to inject so much fiscal stimulus into the economy at this time.

One of the arguments given by the Biden administration for putting so much stimulus into the economy this time is that the Obama administration never really got the economic growth it wanted in the time period following the Great Recession and the reason for this is that Obama and his team did not provide sufficient stimulus to achieve the growth that was wanted.

Mr. Summers attributes the slow growth of the following the Great Recession to 'secular stagnation." And he discusses the whole problem as a demand-side problem. Hence, the fiscal stimulus turned out to be too small because it needed to beef-up demand to get greater amount of goods produced.

I think that this argument needs to be examined, but I have taken a different path to understanding the situation. And, I was writing about this "different path" through the period after the Great Recession and would like to address the issue again because I think that it is very pertinent to the situation we are facing today.

The Problem Is A Supply-Side Problem

My point of contention with Mr. Summers, and others, is that the situation after the Great Recession was not a demand-side problem and neither is today's situation.

Here is an analysis of the situation which I wrote before the current recession began in February 2020. To me, the cause of the slow economic growth was that labor productivity was not growing at the same pace it had grown in earlier economic expansions.

As one can see in the following chart, the growth of labor productivity (year-over-year) dropped off at the start of the economic expansion following the Great Recession. Note, that from 2010

through 2019, the annual rate of labor productivity never exceeded 2.0 percent, and for quite a few years, the rate of growth was below 1.0 percent.

This, as I wrote in my earlier article, helps to account for the modest rate of growth in the economy during this time period.

And, the slow growth of labor productivity is a manifestation of the supply-side of the economy, not the demand side.

The important question then becomes, why the slow growth of labor productivity during this time?

The Slow Growth Of Labor Productivity

The major reason I have given for the slow growth of labor productivity in this era is the fact that so much investment is being made in intellectual capital relative to that being made into physical capital. And, the movement into intellectual capital is a phenomenon of the modern information age. There are two general components of this movement.

First, the society has experienced a major movement into financial engineering over the past sixty years or so. This has coincided with the growth and expansion of what I have called "credit inflation."

In the 1960s, the government started a policy of (almost) continual expansion of credit to the private sector in an attempt to achieve lower levels of unemployment over time. Economists assumed that a tradeoff existed between inflation and labor unemployment so that a government policy aimed at modestly pushing up inflation would be able to achieve a lower level of unemployment. And, so, the government has been trying to achieve this tradeoff into the current era.

But, this had an effect on what businesses did with their money. Actual price inflation produced policy volatility as higher rates of inflation had to be fought by government policy, but once the inflation rate slowed down, the government then began to re-stimulate the economy.

Investors found that they could take this government stimulus and direct it toward assets, so that asset prices would increase, and they could then earn, not only higher returns on their investments, but also steadier returns. The age of financial engineering came into existence.

So, more and more government stimulus went into the financial circuit of the economy, which meant that less money went into physical capital investment and this slowed down the growth of labor productivity.

Credit inflation and financial engineering evolved into more and more emphasis upon information and information technology. After all, money, and hence credit and finance, are nothing more than just information. Financial engineering is just another, more technical way, to manage money.

And, this easily contributed to the evolution of production and manufacturing into the information age. That is, we are talking about the movement of investment from physical capital to intellectual capital. Where labor productivity is founded upon the output of physical goods, the movement into the information age produced output that could not be measured in the same way.

The rate of increase in real gross domestic product, lacks an explanation of what is really happening in the economy right now.

More And More Fiscal Stimulus

This raises substantial questions about the fiscal efforts of the Biden administration.

First of all, there is the point that has been made that the recession beginning in February 2020, since it resulted for the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, was a supply-side recession and not a demand-side recession.

And, the super-quick economic recovery is also a supply-side response of the economy, one reason being that the impacts of any demand-side type of policies could never act on the economy to achieve such a quick economic turnaround.

Secondly, the longer-run solutions to the economic disruptions of the past year or so depend more upon fitting existing labor resources into the modern information age structure. This will take time and effort and will not be easy.

Third, trying to provide excessive amounts of demand in order to overcome the "supply-side" economic weakness will do nothing but further distort resources and result in major adjustment problems later on.

Bottom Line

To me, this foundation of the problems we now face is the fact that policy-makers have not identified the source of the current difficulties and consequently will not produce programs that will be able to correct the disequilibrium's that exist. The wrong solutions will only exacerbate the problem.

In other words, I would argue, that the existing efforts of the Biden administration are only attempts to maintain the policy of credit inflation into another age.

In order to get a handle on the situation, policymakers need to amend their models and realize that they need to address supply-side problems, not just pump more and more money into the economy in order to increase demand.

The problems are on the supply-side. How long will it take our policy-makers to realize this fact?