Photo by VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images

Even though the S&P 500 closed the previous trading week at an all-time high of over 4,100, and recorded an anticipated year's worth of gains in less than four months, I believe that there are still reasonably valued and undervalued stocks out there in the universe of quality dividend growth stocks.

One stock that I believe fits the former description of being reasonably valued is WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC).

As I'll discuss below for the first time since I last covered the stock in November, WEC Energy Group's dividend remains well positioned heading into 2021, WEC Energy Group held up well in 2020 despite COVID headwinds, and the stock is trading around fair value, which is why I am initiating a buy rating on shares of WEC Energy Group at this time.

WEC Energy Group's Earnings Payout Ratio Is Within Its Target Range

While WEC Energy Group's 2.93% yield is just over double that of the S&P 500's 1.40% yield, and this suggests that the market views WEC Energy Group's dividend as safe for the foreseeable future, I will be examining WEC Energy Group's diluted EPS payout ratio for 2020 and looking ahead to the current year.

As I've noted on numerous occasions with my coverage of utilities such as WEC Energy Group, I will be omitting an examination of the company's FCF payout ratios because utilities are consistently investing tremendous amounts of capital to expand their rate base, and therefore, grow their revenue and earnings.

This often results in significant fluctuations in FCF payout ratios from year to year, which limits the usefulness of the measure quite a bit.

The key takeaway is that as long as a utility is able to secure allowed rates of return in excess of its weighted cost of capital, shareholder value will be created, and that's what truly matters to a long-term investor.

WEC Energy Group reported $3.79 in diluted EPS for 2020 against $2.53 in dividends/share paid out during that time, for a diluted EPS payout ratio of 66.8%.

This is consistent with WEC Energy Group's stated objective to maintain a target payout ratio of 65-70% of earnings.

Looking ahead to the current year, WEC Energy Group's $4.01 midpoint in diluted EPS against its $2.71 in dividends/share that are slated to be paid this year equate to a 67.6% diluted EPS payout ratio.

Since WEC Energy Group will still be within its target payout ratio and Yahoo Finance is forecasting 6.1% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, I believe that an annual dividend growth rate of 7.0% over the long-term is a reasonable assumption for shares of WEC Energy Group going forward.

After Strong Results In 2020, WEC Energy Group Is Positioned Well For The Medium-Term

Image Source: WEC Energy Group Q4 2020 Earnings Press Release

It's often in the most difficult operating environments that the resiliency of a well-run utility becomes abundantly clear.

2020 was no exception to this observation as WEC Energy Group delivered solid operating results, which was a stark contrast to a great number of businesses that faced great challenges to both their top and bottom lines.

WEC Energy Group's operating revenues declined 3.7% YoY from $7.523 billion in 2019 to $7.242 billion in 2020 (page 4 of WEC Energy Group's Q4 2020 earnings press release).

Fortunately for WEC Energy Group, COVID-19 related topline pressures were offset by improvements to operating efficiency, which reduced total operating expenses 7.6% from $5.992 billion in 2019 to $5.536 billion in 2020 (data sourced from page 4 of WEC Energy Group's Q4 2020 earnings press release).

This allowed WEC Energy Group to report a 5.9% YoY increase in diluted EPS from $3.58 in 2019 to $3.79 in 2020 (per data sourced from page 4 of WEC Energy Group's Q4 2020 earnings press release), which I believe is a respectable growth rate given the challenges faced in 2020.

Image Source: WEC Energy Group March 2021 Investor Presentation

Looking to the current year, Yahoo Finance is forecasting that WEC Energy Group will be a beneficiary of the gradual easing of social distancing and economic restrictions in its key markets as a greater proportion of the population receives COVID-19 vaccines.

WEC Energy Group is expected to benefit to the tune of a 6.2% growth rate in sales from $7.24 billion in 2020 to $7.68 billion in 2021, which seems reasonable in light of the above information, as well as the fact that WEC Energy managed to expand its respective electric and natural gas customer bases by 11,000 and 27,000 during 2020, according to COO Scott Lauber's opening remarks during WEC Energy Group's Q4 2020 earnings call.

Along with the rebound in revenue that is expected to occur in 2021, WEC Energy Group is also positioned to continue to reduce its operations and maintenance or O&M costs, with the company forecasting an additional 2-3% reduction in O&M in 2021 (slide 37 of WEC Energy Group's March 2021 Investor Presentation), which is forecasted to result in a 6%+ YoY growth rate in diluted EPS given WEC Energy Group's consistency of exceeding its diluted guidance over the past 17 years (slide 4 of WEC Energy Group's March 2021 Investor Presentation).

To paraphrase Executive Chairman Gale Klappa's remarks to a question from Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith, WEC Energy will likely continue to reduce its O&M costs because of its company culture of doing so over the years, the new customer information and billing system that all 7 customer-facing utilities are now on to drive efficiency at call centers, as well as the retirement of WEC Energy Group's older, less efficient coal-fired power plants.

Considering that WEC Energy will be investing $16.1 billion over the next 5 years to optimize the growth, sustainability, and efficiency of its infrastructure to support a 7% CAGR in the company's rate base (from a year-end average of $22.8 billion in 2020 to $32.2 billion in 2025 per slides 9 and 10 of WEC Energy Group's March 2021 Investor Presentation), WEC Energy Group is in a position to grow its earnings 7% annually over the next 5 years, assuming neutral rate case activity during that time.

Image Source: WEC Energy Group March 2021 Investor Presentation

Additionally, WEC Energy Group maintains an investment grade balance sheet.

When I factor in WEC Energy Group's operating fundamentals over the medium-term, as well as the fact that WEC Energy Group's interest coverage ratio improved from ~2.5 in 2019 to ~2.9 in 2020 (according to data sourced from page 4 of WEC Energy Group's Q4 2020 earnings press release), it's easy to understand why the company enjoys investment grade A- and Baa1 credit ratings from S&P and Moody's, respectively.

Since WEC Energy Group is positioned for solid operating results over the medium-term and the balance sheet is improving from an interest coverage ratio standpoint on stable outlooks from S&P and Moody's, I believe that WEC Energy Group is capable of being an attractive long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

Even though WEC Energy Group held up in 2020 and is positioned for a stronger 2021, it is critically important for both prospective and current shareholders to occasionally track WEC Energy Group's risk profile to be certain that the investment thesis remains intact for the long-term, which is why I will be discussing several key risks from WEC Energy Group's recent 10-K.

The first set of risks facing WEC Energy Group is from a regulatory standpoint, which include the potential for declines in authorized rates of return, as well as an inability to recover costs from utility customers (page 22 of WEC Energy Group's recent 10-K).

Despite the fact that WEC Energy Group operates in favorable regulatory environments (as evidenced by the authorized rates of return on slide 42 of WEC Energy Group's March 2021 Investor Presentation), there can be no assurances that WEC Energy Group will continue to benefit from favorable regulatory environments.

Downward adjustments to WEC Energy Group's allowed rates of return by state utility regulators could adversely impact WEC Energy Group's operating and financial results.

What's more, there is no guarantee that WEC Energy Group will be able to recover costs associated with complying with regulations, which could also negatively impact WEC Energy Group's operating and financial results.

Another set of risks to WEC Energy Group relates to COVID-19 and pandemics in general (pages 25-26 of WEC Energy Group's recent 10-K).

While WEC Energy Group's key market of Wisconsin is positioned to have enough vaccines for 80% of the population ages 16 and up by late-June, and this bodes well for the further easing of social distancing requirements and increased economic activity across WEC Energy Group's service areas, it's noteworthy to mention that this factors in no new COVID variants that are more resistant to the current line of vaccines that may manifest themselves in the months ahead.

Another risk to WEC Energy Group is that while the company has experienced immaterial disruptions to its supply chain to date, there can be no assurances that will continue to be the case going forward, especially if additional COVID variants develop that are more resistant to vaccines and treatments. Supply chain disruptions could negatively impact WEC Energy Group's raw material costs, as well as the sale of services to customers, which would have an unfavorable impact on WEC Energy Group's operating and financial results.

One final key risk to WEC Energy Group, is that as an electric and natural gas utility, WEC Energy Group is exposed to the possibility of leaks, accidents, and/or explosions, which could result in a loss of human life and significant damage to property (pages 26 and 28 of WEC Energy Group).

If such an event were to occur, WEC Energy Group could be harmed in the near-term by damages that are beyond the extent of WEC Energy Group's insurance coverage, as well as fines and penalties.

Additionally, WEC Energy Group's reputation could potentially be impaired, which could impact the long-term investment thesis.

Although I have outlined a few major risks facing WEC Energy Group, the above discussion isn't an exhaustive one pertaining to WEC Energy Group's risk profile. For a more thorough discussion of WEC Energy Group's risks, I would refer interested readers to pages 22-33 of WEC Energy Group's recent 10-K, as well as my previous articles on the stock.

An Excellent Business Trading Around Fair Value

While WEC Energy Group is a high-quality business, it is of utmost importance that an investor overpaying for stocks, and WEC Energy Group is no exception. If an investor overpays for shares of WEC Energy Group, they subject themselves to a trifecta of risks, including a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower total return potential.

It's for this very reason that I will be using two valuation models to arrive at a fair value for shares of WEC Energy Group.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first valuation model that I'll utilize to assign a fair value to WEC Energy Group's shares is the dividend discount model or DDM, which is made up of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend/share, which is another term for the annualized dividend/share. WEC Energy Group's annualized dividend/share is currently $2.71.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. Although the required annual total return rate often differs from one investor to another, I require a 10% annual total return rate from my investments because I believe that such returns offer adequate reward for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and monitoring my investments.

The third input into the DDM is the dividend growth rate annually over the long-term or DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require data retrieval to find the annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to arrive at an acceptable annual total return rate, accurately projecting the annual dividend growth rate over the long term requires an investor to weigh multiple factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same), annual earnings growth potential, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, as well as industry fundamentals.

When I take into consideration that WEC Energy Group's diluted EPS payout ratio is in a position to remain the same or slightly expand over the long term and that WEC Energy Group has historically delivered upper-single digit annual earnings growth, I believe that an annual dividend growth rate of 7.0% over the long-term is a reasonable assumption for shares of WEC Energy Group going forward.

Inputting the above variables into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $90.33 a share, which indicates that shares of WEC Energy Group are trading at a 2.2% premium to fair value and pose 2.2% downside from the current price of $92.35 a share (as of April 11, 2021).

Image Source: Money Chimp

The second valuation model that I will use to estimate the fair value of WEC Energy Group's shares is the discounted cash flows model or DCF model, which like the dividend discount model, consists of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DCF model is the trailing twelve months or TTM earnings, which is diluted EPS of $3.79 as it relates to WEC Energy Group.

The next input into the DCF model is the growth assumptions, which can significantly skew the fair value output if the growth assumptions input proves to be either too positive or negative.

Taking into consideration that WEC Energy Group has delivered annual earnings growth of 9%+ since 2004 and a gradual deceleration in that rate over time (data sourced from slide 3 of WEC Energy Group's March 2021 Investor Presentation), I believe that a 6.5% annual earnings growth rate over the next 5 years and an annual earnings growth rate of 5.5% thereafter is a fair assumption for the stock.

The third and final input into the DCF model is the discount rate, which is another way of saying the annual total return requirement. As I discussed above, I require a 10% annual total return rate, so that is what I will be plugging into the DCF model.

Using the above inputs, I arrive at a fair value of $92.81 a share for WEC Energy Group, which would indicate that the stock is priced at a 0.5% discount to fair value and offers 0.5% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Averaging the two fair values above, I compute a fair value of $91.57 a share, which means that WEC Energy Group's shares are trading at a 0.9% premium to fair value and pose 0.8% downside from the current share price.

Summary: WEC Energy Group Offers Decent Risk-Adjusted Returns

WEC Energy Group's 7.1% increase to its quarterly dividend in January to extend its dividend increase streak to 18 consecutive years was essentially a continuation of the stock's 5-year DGR of 7.2% (data sourced from Seeking Alpha's Dividend Scorecard), which along with WEC Energy Group's payout ratio in the mid to upper-60% range, suggests that there are many years of solid mid-single digit dividend growth remaining for the stock.

When also taking into consideration that WEC Energy Group's revenue only declined 3.7% in 2020 despite COVID headwinds and that diluted EPS increased 5.9% during the year, my future dividend growth thesis is further supported.

Adding to the case for WEC Energy Group, the stock's interest coverage ratio materially improved from ~2.5 in 2019 to ~2.9 in 2020.

Despite WEC Energy Group's promising fundamentals for the foreseeable future, I estimate that the stock is trading essentially in line with fair value.

Overall, WEC Energy Group's annual total returns over the next decade are positioned to be in the range of 9-10%, which is fair considering the relative stability of WEC Energy Group's fundamentals as a utility.