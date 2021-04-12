Photo by scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TXN) reported strong fourth quarter 2020 revenues of USD 4.08 billion, up 22% year-over-year driven by strong chip demand from the auto, and industrial markets, as well as the company’s foresight to build inventory ahead of demand enabling it to record solid revenue growth despite the ongoing chip shortage.

The company expects a strong quarter (results are due to be announced late April), and there is plenty of room for growth in the years ahead. As 5G gathers momentum around the world, emerging technologies such as IoT and smart devices are expected to drive greater digitization. And as the world goes more ‘digital’, the more demand grows for analog semiconductors because the real world is analog, and it is these semiconductors that connect the real world to the digital signal processors or microprocessors that process digital data.

According to projections from Semico Research the analog IC market is expected to grow to USD 62.4 billion by 2024, up from USD 53.8 billion in 2021, representing a CAGR of 5% during the period.

With the broadest product portfolio (of about 80,000 products) and the largest customer base (about 100,000 customers), Texas Instruments is the biggest and relatively more diversified player in the semiconductor market.

With about USD 10.8 billion in revenues generated from analog products, TI’s analog segment accounts for bulk of TI’s revenue (75% specifically as of 2020) and it is this segment that could potentially offer long term growth opportunities for Texas Instruments.

By end market, the Industrial and Personal Electronics currently account for the biggest share of TI’s revenues; Industrial accounted for 37% and Personal Electronics accounted for 27% in 2020. However with increasing digitization of cars and factories, these two key end markets have shown the strongest growth over the past few years and are expected to offer major growth opportunities going forward.

In 2014 the Industrial segment accounted for 30% of TI’s revenue, Consumer Electronics accounted for 29% and Automotive accounted for 13%. By 2020, Industrial accounted for 37%, Consumer Electronics accounted for 27% (a 2% decline in revenue share), while Automotive saw its share shoot up to 20%.

While the Covid pandemic slowed EV sales growth to a modest 3% in 2020 according to HIS Markit, forecasts for 2021 are more optimistic with global EV sales expected to jump by 70% this year.

The auto chip shortage however has left a vacuum in the market, but Texas Instruments, which has far greater control over the supply chain thanks to its in-house manufacturing capabilities, and efforts to increase on direct customer sales stands to be a major beneficiary of this short term tailwind, with the company reportedly indicating confidence in meeting automotive chip demand despite the global auto chip shortage (which is expected to last until mid-2021). The company forecasts earnings of USD 3.8 billion for Q1 2021 with EPS of USD 1.44 to USD 1.66. If the company does achieve this target, that would represent a year-over-year revenue growth of 18.9% and profit growth of 25%.

Positioned for the long term

EV sales are a hot topic and there is still ample room for growth. According to latest figures available from the International Energy Agency (IEA) released last year, global EV sales topped out at 2.1 million globally, breaking the record previously set in 2018. Yet, electric vehicles represented just 2.6% of global car sales and just about 1% of the global car stock as of 2019 indicating ample room for growth.

While the potential benefits of Industry 4.0 are generally well understood, adoption has so been relatively low, with less than 30% of manufacturers reporting extensive adoption according to the “Industry 4.0 & Smart Manufacturing Adoption” report by IoT Analytics.

Part of the reason has been attributed to connectivity challenges with consulting firm McKinsey noting that “even the most advanced factories of today still largely depend on inexpensive Wi-Fi networks that have several drawbacks, such as interference in dense settings and complex fixed connections that are difficult to manage in large industrial settings”. However 5G is expected to address some of these issues and thereby help “jump-start” Industry 4.0 adoption stimulating IoT devices and naturally, semiconductors as well. With 5G increasingly gaining momentum around the world, these emerging technologies related to Industry 4.0 appear to be poised for takeoff.

With a clear long term opportunity, the semiconductor sector has seen increasing consolidation over the past few years.

But M&A activity spiked in 2020 with chip giants such as Nvidia (NASDQ:NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) throwing big money at acquisitions (Nvidia is spending a whopping USD 40 billion to acquire Arm Holdings, AMD is acquiring Xilinx for USD 35 billion, while analog rival Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) bought Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) for USD 21 billion). The M&A frenzy has pushed up valuations over the past year.

Texas Instruments however with its careful capital allocation strategy has largely stayed away from the M&A space which tends to see lofty valuations when activity heats up (TI’s last acquisition was in 2011 when it acquired National Semiconductor) and instead is allocating capital towards strengthening its in-house manufacturing advantage particularly by building 300mm capacity. Demand for 300mm fab capacity is robust with capacity spending expected to “boom” through 2023 according to SEMI.

TI however is already ahead of the competition in this area with its new 300mm fab expected to be complete by 2022. 300mm fab plants tend to be most economical for high volume analog markets such as power management chips for instance, an area that has applications in TI’s industrial and automotive end markets. Electric mobility, renewable energy, and other technologies such as 5G, and IoT require efficient and compact power systems. Power management analog devices help regulate power usage to optimize power consumption, keep devices cooler, and extend battery life etc.

A 300mm fab gives a chipmaker a die-size advantage which means TI will have a cost advantage in markets such as power-related devices which SEMI notes will “the standout sector in 300mm fab investments” in the years ahead.

Power is a major product line within TI’s Analog segment and with the cost advantages from the new 300mm fab which is expected to be complete by next year (TI claims to have a 40% cost advantage when manufacturing some of its devices on its 300mm facility) TI is ahead of the competition and looks well positioned for the long game.

Risks

With 5G, IoT, and smart devices anticipated to boost semiconductor demand in the coming years, consolidation in the sector has been gathering speed as companies work to cut costs, expand their product portfolios and scale their operations to capitalize on the anticipated opportunity. In the analog semiconductor segment, Analog Devices’ announced its acquisition of Maxim Integrated in an all-stock transaction which became one of the largest semiconductor deals in 2020.

Assuming a successful integration with Maxim, Analog Devices would acquire a roughly 15% market share worldwide. Although Texas Instruments will remain as the world’s largest analog chip player with a 19% market share, the merger would help narrow the market share gap and create a much larger and stronger rival better able to compete with Texas Instruments.

For instance, Texas Instruments made a bold move in 2016 when it discontinued its “demand creation” program, a program under which distributors (such as Arrow (NYSE:ARW) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)), are incentivized to get a supplier’s (such as TXN or Analog Devices) devices into an OEM end product.

If the OEM product ends up reaching production, the distributor secures a “design win” and is rewarded with higher profit margins on volume sales. Since it is engineers that select the components that go into an OEM design, distributors shell out big bucks on “field applications engineers” (FAEs) to assist customers with designs. Maintaining such engineering resources however come at a substantial cost, which suggest the proportion of the product revenue pie allocated to distributors in the form of demand creation incentives are likely to be fairly large as well (if distributors are unable to recoup those expenses they would have no incentive to expend the effort).

Aiming to capture some of those profits, as well as to gain better access to the customer and better understand their needs, Texas Instruments discontinued its demand creation program, retaining distributors only for order fulfillment, becoming the only major chip company that does not rely on distributors for sales.

With its vast product portfolio, online and offline sales channels, and its extensive global network of sales and engineering personnel, Texas Instruments has the capacity and scale to bring demand creation in-house. With direct customer access, TI is in a position to collect first-hand customer information such as part history, and demand levels. TI reportedly has access to 80% of its customers’ profiles, which could offer an advantage in recognizing market opportunities and in product development.

Post-merger, the combined Analog Devices-Maxim entity will sell in the range of 50,000 products with revenues of more than USD 7 billion. Although this is far short of heavyweight Texas Instruments’ product portfolio of 80,000 and revenues of USD 10 billion, the gap is narrowing and with an expanded product portfolio, engineering personnel, and digital sales capabilities, rival Analog Devices could follow TI’s direct to customer strategy, potentially capturing a greater share of profits in the process.

There are many variables that affect operating margins of Texas Instruments’ Analog segment from factory capacity utilization to product mix, hence it is difficult to assess the financial impact from the withdrawal of its demand creation program. However, it is worth noting that when the program was withdrawn completely in 2016 (it had been discontinued in phases over a few years), Texas Instruments’ operating profit margin jumped to 40% in 2016 – a record level– and has never dipped below 40% ever since. While many factors may have contributed to TI’s sustained increase in profitability (such as shifting more production to the more cost effective 300mm production facility), it may be possible that withdrawing its demand creation program may have had an impact as well.

Financials

Although the Analog-Maxim merger holds potential to birth a stronger rival, Texas Instruments still has an advantage in the chip business. Amid the rise of fabless semiconductor firms, Texas Instruments stands out as one of the few that has actually managed to get the IDM (integrated device manufacturer) business model to work, with about 80% of its chips manufactured in-house. By comparison, rival Analog Devices operates a fab-lite business model with its fabrication plants supplying about 50% of its chip needs, and the rest being outsourced to foundries such as TSMC with whom it has nurtured a long term relationship.

TI’s competitive advantage is particularly apparent with its 300mm fabrication plant, which currently puts it within the top 10 in the world in terms of 300mm fabrication capacity.

In-house fabrication capabilities give players the advantage of shorter lead times, higher product availability, as well as the cost advantages that come with owning all parts of the production process.

300mm fabrication plants extend this cost advantage; TI claims an unpackaged chip built on a 300mm wafer offers it 40% cost advantage than an unpackaged chip built on 200mm wafers. This cost advantage is reflected in its financials; in 2008 (one year before Texas Instruments began using 300mm wafers in its Richardson Texas fabrication facility (RFAB), becoming the first analog IC maker to do so), Texas Instruments’ Analog segment operating profit stood at USD 1 billion. By 2020, this had grown to USD 4.9 billion (Analog segment), representing a CAGR of 13.7% nearly twice the pace of revenue growth which rose from USD 4.8 billion to USD 10.8 billion representing a CAGR of 6.94% during the period. What is more revealing is the increase in operating margins which jumped from 21.6% in 2008, to 45% by 2020, a sustained improvement in profitability that has been largely attributed to the gradual shifting of manufacturing to the cost efficient 300mm facilities.

With TI building a new 300mmm fab the company looks poised to continue pushing up margins by shifting production from older 150mm plants to the new 300mm fab (parallel to the company’s plan to build a new 300mm wafer fab, the company will be closing two 150mm fabs and a significant portion of production will be shifted to the new 300mm fab) as well as capitalize on anticipated growth in analog chip demand driven by emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, and smart devices such as autonomous vehicles.

The potential downside risk to bear in mind is the possibility of excess capacity which could affect profitability as the factory is a fixed cost and lower factory loadings do not reduce those costs. It isn’t an entirely clear at what capacity the new fab will break even, however if history is anything to go by, TI’s strategy has been to fill its new facilities by a third per year and if we extrapolate on that information, it is probable that management is targeting a break-even capacity utilization of around 33% for the new fab as well.

TI has mentioned that of the approximately USD 1.5 billion currently produced annually from the two 150mm fabs, a significant portion will be shifted to the new 300mm fab which is expected to generate USD 5 billion annually. That suggest that it is very likely that this transfer alone would help the new fab break even and hence the probability of overcapacity is low.

Thus the new fab is likely to be highly accretive to Texas Instruments’ cash flow going forward. How much is difficult to assess however if we assume a 40% operating profit margin (based on Texas Instruments’ current operating margin for its Analog segment), the new fab could potentially generate USD 1 billion in operating profit (assuming it runs at just 50% capacity). Texas Instruments’ generated USD 5.5 billion in free cash flow in 2020, and an additional USD 1 billion translates into a potential USD 6 billion of free cash flow.

How long this would take to materialize depends on when the plant will begin operations. If management continues with its strategy of filling the fab by a third annually, the plant should break even within a year of operations and free cash flow gains should show up afterwards. Construction of the new plant is underway (after being delayed by two years citing soft market conditions) and expected to be complete by 2022.

The timing seems opportune; by 2024, analog IC sales are projected to reach USD 62.4 billion according to Semico Research. If Texas Instruments merely maintains its market share of 19% as of 2019, the company could capture USD 11.8 billion in analog IC revenue, about USD 1 billion higher than its current analog revenue of USD 10.8 billion. That additional USD 1 billion could help reach its target of filling capacity in the new fab by two thirds by the second year of starting operations.

Apart from increasing business profitability, on a per share basis, free cash flow per share stands to grow from an additional dimension; share repurchases. In 2020, TI repurchased about USD 15 million worth of TI shares, as part of a USD 12 billion 2018 stock repurchase program. Approximately USD 10.6 billion worth of shares are left to for repurchase under the program which approximates to around 5.8% of TI’s current market capitalization.

Thus the trajectory for free cash flow per share for Texas Instruments looks very positive, driven by potential increases as a result of revenue gains from market expansion and cost savings thanks to its new 300mm fab which could potentially increase operating cash flow, as well as share repurchases which would reduce shares outstanding.

Valuation

Valuation can be highly subjective, and imprecise, and is not addressed in this article. However, to estimate a rough ballpark figure based on free cash flow (FCF), which represents cash available for distribution, if we take a conservative route and assume TXN’s FCF of USD 5.89 per share as of December 2020 remains unchanged in the decades ahead, at a risk free rate of 2.3% (based on the current prevailing long term U.S. treasury rates) TXN is technically worth upwards of USD 250 per share.

However, if we leave a margin for error and adjust the discount rate upwards to 3% TXN is technically worth about USD 196 per share. Given that TXN’s FCF per share is likely to increase driven by potential top-line growth from the Analog segment, and long term profit potential thanks to cost savings derived from its 300mm fab plant, as well as share buybacks (which reduces TXN’s shares outstanding), it would be fair to say that there is reason to be more optimistic about the company’s valuation in the long term.