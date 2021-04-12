Photo by BWFolsom/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Viatris Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VTRS) stock has been plummeting since its inception in late 2020, and despite its optimistic prospects for the future, I believe its share price will continue to decline in 2021. The company's growth in the past was due to aggressive acquisitions of other companies leading to the accumulation of high amounts of debt with no addition of value to ensure long-term growth. Additionally, the newly acquired Upjohn company does not make sense for Viatris. Upjohn contains a portfolio of off-patent drugs that are either facing or will face generic competition in the coming two years, especially in their primary markets of North America and Europe. Both companies combined have lost about 3 Billion dollars in revenue from 2019 to 2020. Even before the company changed its name from Mylan to Viatris, the company portrayed the same behaviors of aggressive acquisition, accumulation of debt from those acquisitions, and no addition of value to the company. This set of actions have led to a precipitous decrease in Mylan's share price from 2015 to this day. Furthermore, historical EBITDA multiples show that the company's stock has been trading in line with its peers of comparable companies. Future EBITDA multiples can be misleading due to the acquisition of UpJohn. Viatris is currently trading close to its 52-week low and despite its optimistic prospects for change, this will not reflect on its share price any time soon.

In valuing Viatris I used two approaches. The first is a quantitative approach; a comparable company analysis utilizing EV/EBITDA multiples in addition to other metrics. The second is a qualitative approach; an approach to understanding the value of Viatris and how that value can be translated into future cash flows. The reason why I used a qualitative approach in addition to the quantitative approach is that Viatris has recently undergone an acquisition. This acquisition will initially reflect on Viatris's EBITDA, with corrections to EV following it. This will lead to a misleading EBITDA multiple that will reflect an undervalued company. Additionally, revenue and other performance metrics are not enough to reflect the intrinsic value of this company. A more holistic approach is needed.

Viatris, and Mylan before, has been disappointing shareholders for the past few years. To illustrate this, the image below demonstrates the share price of Viatris for the past few years.

Source: Finfiz.com

Since 2015, Viatris has failed to bring value and subsequently reward their shareholders for the risk they have taken.

The company in the past (Before it changed its name from Mylan), went on aggressive acquisitions, buying companies in the name of "Strategic alliances" and along the way accumulating large amounts of debt, with little value added from these acquisitions. This set of actions have led to a precipitous decrease Viatris's share price over the years, as you can see from the image above.

General Information

Before I get into the details, let's get a general understanding of Viatris and its market. Viatris is a specialty & generics pharmaceutical company. It focuses on generic pharmaceuticals in addition to generic biosimilar drugs. It operates globally, its main markets being North America and Europe.

Generic drugs are bioequivalent to patented branded pharmaceutical drugs. Generic drug companies aim to manufacture generic drugs with the same therapeutic activity and sell them at lower costs. They can achieve this because they did not incur the costs of research and development. After the patent for a drug expires, they are available to the public. Generic pharmaceutical companies often compete to acquire FDA approval and get a 180-day exclusivity period for their generic drugs. This is by no means a cakewalk, generic drugs often take years to become approved by the FDA, additionally, legal actions are often taken by the owners of the patented drug leading to a very long and expensive process.

Acquisitions and Pfizer's Upjohn

From 2014 and on, Mylan N.C acquired The Generics Division of Abbott Laboratories, Family care, Meda AB, Dermatology division of Renaissance Acquisition Holdings, and most recently Pfizer's Off patent drug division, UpJohn. With each acquisition, Mylan has grown in size with no growth in value as reflected by its share price.

The acquisition of Pfizer's UpJohn, completed in November of 2020, and the subsequent change in the name of the company to Viatris, raised a few red flags in my head. First of all, Viatris made a cash payment to Pfizer worth $12 billion, Pfizer's shareholders own 53% of Viatris stock, and Viatris also incurred $13 billion of UpJohn's long term debt.

This acquisition is justified if the acquisition of UpJohn provided additional value that would subsequently increase the cashflows to Viatris, which I believe is not the case.

According to a 10-K report of the new Viatris, the intangible assets were heavily weighed towards drug patents. But UpJohn's Drugs are mostly off Patent and have been struggling for the past 2 years. Pfizer has reported decreased operational revenue from UpJohn in their SEC filings, reflecting the competition that generics face. This competition will only intensify in the next two years as other UpJohn products face increasing generic competition.

Drug Expiration date Sildenafil (Viagra) April 2020 Gabapentin (Neurontin) May 2022 Alprazolam (Xanax) September 2020

Source: Created By the Author

The above table shows 3 of the main products of Upjohn. Viagra and Xanax patents have expired in 2020 and are currently facing generic competition. Gabapentin, which is a major drug used in the treatment of diabetic neuropathy will also be susceptible to generic competition after its patent expires in 2022.

To illustrate this point even further, Viatris SEC filings, show revenue data of the acquisition, if Mylan N.C and UpJohn had merged in January of 2019. The data shows a 3 billion dollar decrease in revenue from 2019 to 2020, reflecting the struggling generic portfolio of the two companies, and the increased generic competition.

Source: Viatris 10K report, released March 1st, 2021

The only real winner from this acquisition is Pfizer. It let go of a struggling part of its business at a very good price. Pfizer knows that the main driver of value and subsequently revenue is innovative novel therapies, and the divergence of UpJohn will help Pfizer focus on that value.

The real question now is what value does Viatris see in acquiring UpJohn? Upjohn in conclusion is declining and will continue to decline as generic competition intensifies.

As I was writing this article, I could not help but be reminded of the company Valeant Pharmaceuticals. Valeant turned out to be William Ackman's worst investment, and the great Charlie Munger compared them to a sewer. Viatris Inc. has very similar behavior to Valeant. Both companies underwent aggressive acquisitions and amounted large sums of debt. They both changed their names and were involved in a few scandals that affected their reputation (Price-Fixing Scandal, EpiPen Price Increase Scandal).

Viatris Business Plan for 2021, what's new

The question that remains to be answered is what value does the new company Viatris plan to bring to ensure the long-term growth of the company? Their previous business model is obviously not working. According to their Guidelines presentation and SEC filings, Viatris will try to expand their Biosimilars products and other complex generics, which face less competition. This may be the only hope for Viatris to ensure the long-term growth of the company as their other products face increasing competition. Biosimilar drugs are more complex to manufacture, and thus competition is less in this market.

The bottom line about Viatris is that it managed to grow over the years due to its acquisitions of other pharmaceutical companies and not their R&D and addition of value. The reason that R&D is important is that the value of a company is based on its ability to produce novel new therapies. This absence in value of Viatris has been reflected in its stock price over the years. This type of business model based primarily on acquisitions is not sustainable.

Market Trend of Selling off Generics

There is a general trend of big pharmaceutical companies diverging from their generic and off-patent brands. Pfizer diverged from Upjohn, Perrigo recently announced the sale of its Generic Rx Business, and Novartis announced plans to diverge from its generic division Sandoz US which was canceled last year.

Perrigo Company PLC Diverged from its generic business to Altaris capital partners LLC. Announcement date, March 2021 Pfizer Diverged from its off-patent drug division Upjohn Completed November 2020 Novartis Novartis had plans to sell off its Generic Division, but this was recently canceled Canceled Abbott Laboratories Abbot previously sold off its generic Division to Mylan Completed in 2014.

Source: Created By the Author, link to the sources in the table

Valuation: Comparable Company Analysis

To value Viatris, I used a set of comparable public companies with a focus on EV/EBITDA multiples due to the variation in capital structure between the different companies. Additionally, the EBTIDA was adjusted for one-time non-recurring costs, in the case of Viatris they were 1) Litigation settlements and 2) Restructuring and acquisition-related costs.

The Comparable public companies were selected from Viatris Company presentation, additionally, companies were screened based on the following restrictions; 1) Large-Cap, 2) Geography: USA, and 3) Industry: Drug Speciality&Generics. Consensus estimates of forwarding EBITDA growth were obtained from Seeking Alpha, Viatris Guideline Presentation, and JP Morgan Analysis.

Companies with large Negative revenue and EBITDA growth and other outliers were removed from the comparable company list. The list of comparable companies was subsequently narrowed down to 5 companies.

As stated before, EBITDA multiples in the case of Viatris, which has just undergone an acquisition can be misleading. After an acquisition, there is a rise in EBITDA, with enterprise value lagging. This has led to a low EBTIDA multiple, rendering the company undervalued.

EV/EBITDA multiples

For the Fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, Viatris EBITDA multiples were not significantly affected by the acquisition, since the acquisition was completed in November of 2020. This historical EBITDA multiple of Viatris was in line with its comparables. For FY20 Viatris was trading at an EBITDA multiple of 11x which is around the median value of comparable public companies (Note: The Median value was taken as a benchmark due to the positive shift of EBITDA multiples for the comparable companies)

For first-year projected EBTIDA, Viatris was trading at 6x EBITDA multiples, this decrease in EBTIDA multiple is due to the sudden increase in EBITDA as the company's merger with UpJohn is reflected.

Source: Created by the Author, Projected EBITDA growth for comparable companies from Seeking Alpha

Percent of 52-week High

The percent of 52-week high was the second relative valuation metric used to value Viatris. From the table below, the percent 52w high for Viatris is 71% compared to the comparable company average of 79%. This shows that Viatris stock lost 30% of its value in the past year, and Viatris is currently trading close to its 52-w low. Even if the company has good prospects for the future, its share price will not correct any time soon.

Source: Created by the Author, Yahoo Finance

Risks and Adjustments

The main weakness of generic drug pharmaceutical companies is that they lack price power. At any point, if a new patented drug with higher therapeutic efficacy or a new generic drug with the same pricing or lower pricing reaches the market, this represents a significant threat to the generic companies. Generic pharmaceutical companies are constantly under the threat of competition, making this industry a very risky one. However, Viatris does have a chance to increase its value by solidifying its long-term growth in the biosimilars generic market. Viatris depends on its success in the biosimilars generic market which is substantially less competitive than other generic markets. As stated in Mylan's Earnings Call Transcript, by Mylan Chief Commercial Officer "Our biosimilar franchise with the potential of becoming a cornerstone of our business over the long term". If Viatris manages to increase its biosimilar portfolio, this would solidify Viatris Long term growth, and subsequently increase its value.

Conclusion

I would hold on to the shares or postpone buying a stake in the company until the first half of 2021 after Viatris has released its earnings reports. Before I would take a stake in this company I would want to make sure that the company has positioned itself to grow in the coming years. Historical metrics are not significant in this case, the value of Viatris comes from its ability to generate future cash flows. If Viatris manages to grow and launch its biosimilar market, this would be a good indication that the company is on a stable path.