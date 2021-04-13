Photo by zorazhuang/iStock via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Williams Equity Research (WER).

(Source: Brookfield)

This isn't our first article on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP). There aren't many publicly-traded vehicles focused on infrastructure, after all. So it opens up intriguing investment potential.

Plus, there's only one company in that category with:

A 120-year track record Nearly $100 billion in assets under management Over 40,000 operating employees

Now, naturally, with such a long tenure and multi-sector global asset base comes complexity. But we're up for the challenge nonetheless.

Brookfield Infrastructure's Truly Global Portfolio

(Source: Brookfield)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has several divisions, but let's start with its utilities segment with millions of system connections. It also sports:

Roughly 5,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines and electricity transmission lines

A coal-exporting terminal in Australia, which is one of the world's largest

A web of natural gas infrastructure in key markets throughout Brazil

(Source: Brookfield)

Its transport division, meanwhile, is heavily invested in railways, toll roads, and ports. These projects generally require sizable investment commitments… and Brookfield has less competition the larger its project gets.

This segment also is heavily invested in Brazil, with a significant presence in South America and Australia as well. It wasn't that long ago that BIP acquired 5,100 kilometers of railways in the latter country.

That lease to Western Australia, which doesn't expire until 2049, connects eight ports utilized by farmers, miners, and intrastate freight.

(Source: Brookfield)

As for its energy/midstream focus, that includes natural gas pipelines and storage not associated with utilities. To better understand that division, you have to know that its parent company, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), allocates hydrocarbon-oriented projects to BIP and renewable/alternative energy to BEP.

As noted in the graphic above, BIP has about 10,253 miles worth of natural gas pipeline. And that's certainly significant.

Yet the market opportunity becomes apparent when one realizes that the U.S. alone has approximately three million miles of mainline and other natural gas pipelines.

Along those lines, we can't help but notice where big midstream companies like Enterprise Products (EPD) and Plains All American (PAA) trade from a valuation perspective…

(Source: Brookfield)

BIP's last segment, then, is data infrastructure, which includes cell towers, fiber lines, and other telecommunications equipment and facilities. In that, they're rather akin to American Tower's (AMT) utility-like Internet connection assets.

The Creation Of BIPC

BIP paid $0.38-$0.39 in quarterly cash distributions in 2016… which increased to $0.435 in 2017… $0.47 in 2018… and $0.5025 in 2019.

2020, in a classic Brookfield maneuver, however, is more complicated to analyze.

As of March 31, 2020, each owner of nine shares of BIP received one share of its newly formed Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC). This means BIP unitholders officially own 70.4% of BIPC, with the remainder allocated to BAM.

Two things to note about this arrangement:

Ownership interests in BIP are called units, while BIPC's are shares. Cash flows and net asset value were not impacted by the creation of BIPC.

This equates to $0.485 in quarterly distributions for BIP, plus $0.485 dividends for BIPC. So a 2019 BIP unitholder with nine units would have received $4.5225 in quarterly income. After the change, they'd receive 9 x $0.484 on their BIP units plus 1 x $0.485 on his or her one share of BIPC.

That's $4.5225 before and $4.85 after, or a 7.24% increase.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

It's also on top of the significant capital gains achieved on BIPC relative to BIP. For context, the S&P 500 was up 48% over this trailing 12-month period, excluding dividends compared to BIP's 35% and BIPC's 82%.

Exercising Valuation Muscles

From an asset perspective, we can apply a less uncommon but effective methodology to evaluate BIP's intrinsic value: Sum of the parts (SOTP). This means that, at a high level, we'll separate BIP's major segments and treat them like individual companies.

That way, we can make good comparisons to similar publicly traded businesses to calculate a reasonable aggregate firm value. It won't be perfect that way, but it will be useful nonetheless.

We also won't need a dedicated section to cash flow, as we'll incorporate it here.

(Source: BIP Q4 Press Release)

First up to bat is Duke Energy Corporation (DUK). This well-known utility with its 29,000 employees manages $158.8 billion in assets. A U.S.-only company, it's focused on the Southeast, with over half its customers located in North Carolina (3.5 million) and Florida (1.8 million).

Duke's large-scale, primary focus in natural gas and electric distribution is like BIP's, as is its overall financial position. Though it does hold 126 solar facilities, 22 wind sites, 11 fuel cell, and a single-battery storage project.

Those renewable assets are more in line with BEP's strategy, of course.

(Source: Duke Energy Annual Report 2020)

That's not really an issue though.

While teetering on 10% in owned capacity, hydro and renewable are only 2% of actual power generation. Unsurprisingly, Duke's marketing materials includes frequent mentions to its renewable portfolio.

But that's more or less where the real story ends.

Duke produced $5.12 per share in adjusted earnings per share in 2020. That resulted in a forward multiple of 19x as of 4/8/2021 stock prices.

Consolidated Edison (ED) and other similar-quality domestic peers trade in the 17.5x to 19x range. On the lower end of the spectrum, litigation-riddled PG&E (PCG) trades at just 11.25x forward earnings estimates after falling from $70 per share in 2017 to $11.35 today.

More BIP Valuation Comparisons to Consider

For BIP's utilities division, the market indicates it should trade at 16x-19x. Or, when applied to the $659 million in funds from operations (FFO) it earned last year, $10.54 billion to $12.52 billion in market value - assuming no growth.

The transportation division, meanwhile, can be compared to toll roads and terminals, as well as railway stocks like:

Union Pacific (UNP)

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Quality railroad stocks trade between 23x and 29x forward earnings estimates. The lowest multiple among reasonably sized competitors is CSX (CSX) at 22.5x.

(Source: BIP Q4 Supplemental)

In BIP's case, rail is responsible for 40.7% in revenue. Toll roads are responsible for 26.8%, and terminals come in at 32.5%. But rail generates 45% of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Publicly traded stocks concentrating on toll roads and terminals are rare. Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) could be noted here, but it primarily owns aviation assets. So it's hardly a direct peer.

We've performed a considerable amount of research on toll roads using everything from the Brazilian government to Fitch Ratings. The return profiles boil down to project-by-project economics.

Some other considerations include how much of the U.S. has implemented caps on what toll roads can charge. Also, growth in traffic - particularly concerning heavy trucks - in developing nations often outpaces the developed world.

To its credit, BIP has meaningful exposure to both. So, given its low-risk profile but average asset-level annual return in the mid-single-digits, we see a 14x-16x FFO range as reasonable.

Last but not least is transport comparisons. In which case, terminals tend to trade at a wide range of cash flow multiples, from 9x to 24x FFO.

Since BIP's assets are in high-traffic areas with better-than-average terms, let's peg it at 16x-20x.

Adding Brookfield Infrastructure Partners All Up

Let's take a look at what we have so far…

(Source: iREIT)

Assuming 7.5% cash flow growth in 2021 versus 2020, BIP's utilities and transport segment is worth between $23.2 billion and $28.1 billion.

High-quality master limited partnerships (MLPs), our best proxy for its midstream division, remain heavily undervalued. EPD trades at roughly 8x cash flow but has been volatile, so we'll use 8x-11x for this segment.

American Tower and SBA Communications (SBAC) are two stocks we recommended recently. They're now trading at cash flow multiples of 2x6-33x.

(Source: iREIT)

This gets us to an aggregate value of $25.3 billion to $31 billion, or a midpoint of $28.2 billion. If our estimates are valid - including 7.5% growth in cash flow for all segments in 2021 - we ought to see BIP trading reasonably close to this.

As of last Friday's close, BIP's current market capitalization is $23 billion. Because BIPC and BIP essentially "share" cash flow and assets, we also need to add in BIPC's $3.5 billion market capitalization.

That brings us to a total of $26.5 billion.

In which case, we're looking at less than 6% off our midpoint estimate. At least from an asset/strategy perspective, this suggests that BIP remains modestly undervalued compared to where related segments of the market are priced.

Taxes and the Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

The same can't be said for shares of BIPC. The same sum-of-the-parts mathematical model shows it's overvalued by roughly 29%.

The BIP vs. BIPC conversation is one we've had before on iREIT on Alpha. One major difference is that the latter is a traditional C-corp. So it's easier to deal with come tax time.

BIP, meanwhile, necessitates K-1 considerations. This also makes BIPC a better fit for retirement accounts, where many individual investors have the bulk of their financial assets.

But for those without the capacity to invest all their money in tax deferred (IRA/401k) or exempt (Roth IRA) accounts, partnerships like BIP are advantageous - if used correctly.

Distributions are generally not taxed, even in a non-retirement account, and instead lower the position's cost basis. This creates a significantly higher after-tax yield than a C-corp in the same account.

Excluding the Roth IRA option, it may be superior to holdings in many retirement accounts.

With all that said, investors should consider avoiding partnerships if they tend to trade in and out of positions. They're only optimal when treated as semi-permanent investments.

In Conclusion…

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a complex entity with a matrix of plusses and minuses.

Some consider BAM's large financial interest in it (of about 30%) a massive plus that outweighs typical external-manager drawbacks. Others believe its primary purpose is to enrich its own balance sheet - at your expense.

Personally, we see it as being both ways.

The "infrastructure bill" being discussed in Washington is an enormous spending plan, to say the least. The current version has $135 billion slotted for infrastructure, including "road safety projects."

This matters for two reasons for BIP investors.

First, perception is reality to some extent. And investors are already upping their allocations to infrastructure on the expectation of massive spending.

In the short term, this could be bullish for BIP/BIPC.

Second, BIP has a strong presence in North America. It's one of only a few companies that could responsibly execute such truly gigantic projects.

If BIP is even mentioned as a top contender for a large contract, expect the stock to move higher. With that said, it's not passed now and might never happen at all.

(Source: Q4 Supplemental)

Based on BIP's current situation, we think Brookfield's internal estimates of 5%-9% distribution growth over time remain reasonable. As noted above, cash flow per share rose 9% in 2019 and 2% in 2020.

Distribution coverage was sound and consistently above 120%. So BIP still trades at a very reasonable 16.3x FFO, assuming 7.5% growth this year.

Our sum-of-the-parts strategy suggests the stock is 5%-10% undervalued compared to segment peers. And it would be especially attractive trading below 15x, or $50.50.

That would set up investors for 20%-30% capital gains in the next 12 months with a nearly 4% annual dividend.

