Photo by loraks/iStock via Getty Images

Axalta’s (NYSE:AXTA) recovery is probably going to look a little different than most other industrial companies, and certainly other coatings companies. With a large piece of the business leveraged to the auto refinish market, the post-pandemic recovery is likely to be a later in the cycle, driven by a more gradual return to pre-pandemic behaviors. Axalta also lacks meaningful exposure to architectural coatings, a significant driver for many paint companies given the strength in the residential new-build and remodel markets.

I don’t believe a modestly delayed recovery in revenue is a particularly good reason to avoid Axalta. I do also see the possibility for more M&A activity here – with both sides of the story (Axalta as a buyer or seller) in play.

Low single-digit revenue growth and mid-single-digit FCF growth, as well as mid-teens operating margin and low 22%’s EBITDA margin, can support a fair value in the low-to-mid $30’s today, and a long-term annualized return in the mid-to-high single-digits. I would argue that’s good enough to make Axalta worthy of further consideration.

A Slower Return To Normal

Relative to auto new-builds and industrial end-market recoveries, Axalta’s largest market, auto refinish, is looking at a slower and less certain path back to pre-pandemic levels, though in my view the “less certain” really only pertains to timing (a “when”, not “if” question).

Auto refinish demand is largely driven by car accidents, and with road traffic down consistently 10% or more during the pandemic (including a 13% year-over-year decline in January, as per the DOT Traffic Volume Trends report), the rate of accidents has declined. Quantifying that is difficult, as the data come out quite late, but multiple auto insurance companies have reported lower loss rates in conjunction with lower miles driven.

How quickly auto traffic will normalize is a key unknown. Work from home should decline as vaccination rates increase and leisure travel (vacations, et al) should increase later this year, but it may well not be until 2022 until pre-pandemic levels are regained, and that’s going to weigh on this highly-profitable segment of Axalta’s business.

In the meantime, the other markets Axalta serves are already coming back. Even with the semiconductor chip shortages impacting the auto market, build-rates are still expected to increase at a high single-digit to mid-teens rate in 2021 (most auto suppliers are guiding toward the lower end, the IHS has guided to 13%), and commercial vehicle production in North America is going to be quite strong. Numerous industrial end-markets are likewise well into recovery mode already.

Is The Crown Jewel At Risk?

Auto refinish generates around 40% of Axalta’s revenue and the best margins across the major categories, as there are significant barriers to entry in a highly consolidated market (the top four hold 67% share) that serves a fragmented customer base that historically hasn’t had much bargaining power.

There are two potential bearish developments here that investors should consider.

First is the risk of autonomous driving reducing accidents. I’m somewhat skeptical of this. I do believe that there is good evidence that improved ADAS systems (blind spot detectors/alarms, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, et al) are leading to lower accident rates, and I expect this to continue, but I believe full autonomous driving is a long way off. Moreover, I’m a firm believer that as people work to make systems foolproof, nature is hard at work on improved fools, so I think a vision of an accident-free car is very optimistic.

Second is the risk of changing end-market conditions. The body shop market has always been very fragmented, but there’s an ongoing wave of consolidation in that sector. If the market continues to move toward larger chains, those buyers are eventually going to flex their newfound market power and push back on pricing. I don’t think it’s going to ruin the business, but I do think it may lead to large customers pursuing exclusive deals (with preferential pricing) and that’s usually not good for the largest player in the market (which Axalta is, with around 25% share).

M&A Still In Play From Both Sides

While it’s probably technically an exaggeration, it seems as though Axalta has been for sale and in play for an M&A buyout for at least four years now. The rumored buyers have changed over the years – Nippon Paint (OTCPK:NPCPF), Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), and Kansai Paint (OTCPK:KPTCY), as well as private buyers – but Axalta has long been seen as a strategic add-in for a larger coatings company looking to add auto exposure (both refinish and OEM).

Axalta formally announced they were “exploring strategic alternatives” back in June of 2019 and ended the process in April of 2020 due to the pandemic, but a deal could still happen. At this point, I have to assume that everybody in the market has at least considered the possibility, and I would assume that price and/or the impact of a deal on the buyer’s balance sheet has been the primary issue in getting a deal done.

A sale could still happen, but management isn’t waiting around. With fourth quarter earnings, management indicated that it had potential deals in the pipeline across all of its businesses and expected “significant progress” over the next 12 months.

I think the small deal in March for Anhui Shengran could be a sign of things to come. No financials were discussed for this small Chinese producer of wire enamels, but I believe Axalta is going to look for opportunities to add emerging market exposures and/or adjacent industrial markets. I also believe that Axalta would like to increase its exposure to OEM and aftermarket auto and commercial vehicle coatings in Asia, as these aren’t particularly large parts of the business today (North America and Europe account for about three-quarters of revenue).

Axalta has more debt than I’d like at the start of an acquisition program (around 2.6x my 2021 EBITDA estimate), and that could preclude a large deal, but I expect the company to generate around $3B in free cash flow from 2021-2025, so stretching for the right deal could still work.

The Outlook

I expect around three or four years of above-trend revenue growth from Axalta, but I do expect growth to decelerate to the low single-digits over time. I do see more growth opportunities in industrial coatings (and a greater focus on internal R&D/innovation would be welcome), but industrial coatings are typically lower-margin and less-valued by the Street, so outgrowth here may not help so much.

I expect EBITDA margin to rebound from the 20% level of 2020 into the low 22%’s as the company benefits from its Axalta Way 2 cost-cutting initiative. Management actually exceeded its target with this plan, but I’m curious to see if any of that outperformance was due to more temporary pandemic-driven factors. I do also see some near-term risk from higher material costs (acrylics, et al), but the company does have cost-escalator clauses in about 25% of its contracts, and pricing power outside of that.

I do see modest room for improvement from here, and I do think management can slowly drive FCF margins from the low double-digits towards the mid-teens over time.

The Bottom Line

Looking at Axalta’s near-term margins and returns (ROIC, et al) and what the market is paying for other coatings and specialty chemicals companies, I think the shares can and should trade at a double-digit forward EBITDA, with an 11x-11.5x multiple supporting a mid-teens fair value. A long-term discounted cash flow model likewise suggests some undervaluation, with a long-term prospective annualized return in the mid-to-high single-digits.

I see Axalta as a decent recovery play with M&A optionality both as a buyer and seller. I think limited long-term revenue growth potential is an issue to consider, but one that is more than reflected in the share price, and management may have more it can do on costs/margins and internal revenue growth initiatives. All told, I think it’s at least worth a closer look.