Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome InvestOhTrader as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Photo by Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) is the largest distributor of swimming pools and associated goods and services in the United States. Maintenance and refurbishment items, which are key in maintaining swimming pools, account for approximately 85% of the company's revenue. Which, in my opinion, provides POOL with a recurring revenue stream. POOL's primary markets are the United States, Europe, and Australia. Pool outperformed its peers in 2020, with revenue growth of 23% and remarkable ROE and EV/EBITDA multiples. There are two primary avenues for POOL to continue its upward trajectory and set a new all-time high. First is the newly enacted law set by the Department of Energy and the ongoing transition to de-urbanization. I will be discussing this in greater detail in the catalyst section.

Profitability Performance

SOURCE: YCHARTS

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's revenue and gross profit were growing steadily. POOL believes that the surge in demand, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, is responsible for a 23% rise in revenue from $3,199.50 million in 2019 to $3,936.6 million in 2020. During the pandemic, consumer spending shifted to improving their homes, especially their backyards, to at least alleviate the boredom caused by the government's restrictions. The question here is whether a 23% increase in revenue over the next few years is sustainable. I will be presenting some viewpoints on this in the catalyst section.

SOURCE: YCHARTS

In this chart, I am interested in seeing how stable net income is in relation to rising OPEX over time. Even prior to the pandemic, POOL had a strong track record of sustaining positive net income growth. POOL maintains a positive ratio between OPEX and net income, resulting in increased net income despite an increasing trend in OPEX.

Liquidity and Solvency Ratio

SOURCE: YCHARTS

The following is a snapshot of POOL's financial sustainability. The current ratio has decreased from 2.49x in 2019 to 2.32x in 2020, owing primarily to an increase in accrued expenses and current income tax payable. Regardless, it is still liquid as long as it is above 2.0x. Pool Corp.'s long-term payables reduced, resulting in lower interest expense for 2020 and a higher Interest Coverage Ratio of 37.56x. POOL's debt-to-equity ratio strengthened in 2020 as a result of increased profitability.

Valuation Multipliers

SOURCE: DATA PROVIDED BY AUTHOR

At first glance, investors may believe POOL is overvalued at 29.88x EV/EBITDA and 39.88x PE ratio. As compared to the sector median, the results are actually higher than the average sector. Is it therefore overvalued?

SOURCE: YCHARTS

POOL is currently leading in terms of ROE as compared to its peers, and having a high EV/EBITDA and PE ratio together with a strong revenue growth simply informs investors that POOL is profitable and efficient with its resources. To supplement my research, I examined the relationship between trailing and forward ratios.

SOURCE: YCHARTS

When the trailing P/E is compared to the forward P/E, we see a bullish result, indicating that the trailing P/E is greater than the latter. Investors can anticipate an increase of income in the coming reporting period. I also looked at the effect of a high valuation on the forward EV/EBITDA multiple, as this metric is more difficult to manipulate and the result is consistent with the forward P/E ratio.

Important Factor Investors Should Be Aware Of

SOURCE: YCHARTS

Investors should exercise caution before betting on this type of stock, as it is highly susceptible to the next set of financial data. The short interest trend is currently in a downward trend, signaling to investors that the bulls are still in control. However, investors can conclude that POOL is already over-bought if short interest rises over the next reporting period.

Technical Analysis

SOURCE: AUTHOR DATA PROVIDED BY TRADINGVIEW

POOL is currently sitting on an upward trend line; a break of this trend line could signal a deeper pullback. I plotted three important key levels that price might revisit. As can be shown, POOL is currently following the same trend as last year in 2020. Please see DNA-1 and DNA-2 for the visuals. From a technical perspective, POOL is in potential wave 4 before triggering another major rally that will complete Elliot Wave Theory's fifth wave. I also plotted the average cost of 500 shares purchased by Pool Corp.'s CEO on March 5, 2021.

The Catalyst. What Investors Should Expect From POOL

1. Let's start with how POOL modelled its 2021 financial figure.

SOURCE: INVESTORS PRESENTATION

The revenue growth over the last five years has been 5 to 9%, but owing to the rise in demand induced by COVID-19, the growth has tripled by the end of 2020. Pool Corp. believes that this growth is unprecedented or extraordinary, and that the trend will normalize over the next few years, with growth of 8 to 12% expected by the end of 2021. In the short term, it will make POOL's financial data for the second half of 2021 seem weak as compared to the second half of 2020. What will happen if revenue growth slows? What will happen to the projected net income for 2021? But first, let's take a look at the potential that awaits POOL.

2. The US Department of Energy recently passed a law requiring the use of variable speed pumps in swimming pools effective this year.

The CEO of Pool Corp. asserts that they are strategically positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and will benefit from the newly enacted law, with the expectation that maximum benefits will materialize in 2022.

3. Expansion despite the pandemic.

Pool Corp. acquired 4 companies throughout 2020. The first acquisition was made in February 2020, when they acquired Master Tile Network LLC's distribution assets, which are primarily located in Texas, Nevada, and Oklahoma. The second acquisition was made in September 2020, when they purchased the distribution properties of Northeastern Swimming Pool Distributors Inc., which will aid operations in Ontario and Canada. In October 2020, they made their third acquisition, Jet Line Products Inc., which allowed them to expand their operations to New Jersey, New York, and Florida. Finally, they acquired TWC Distributors Inc. in December 2020, which will broaden their focus by adding nine new locations in Florida and one in Georgia.

These expansions are expected to add between 4 to 5% to total revenue in 2022. Pool has positioned themselves to meet future demand, predicting that work-from-home trends will most likely continue, resulting in an increase in consumer interest in investing in their homes. Additional research indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic has an effect on people's preferences for neighborhood types. Hence, many people nowadays are considering leaving the crowded city life. Here are some articles about the ongoing process of de-urbanization that you may find interesting. This behavior will eventually result in a strong housing market, from which POOL will clearly benefit. Here are some analysts' perspectives on the construction industry and their assessment of POOL's valuation.

4. Projection of Net Income in 2021.

As previously mentioned, POOL forecasted a slowdown in revenue growth in 2021. The next question is how it will affect the company's net income. Upon further investigation, POOL stated in their 2020's annual report that they anticipate their 2021 to have a $9.12 to $9.62 per diluted share and as of 2020, diluted EPS TTM is $8.97. With the aforementioned information and catalyst, we can speculate that the company will still make a positive net income in 2021.

What if?

What if the key growth factors for POOL turn out to be different than expected? Consider the possibility that the housing industry's anticipated growth does not materialize, or that the actual figures of POOL for the next reporting period fall short of the expected growth, or worse, that they release a negative figure. If this happens, I believe today's high valuation represents an overheating of POOL's financials and I expect a distribution of POOL's key employees' holdings as well as an increase in short interest by the public. I will be more excited about the Q2 and Q3 results, as this is the peak season for POOL.

Conclusion

When investing in this type of stock, keep in mind that patience is a virtue since POOL's operation is highly seasonal, with peaks in the second and third quarter of the calendar year. Fortunately, POOL provides incentives to its investors by regularly declaring dividends. In essence, I believe that POOL still has a lot of opportunity to seize even post-pandemic events, especially because the majority of POOL's revenue is recurring in nature. Pool is a company with a strong revenue growth trend, accompanied by a high valuation and is definitely one worth monitoring.