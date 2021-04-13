Photo by huettenhoelscher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) started the year on a slower note compared to last year in terms of orders and deliveries and that's no surprise at all. I would not say that orders should be considered a rarity, but for the time being the years of record-breaking production and order numbers are behind us. In March, we saw further improvement in orders as well as delivery numbers, and in this report, I will have a closer look at the order and delivery activity during the month.

At this point, I do not expect 2021 to be a year to be excited about when it comes to orders and deliveries, but whereas last year the first 2-3 months of the orders and delivery numbers were still not affected significantly by the pandemic. This year will be different. In combination with the rollout of vaccines I believe the order and delivery numbers that jet makers will show this year will be a better benchmark for the appetite for near-term demand as well as longer-term demand for new aircraft. In this analysis I will have a look at the order and delivery numbers for Airbus in March.

Aircraft orders March

Figure 1: Airbus Orders March 2021 (Source: TAF Airbus Orders and Deliveries Monitor)

For this year, I do not have extremely high expectations for the order inflow for either jet maker. Airbus started the year with zero orders in January, but in February there was a slight uptick as the European jet maker added 11 orders and in March Airbus logged an additional 28 orders, all for single aisle aircraft:

An unidentified customer ordered 20 Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Lessor Avolon ordered 4 Airbus A320neos and 4 Airbus A321neos.

During the month the following cancellations to the order book were processed:

Avolon cancelled orders for 4 Airbus A320neos and 4 Airbus A321neos.

During the month the following mutations that were not cancellations were processed:

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) converted orders for 6 Airbus A319neos to 6 Airbus A320neos.

Avolon converted orders for 3 Airbus A321neos to 3 Airbus A320neos.

SMBC Aviation Capital Group converted orders for 4 Airbus A320neos to 4 Airbus A321neos.

One or several undisclosed customers converted orders for 10 Airbus A320neos to 10 Airbus A321neos.

Orders from All Nippon Airways for 16 Airbus A320neos and 2 Airbus A321neos are now added to the group level orders for ANA Holdings.

BOCOMM Leasing was revealed as the customer for 2 Airbus A320neos.

China Eastern Airlines was revealed as the customer for 3 Airbus A320neos.

China Southern Airlines was revealed as the customer for 1 Airbus A320neo.

Shenzhen Airlines was revealed as the customer for 1 Airbus A320neo.

Air China was revealed as the customer for 1 Airbus A321neo.

China Southern Airlines was revealed as the customer for 2 Airbus A320neos.

During the month Airbus received 39 orders and 20 cancellations bringing its net order inflow to 20 units. There was no order inflow for wide body jets. The positive note is that the net order tally was positive for the month. What should be noted is that the 8 cancellations from Avolon that were processed have also been re-ordered, so on a net basis those cancellations or the orders did not add to the books. So, it's always important not to only focus on gross orders that make for nice headlines but also keep in mind other elements such as cancellations, distribution and value.

In the same month last year Airbus booked 60 orders, so orders are down but that's still a comparison between two different worlds as the pandemic started to become more of a global issue toward March last year and obviously a year ago the expectations were that COVID-19 could be contained relatively well. Interesting, however, is that net orders were higher compared to the same month last year when there were 16 net orders.

Looking at the year-to-date numbers, Airbus gross orders are 39 units compared to 356 orders in 2020 and 62 orders in 2019. So, there's a sharp year-over-year decline of 317 orders but that's also partially driven by an exceptionally strong January month for Airbus last year. Last year Airbus leaned the majority of the year on that strong order month showing year-over-year growth in order numbers despite the pandemic.

In terms of net orders, Airbus now has a net order tally of -61 units marking an improvement of 20 units month-over. Last year Airbus still received 290 net orders in the first three months of the year and in 2019 that number was -58. This is actually where things become interesting because the first three months this year show a contraction in the order book which one would easily attribute to the pandemic, but we also see that it's in line with two years ago when Airbus restructured its order book as it decided to terminate the Airbus A380 and restructure orders from Etihad Airways. So, what we are seeing is not extremely out of line, but I that makes the months ahead extremely interesting.

Airbus deliveries March

Figure 2: Airbus Deliveries March 2021 (Source: TAF Airbus Orders and Deliveries Monitor)

In March, Airbus delivered 72 aircraft consisting of 64 single aisle jets and 8 wide body aircraft:

Airbus delivered four Airbus A220s.

60 Airbus A320 family aircraft were delivered including 57 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

Airbus delivered 8 Airbus A350s, 7 -900s and 1 -1000 variant.

There were no Airbus A330 deliveries.

There were no Airbus A380 deliveries.

In the previous months, I was not particularly interested in year-over-year changes because production was unaffected in comparison to the same months in previous years. Of course, starting from March 2021 that's no longer the case and we're paying attention to year-over-year changes as well the sequential changes. Sequentially, we're seeing extremely strong numbers for March marking an increase of 40 deliveries and deliveries stand at the highest point since December.

That could of course be driven by meeting delivery targets for the quarter so we have to see whether this is an upward trend throughout the year or a typical ramp up that we see at the start of the year. Compared to the same month last year deliveries doubled. That's of course driven by closure of assembly sites last year, but it's still a move in the right direction.

Last month I pointed out that deliveries were lagging the production rates so in order to avoid significant additions to inventories, we were looking for a partial unwind of inventories for March and that seems to have happened. So, I think the delivery numbers for March are strong.

The year-to-date figures compared to last year show 125 deliveries compared to 122 last year and that in my view shows that Airbus is currently performing well as it aims to match last year’s delivery numbers and given that Airbus tends to ramp up deliveries towards the end of the year, I am hoping to see deliveries above levels seen in 2020.

Airbus received 28 gross orders during the month and delivered 72 aircraft for a 0.4 book-to-bill ratio. However, it should be noted that the industry standard of providing book-to-bill ratios does not include the impact of cancellations which for the March month would have resulted in a 0.3 book-to-bill ratio. For the year, the gross book-to-bill ratio is 0.3 in terms of units and 0.15 in terms of value. Normally, you’d like to see numbers around 1. So, 0.3 is not a strong number but one that's reflective of the current demand profile and uncertainty. The objective simply is not to gather orders, but to get the delivery flow going and low orders but high deliveries lead to a low book-to-bill ratio.

Throughout the year, it will be important to put the book-to-bill ratios in context taking the deliveries but also the cancellations into consideration as just looking at the gross figures does not tell you the full story, despite book-to-bill ratios being considered a convenient measure.

Conclusion

In March we saw a positive net order inflow, which is most welcome. Every order jet makers get now can be considered a win. Ideally, one would view those orders as a sign of confidence in the future and that's also how I partially view those orders but it should also be taken into consideration that some orders simply are canceling slots in the near term and re-ordering, thereby pushing the deliveries into the future.

For the full year, the net order tally is still negative driven by cancellations from Norwegian last month. What I did like was the strong uptick in deliveries sequentially and the stable year-to-date numbers compared to last year. While I do believe that part of the surge in deliveries is driven by delivery objectives for the first quarter, I'm overall pleased with the sequential changes and the year-to-date numbers and the current delivery figures do give some reason to be hopeful on Airbus being conservative on their full year guidance for aircraft deliveries.