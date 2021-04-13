Photo by sturti/E+ via Getty Images

There seems to be a divide regarding what the future holds for back to "office and work from home." But generally speaking, C-Suites are eager to get their employees back in-house as quickly as possible. According to Cisco, there also seems to be an increasing trend with employees not enjoying the work at home as much as they used to.

It's been a while since offices have been at full capacity, maintenance needs to be done and after the pandemic, offices will most likely have stricter policies regarding air filtration, materials used, and the like. We've looked at back-to-office stocks and Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:LMB) is our pick as a great value stock with the potential of future earnings hikes. In this article we cover the features of the company that we believe will add value to the stock price as well as valuation metrics, which leaves the stock undervalued in our opinion.

We need to disclose that this article does contain non-public information but the information isn't directly related to the stock nor is it material. Material non-public information means that the information is obtained directly from a member of the company or a related party, which could affect the stock's price. Minimum wage prospects were also touched on but we're not using that as part of a political view.

The Company

Incorporated in 1901 Limbach operates as an integrated building systems solution company in the United States. It operates in 2 segments:

Construction: The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment up-gradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

Services: Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design-build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefabrication construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices.

The company holds contracts in reopening segments such as resorts, hotels, colleges, and office buildings. Limbach also serves 'non-cyclical clients' such as the U.S. Government, hospitals, and multi-family apartments. As a mature phase company, we believe the business' performance will always be consistent, the diversification of the business allows for potential further consistency in earnings.

Potential Key Drivers

Taking a look at various macro and systemic factors we concluded that the following will be key drivers for the company's performance for the rest of 2021:

Back to office: Approximately 45% of work from home employees are expected to return back to the office by September 2021.

Vaccine rate: According to Bloomberg, 90% of adults will be free to sign up for a shot by April the 19th 2021, where after 2-months would most likely be sufficient to vaccinate all of those individuals.

From our side, we think office maintenance will be a key factor post-Covid as offices have been 'standing still' for a while and things tend to get broken with time. We recently had a conversation with an anonymous source within the M&A consulting space for a private equity firm, and he stated that air filtration and ventilation consultancy projects are "off the charts." We think that these factors will drive performance.

Performance

Source

Source

It's clear that the stock holds excess volatility versus the broader index and that timing is crucial for investors. As can be seen, exceptionally strong growth has taken place over the past year. It can be argued that the stock is overcooked by looking at the past year's growth versus previous long-term performance. In our opinion, this isn't the case and let's see why.

Source

Although YoY (Year on Year) revenue growth has declined, notice how gross profit margin and operating income have improved in the past 5 years. Increased operational efficiency ensures a better cost of revenue, if this persists then we can't see why solid operating profits won't continue. After looking at the latest 10-K we noted that the company started capitalizing amortization expenses in 2016 (as they've started contributing towards revenue) which has improved operating profit margins.

Source

The company improved on net income to both the company and its shareholders. It has to be considered that unusual items were included in 2020, which is normal for a company of Limbach's nature but should be considered as a risk.

Now, this is where we'd like to argue a potential improvement in earnings. Management stated in the outlook for 2021 that the company will be seeking more favorable financing costs. The company currently has a WACC (Weighted Average Cost of Capital) of 9.74%, which is high for a company of Limbach's maturity. If they can manage to drive down the WACC, the bottom-line net income will improve significantly. Adding to this, the company reported an income tax asset of $2.5 million for 2020, compared to a tax liability of $0.6 million in 2019. This means that Limbach has pre-paid taxes and if the current level of operating margins persists we'll see larger net incomes (especially considering the potential of cheaper financing costs).

Valuation

Limbach is a mature company that doesn't hold an overwhelming amount of intangible assets (only 6.78% of total assets for 2020), which made us look at an asset-based valuation as well. We finished off by looking at Wall Street's consensus.

Asset-Based Valuation

Source

Before we get into the computation, readers can find our various data sources by clicking on the respective figures used in the equation.

We compute equity value by using the following formula: Enterprise value - Market Value of Debt + Cash & Equivalents - Market Value of Minority Interest. After computing, we arrived at the following:

$136.51 million - $62.4 million + $42.1 million - $0 = $116.22 million

We then divide the equity value by the shares outstanding: $116.22 million/7.9million = 14.71 (rounded).

As can be seen, this exceeds the current stock price (see the top of the page for the current price/price at publication). Based on our calculations we can see that the stock is undervalued.

Institutional Analysts' Price Targets

To add substance to our argument we used TipRanks' institutional price targets.

Source: TipRanks

TipRanks shows that institutional price targets also succeed the current share price (again, see the top of the page for further price at publication). Adding to TipRanks, Finbox also provides a sampled price target of $16.03, which is in excess of the current price.

It has to be noted that Limbach isn't a widely covered stock and that analyst ratings probably aren't the best metric to use. We encourage readers to consult a registered & trusted investment professional instead.

Risks

Limbach is a contract-based company and according to management the cost of revenue will continuously fluctuate.

There might be an increase in the minimum wage under Joe Biden, which will increase operating costs. Readers should monitor whether operating efficiency adjusts to the increase in the wage bill.

Limbach has seen its fair share of peaks and troughs - timing is crucial, investors should consider that the stock might go through severe downward pressure again in the future.

Investor Takeaway

Limbach's stock should see a correlation with a re-opening/return to office climate. The stock has a few factual as well as a few subjective key drivers. If these key drivers are to persist then performance will potentially continue. Limbach has a large tax asset with the potential of improved financing terms on the horizon, this may improve the bottom line. The stock is still undervalued according to our asset-based valuation and institutional consensus. We see Limbach as a stock that is a safe but rewarding bet for the rest of 2021.