Over the more than a decade since the financial crisis, one of the biggest problems facing retirees has been an inability to generate income off of their portfolios. This problem became more acute last year when the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates once again in an effort to combat the economic damage wrought by the pandemic-related lockdowns. Fortunately, there are still some things out there that boast respectable yields, many of which can be found in the closed-end fund space.

There are a few reasons for this including the fact that closed-end funds are able to use a variety of strategies to boost their yields above those of similar funds of different structures. In this article, we will discuss one such fund that focuses specifically on the generation of income. This fund is the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (NYSE:JPS), which yields 6.21% as of the time of writing.

I discussed this fund a few months ago and expressed some concerns about its ability to maintain its distribution. Fortunately, we now have a more recent report to consult to see if things really did improve in the second half of last year so we will pay special attention on analyzing that as well as the changes that were made to the fund's broader portfolio.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund has the stated objective of delivering as high a level of current income possible consistent with capital preservation. This is something that we often hear from bond open-end mutual funds but we do not often specifically hear it from closed-end funds. While current income is often a stated goal, the fact that these funds frequently use leverage and other tactics to boost their yields frequently means that capital preservation often falls by the wayside.

It is certainly something that should appeal to retirees and others living off of their portfolios, though, since these individuals are often very concerned with preserving what they already have. Overall, the fund has managed to deliver on this promising of capital preservation over time, at least in terms of its share price performance. As we can see here, the fund's stock price has been almost flat over the past five years:

This flat performance may not be attractive to someone that has become accustomed to the near steady capital gains that we have seen in the S&P 500 index (SPY) over the same period, but remember that this fund delivers most of its returns in the form of its distributions. It does this by investing at least 80% of its assets into preferred stocks and other income-producing securities that many people do not ordinarily think of such as contingent capital securities.

Overall, these securities will generally have higher yields than bonds but are junior to them in the capital structure. So, they will typically be a bit riskier than bonds but safer than common stock issued by the same company.

A look at the largest positions in the fund reveals a number of very large and financially stable institutions, which should add to our confidence that most of the fund's securities are going to be reasonably safe. Here they are:

These companies are all identical to what the fund had the last time that we reviewed it, although the weightings are slightly different in a few cases. This may lead one to believe that the fund does not trade particularly often. This is indeed the case as it only has an annual turnover of 24.00%. While preferred stock funds do tend to have lower turnover ratios in general than equity funds do, the turnover ratio for this fund is on the low side, even of most of the preferred stock funds that I have discussed over the past several months. This is something that could be fairly appealing considering that it helps to keep trading and other transaction costs down. This should mean that more of the fund's income is available to flow through to the investors.

One thing that some readers might notice is that all of the largest security issuers in the fund are financial institutions. This is true throughout the rest of the fund as well. As we can see here, fully 41.9% of the fund is invested in banks and 18.3% is invested in the insurance sector:

This is not unusual for a preferred stock fund. In fact, most of them will have an outsized exposure to the financial sector. The reason for this is that the financial sector is by far the largest issuer of preferred securities. This is because of international banking regulations that require a bank to hold a certain portion of its total capitalization as Tier one capital. Tier one capital is the core measure of a bank's financial strength and consists of the money raised through the issuance of common or preferred stock.

Thus, a bank that needs to raise its Tier one capital in order to comply with regulations will frequently issue preferred stock in order to avoid diluting the common stockholders. In fact, the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund has something of a low exposure to the financial sector for a preferred stock fund. The S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index is current comprised of 65.4% financial sector securities. While the index does lump banks and insurance companies together into the financial sector, we can still see that the Nuveen fund is a bit less exposed to it than the index as a whole.

A look at the largest positions in the fund would likely lead one to the correct conclusion that the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a global fund. With that said, it is still heavily weighted towards the United States:

The United States accounts for just under a quarter of global gross domestic product and about 40% of total global market capitalization so we can clearly see that the fund is somewhat overweighted towards that country. With that said, most global funds are, and this certainly is not as bad as the 60%+ weighting that I frequently see in global funds. I am also not nearly as concerned with country weightings in a preferred stock fund as I am in a common stock one.

This is due to the fact that the dividend payments on preferred stocks are generally fixed and there is extremely limited potential for capital gains with them as the dividends do not change with the performance of the underlying company. It does not really matter that much where the money to pay the dividend was generated as governmental policies do not affect preferred stock nearly as much as common stock. Finally, many of the companies whose securities the fund has invested in are international firms so we still get global exposure that way.

The Challenge For Income Investors

As mentioned in the introduction, one of the biggest problems that has been facing retirees over the past decade or so has been an inability to generate income off of their investment portfolios. This is due to the policies of the Federal Reserve, especially its control over the federal funds rate. The federal funds rate is the rate at which banks lend their reserves to one another on an overnight, uncollateralized basis.

The Federal Reserve cut this rate sharply in 2008 in response to the collapse of Lehman Brothers and generally left it near zero until the Trump Administration, when the banks began to allow the rate to rise in response to the improving economy. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic forced it to reverse course, however, and it once again cut the rate to near zero, where it remains today:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate sits at 0.07%. This is critical because the federal funds rate influences the interest rate of everything else in the economy. This includes things such as bank savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which is why it has felt like these products are useless for building wealth for quite a long time. This has thus pushed more conservative investors into riskier products like stocks and bonds in an effort to generate some kind of yield.

The bond market is also affected by the federal funds rate though since bond prices increase and yields fall when interest rates do. We can see this in the fact that the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) only yields 2.06% as of the time of writing. That is nowhere near enough to provide any sort of respectable retirement income unless your portfolio is well into the multi-million dollar range. The stock market is no better as the need for yield has driven up stock prices and pushed the yield on the S&P 500 index down to 1.35%.

The Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is able to do much better than this. As mentioned in the introduction, the fund yields 6.21% as of the time of writing. That is actually enough for a $1 million portfolio to generate $62,100 in annual income. When combined with Social Security, this is certainly enough to enjoy a respectable quality of life in many areas of the country, although you will still want to reinvest some of your distributions in order to ensure that your income manages to keep up with inflation. This is one of the biggest downsides with preferred stocks - the dividends do not grow over time.

Leverage

The Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund boasts a much higher yield than even the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which yields 4.65% as of the time of writing. One of the ways that the closed-end fund is able to outperform is the use of leverage. Basically, the fund borrows money and uses that borrowed money to purchase preferred stocks. As long as the dividend yields on those preferred stocks are higher than the interest rate on the borrowed funds then this works quite well to increase the overall yield of the portfolio. As interest rates are incredibly low (as just discussed) and the fund can borrow at institutional rates, which are lower than retail rates, this is almost certain to be the case.

Unfortunately, the use of debt is a double-edged sword as debt increases both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage, as that would expose us to too much risk. As I discussed in a previous article, I do not usually like to see this ratio over a third of a percentage of assets for this reason. The Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund currently has a 36.20% leverage ratio as a percentage of assets, so it is, unfortunately, higher than I really want to see.

As this fund invests in reasonably safe assets, it may be acceptable to have a higher leverage but keep in mind that interest rates have nowhere to go but up. Whenever that eventually happens, preferred stock prices will drop and this high leverage could result in significant losses for the fund.

Distribution Analysis

As noted earlier, the primary objective of the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is to deliver a high level of current income to its investors. As such, one might expect that it pays out a regular distribution to its holders. This is in fact the case as it currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.0505 per share ($0.6060 per share annually), which gives the fund a 6.21% yield at the current price. The fund has been remarkably consistent with this payout over the years:

Source: CEF Connect

This consistency is something that should be quite comforting to more conservative investors. With that said, some may point out that the fund did have higher distributions prior to the Lehman Brothers collapse. This is because of the interest rate trends that we have already seen. The yield on preferred stocks tends to roughly move in sync with interest rates. So when rates are higher, so are the dividend yields on preferred stocks. The higher the yield on preferred stocks, the largest the distributions that the fund can pay out.

As I noted in my last article on the fund, the distributions are entirely classified as dividend income with no return of capital component. This is something that will likely prove comforting:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why many will likely find this comforting is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. Obviously, this scenario is not sustainable over any kind of extended period. In addition to this, dividend income is typically more sustainable than capital gains income. After all, we can never be guaranteed that we will generate a certain amount of capital gains. We do naturally want to investigate the fund's finances to see if indeed it is paying out solely income that the received off of its investments in order to maximize our feelings of security here.

Fortunately, we have a very recent report that we can use to perform this analysis. The fund recently released its financial report for the six-month period ended January 31, 2021. This is a much more current report than what was available at the time of my last analysis of the fund, and should give us a full view of how well it held up through the entirety of 2020's challenging environment.

During the six-month period, the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund brought in a total of $12,103,649 in dividends and another $69,400,075 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. When combined with a small amount of income from other sources, the fund had total portfolio income of $81,616,083 during the period. It paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $64,168,862 available to the shareholders. This alone was enough to cover the $61,748,415 that the fund paid out in distributions over the period.

Thus, it does appear that the fund has managed to solve the distribution sustainability concerns that I expressed in the previous article. This is nice to see as it shows us that the distribution cut that was implemented back at the start of the pandemic was of the appropriate size.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This includes reasonably stable and high-quality preferred stock funds. The reason for this is that overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric called the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. This is the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can obtain them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is the case here. As of April 9, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund had a net asset value of $9.80 per share. However, the fund only trades for $9.76 per share, which means that the shares are currently trading at a very slight 0.4% discount to net asset value.

That is much better than the 0.31% premium that the shares have had over the past month. It's nowhere near as good as the 4.01% discount that the fund had the last time that we reviewed it, though. With that said, though, it is fairly rare in today's market to find a quality preferred stock fund trading at a discount. So, the price is acceptable here.