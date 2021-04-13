Photo by Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The Canadian-based Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK: WDOFF) is a small gold producer focused on Canadian assets.

The company released its fourth quarter results on March 10, 2021. This article is an update of my preceding article published on January 28, 2021, about the preliminary results.

As indicated in my preceding article, the full-year gold production was 90,278 Au Oz, meeting the low end of the 2020 guidance as shown below.

Source: Presentation

The stock has underperformed the VanEck Vectors (NYSEARCA: GDX). The situation is accelerating since December.

Data by YCharts

CEO Duncan Middlemiss said in the conference call dated March 11, 2021:

Looking ahead to 2021, we’re guiding 92,000 to 105,000 ounces at the Eagle River Complex. As you can see on the slide, we’re factoring in slightly higher costs. We’re also guiding an additional 15,000 to 25,000 ounces of Kiena production, based on a Q2 restart decision, and we’ll talk about that later in the call.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. 4Q'20 Balance Sheet And Gold Production: The Raw Numbers

Note: All numbers are in US$.

WDOFF 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Total Revenues $ million 32.8 41.1 40.4 41.6 37.76 Quarterly Earnings $ million 9.17 8.25 11.88 11.05 6.63 EBITDA $ million 17.7 18.3 22.4 21.6 14.07 EPS (diluted) $ per share 0.06 0.06 0.08 0.08 0.05 Operating Cash Flow $ million 12.01 23.95 22.32 19.25 10.27 CapEx in $ 13.83 11.25 8.41 15.83 15.92 Free Cash Flow -1.82 12.7 13.9 3.42 -5.65 Total Cash in $ million 27.1 35.4 49.2 55.6 49.56 Total LT Debt in $ million 2.8 0.0 0 0 0 Shares Outstanding (diluted) 141.8 142.0 142.4 143.0 142.8 Gold Production 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Quarterly Production K Oz 21,332 25,122 25,142 20,008 20,006 Gold sold 22,100 26,500 23,140 21,700 19,890 Gold Price in $ 1,480 1,608 1,788 1,914 1,865 AISC in $ 988 1,058 912 1,047 1,203 Mine 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Eagle River 20,894 24,457 24,117 19,319 19,667 Ore grade G/T 28.6 14.0 15.8 13.8 14.2 Mishi 438 665 1026 689 339 Ore grade G/T 1.9 2.5 2.9 2.5 2.7

Source: Wesdome filings.

Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues for 4Q'20 were $37.76 million at the end of December

The fourth quarter's revenue was $37.8 million, and net income was $6.63 million or $0.05 per share compared to $0.06 per share in 4Q'19.

2 - The free cash flow is estimated at $43.0 million for the fourth quarter.

Note: The organic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

2020 Fre Cash Flow was $24.37 million, and the fourth quarter free cash flow was a loss of $5.65 million.

3 - Wesdome Gold is net debt-free and has total cash of $49.56 million in Q4.

Note: On January 26, 2021, Wesdome agreed to monetize Moss Lake.

The consideration includes a C$12.5 million payment and the issue of Goldshore shares on closing. The share issue would be the greater of the number of Goldshore shares with an aggregate value of C$19.5 million or 30% of the Goldshore shares outstanding. Goldshore has also agreed to issue up to C$20 million in milestone shares to Wesdome, with C$5 million in shares due within 12 months of closing the acquisition, and an additional two C$7.5 million share payments due upon property milestones which, irrespective of the milestones, are payable within 30 and 48 months of closing.

4 - Quarterly production analysis

Wesdome Gold produced 20,006 Au oz in the fourth quarter of 2020 (please see charts below). The full-year 2020 production was 90,278 ounces, meeting the low end of the 2020 production guidance.

Eagle River complex presents many potentials for growth, and the company expects an increase to 600 TPD, which is the mill capacity. The Falcon 7 zone's drilling has been completed and will contribute to the mineral resources in 2021.

The company said that production at Eagle River decreased by 1% in 2020, from 2019 to 87,560 ounces of gold, due to a 39% decrease in head grade, offset by a 60% increase in total throughput, year over year.

Marc-Andre Pelletier said in the conference call:

Daily production throughput at the Eagle mine has significantly increased compared to 2019, mainly due to mine efficiencies and ventilation improvements. The mill crusher [ph] planned upgrade is now completed and will allow us to increase the production up to 600 tons per day in 2021.

The recent results gave us the AISC that we did not get in the preliminary results. AISC was high this quarter and reached $1,203 per ounce sold. However, with the last 2021 outlook, the company is expecting a much lower AISC this year.

Cash cost and AISC per ounce of gold sold in 2020 were $785 and $1,040 per ounce compared to cash cost and AISC per ounce of gold sold in 2019 of $621 and $975.

Below is the detail per mine, including in the Eagle River complex.

5 - The company indicated Guidance for 2021

Guidance for 2021 is 92K Oz-105K Oz (not including Kena restart) from 90K Oz-100K Oz in 2020. Head grade is at Eagle River is expected to go down from 15-16.7 G/T to now 13-15 G/T while Mishi remains basically the same.

Source: Company Presentation

Furthermore, the company expects 15K – 25K ounces at Kiena (based upon a positive restart decision).

Source: Presentation

Mike Michaud said in the conference call:

The mill was restarted to process the A Zone bulk sample in December, of which a total of 1,500 ounces of gold have been sold to date. More gold from the mill circuit cleanup has been recovered and will be refined by the end of Q1, followed by the final reconciliation of the bulk sample, once all the information is available.

Technical analysis

Wesdome Gold Mines is a good small gold producer with interesting growth potential with Kiena. The stock has now retraced significantly from the $10's and starts to look attractive again.

However, WDOFF has recovered a lot of ground since April 1 and is now testing the resistance, while gold is showing signs of weakness again. I recommend buying and accumulating WDOFF below $7.

Technical Analysis

WDOFF forms a descending channel pattern with resistance around $7.60 and support at $6.30. The 50MA is also a weak mid-point support at $6.85.

The trading strategy is to sell part of your position between $7.55-$7.75 and buy accumulate between $6.90 and $6.30. WDOFF is trading now at resistance, but it will be difficult to cross it because WDOFF is already close to overbought with RSI at 65.

If the gold price turns bullish again, the stock could retest $8.75-$9.

Do not forget to frequently update the Technical Analysis. It is what I am regularly doing for my subscribers.

Watch gold like a hawk.

