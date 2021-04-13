2 Wide-Moat Dividend Growth Machines That Could Triple

Photo by marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

As we recently discussed, dividend growth investing has proven to outperform the stock market (SPY) over time:

Furthermore, we believe that now is one of the most attractive times to be investing in dividend stocks given the extreme valuation gap with growth, slowing growth in big tech stocks like Alphabet (GOOG) and Apple (AAPL), the continued impact of the COVID-19 vaccine on the economic narrative, and the fact that dividend stocks are generally less sensitive to interest rates than growth stocks.

One of the best sectors to find attractive dividend growth stocks today is infrastructure. In fact, over the next decade, we expect $50 Trillion to flow into the sector driven by:

a search for yield in a lower-for-longer interest rate environment

governments seeking to monetize infrastructure assets to pay off debts

the need to meet the infrastructure needs of aggressively growing developing economies

the need to replace aging infrastructure in developed economies

Such a massive inflow of capital into the sector will combine to create significant growth opportunities for major infrastructure investors via new projects while also raising the value of high-quality, well-located existing infrastructure assets.

In this article, we will discuss two of our favorite infrastructure opportunities on the market today and expect them to generate between 100% and 200% total returns over the next half decade.

#1. ATCO Ltd (OTCPK:ACLLF)

ACLLF is an Alberta-based infrastructure business with a crown jewel core utilities business that is complemented by an array of ancillary businesses.

The utilities business possesses a wide moat due to its regulated status and also has numerous operational advantages that give it returns on equity that are meaningfully higher than peers' (230 basis points above the approved level and 190 basis points above peer averages).

Furthermore, they possess a dynamic structure and logistics business that is generating strong growth and performed quite well through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, they recently reported that they won several new lucrative structures & logistics contracts in Q4 2020, including one with blue chip gold miner Newmont Corporation (NEM).

While these two businesses make up the vast majority of their earnings, they also are seeking growth through their Neltume Ports business, where they currently have a strong presence in South America and are beginning to build a presence in North America.

Finally, they also have a small, but growing, power generation portfolio that includes energy storage, natural gas, hydropower, and solar farming along with hydrogen research.

In addition to their high-quality and well-diversified asset base providing a very stable source of cash flows, their growth potential is further boosted by their global footprint and A- credit rating, giving them both the liquidity and breadth of capital allocation opportunities to take full advantage of the aforementioned infrastructure boom.

Furthermore, they boast an impressive 28-year dividend growth streak, during which time they have grown the dividend by a whopping 3.49k% and have significantly outperformed the SPY:

Given their asset quality and diversification, strong balance sheet, and outstanding track record, we are bullish on shares given that shares are deeply discounted even as the company is emerging from COVID-19 and is primed to receive a massive boost from growing infrastructure investment around the globe.

As we outlined in a recent comparison with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), we think shares are deeply discounted right now based on price-to-book and dividend yield comparisons:

The stock has between 33% and 67% upside to pre-COVID price-to-book levels and similar upside on a dividend yield basis. This discount looks even sharper when you note that interest rates remain at much lower levels today than they were prior to the pandemic and the demand for ACLLF's assets and expertise is greater than ever before:

Given expectations of high-single digit annualized growth in both cash flows per share and the dividend per share for the foreseeable future, along with the current 4.2% forward dividend yield and a fairly conservative assumption of 40% multiple expansion over the next five years, we get annualized total returns of ~20%, which would lead to a 150% total return over the next half decade, placing it smack dab in the middle between a double and triple, though the upside scenario would put it close to a triple. For more detail on ACLLF, read Our Top Buy For March.

#2. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

BAM is another Canadian infrastructure stock that we are very bullish on. The company has a long and illustrious history as an alternative asset investor and more recently as an asset manager.

It has, in fact, recently become one of the very largest asset managers in the world as its private and public infrastructure (BIPC), real estate (BPY) (BPYU), renewable energy (BEP) (BEPC), private equity (BBU), and private credit (OAK) funds have all proved very successful at attracting capital.

BAM uses a combination of its global reach, operational expertise, vast business and investment partner network, decades of investing experience, low cost of capital, enormous amounts of liquidity and partner capital, and exposure to a widely diversified array of assets to generate strong assets under management growth and alpha-rich investing results for clients and shareholders.

Given the massive influx of capital pouring into the sector, BAM has an especially attractive growth outlook given that both its invested capital and asset management businesses should benefit. As a global leader in the space with a golden reputation, BAM is one of the top choices for the largest institutional clients in the world and remains the leader in infrastructure, though it does face stiff competition from the likes of Blackstone (BX) and KKR (KKR).

BAM is further lengthening its growth runway by developing additional asset management businesses, including insurance/reinsurance, ESG impact investing, and technology funds that are likely to attract tens of billions of dollars in additional assets under management.

BAM's track record of total returns speaks for itself as it has crushed the SPY and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) while even managing to outpace the tech-heavy Nasdaq during a decade in which big tech has been on a tremendous run.

BAM has also far outpaced fellow real asset index funds like REITs (VNQ), MLPs (AMLP), and utilities (XLU):

While these results are impressive, we believe that shares currently trade at a ~10% discount to fair value based on our most recent conservative estimate and should deliver exceptional returns moving forward as invested capital should return 10%-15% per year moving forward, as they execute their business plans to unlock massive embedded value in their soon-to-be-privatized real estate empire, continue to successfully compound impressive returns in infrastructure, private credit, and renewable energy, and complete several ambitious private equity projects.

However, their biggest alpha will be generated from the continued explosive growth in their asset management business.

As a result, if interest rates remain in a low-ish band for the foreseeable future, we expect 15%+ annualized free cash flow per share growth to combine with sharply appreciating net asset value from their invested capital along with their small, but steadily growing dividend to generate 20%-25% annualized total returns over the next half decade. This would result in 150%-200% total returns over that period, making it a strong candidate for a triple over the next five years. For more detail on BAM and how it generates alpha for shareholders, read The Hidden Margin Of Safety At Brookfield Asset Management.

Investor Takeaway

With interest rates at all-time lows and tech valuations at all-time highs, dividend growth investing has never looked so comparatively attractive. Furthermore, with money pouring into infrastructure, we are aggressively investing in the best opportunities in the sector in order to capitalize on what should be strong growth tailwinds for years to come.

BAM and ACLLF are just two of ten very attractive opportunities that we are investing in right now, but we believe these two offer a great basis for investors to begin building a dividend growth portfolio destined to generate significant alpha in the coming years.