Photo by simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is operating in a rapidly growing e-commerce industry. The industry will enjoy great tailwinds as millennials' income levels are rising. The company has a huge growth potential as it is expanding its operations internationally. The stock is fairly valued.

E-commerce industry is growing quite fast as in 2020 e-commerce sales represented 21.3% of total retail sales compared to 2019 result of 15.8%. This jump was due to 44% annual growth of the industry. Lots of people believe that the biggest reason for this increase is COVID-19, as brick-and-mortar retailers were forced to close their doors and people were making their purchases via online platforms. This is obviously true; however, we need to admit the fact that e-commerce industry was seizing market share from traditional retailers even before the COVID-19. So the long-term trend allows us to predict that the e-commerce retailers are going to replace traditional retailers in upcoming decades.

Millennials are contributing to global digitalization trend considerably. This generation is considerably engaged in digital world: they played computer games during their childhood, studied in schools and universities using computers and tablets, date each other using social media, etc. So millennials are subconsciously connected with the digital world very deeply and are used to satisfy their needs using digital technologies. That is why this generation represents the biggest e-commerce consumer segment.

Source: Statista

In 2019 millennials made 20.2% of total e-commerce purchases which represents the biggest e-commerce customer age group. However, millennials' income levels are considerably lower compared to Generation X income levels (people born between 1965-1980). An average Gen X household earns $90,000 annual income while an average millennial earns $70,000 annually. So as millennials grow up their income levels grow too, bringing tremendous amounts of consumer spending to e-commerce industry.

Source: Statista

Home goods industry is largely correlated with housing sector. Due to low mortgage rates and tremendous stimulus packages, housing market is near its 10-year highs. Monthly new home sales are currently higher than pre-pandemic levels. However the economy hasn't recovered fully yet, which means that the housing sector has room to strengthen.

Source: Trading Economics

Coronavirus brings tailwinds for the housing industry, as people work from home and prefer moving towards suburban areas. This trend increases new home demand considerably. Currently, homebuilding sector is booming as homebuilders' sentiment is considerably high. We have discussed this subject more deeply in our article about M/I Homes (MHO). So we anticipate that the home goods industry will shine in line with housing sector bringing new consumers to Wayfair business.

Wayfair provides a marketplace platform where suppliers sell furniture and other home goods. It connects 16,000 suppliers with 31 million customers. The company operates in home goods industry, where it has less than 2% market share with its $14 billion annual revenue. The e-commerce industry is continuously seizing market share from traditional brick-and-mortar retailers; thus, we see tremendous growth opportunity for Wayfair.

Source: Company Presentation

The company has achieved considerable brand awareness among consumers in the USA (85%), in Canada (84%) and in the UK (77%). Wayfair's strategy yields increasing consumer loyalty rates as 58% of consumers have made more than 3 purchases from the company. The company proposes an attractive application which has an option of product visualization: customers see their products in their homes virtually in 3D format. The company proposes in-depth information for its products with specialized Q&A support. These qualities increase Wayfair's product differentiation in the market, increasing the value of the business.

Source: Company Presentation

Wayfair expands its operations internationally which might become a strong growth engine for upcoming decades. In 2020, international sales increased by 71%, accounting about 15% of total sales. To develop the segment the company invests heavily to build logistic system and gain competitive advantages. In Europe, digital sales market is rising quite fast as more than 83% of people in Germany said that they are going to increase their e-commerce purchases in upcoming months.

Currently, Wayfair's revenue is growing rapidly with YoY growth rates higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Wayfair was able to exceed analysts' revenue estimates 11 times during the recent 12 quarters, with an average 2.1% surprise rate. If the trend continues then we can see tremendous stock appreciation as analysts estimate about 15% revenue CAGR for the next 5-year period. However, even the 15% rate is quite conservative considering the existing business opportunities and the fact that the company was able to achieve 48% revenue CAGR during the last 8-year period.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation

As Wayfair operates in the e-commerce industry it is quite appropriate to compare the stock with other e-commerce players' stocks. As the industry is not mature yet, industry players have rather volatile and small earnings which don't represent their real sizes, thus we will use sales as a more appropriate measure. We will compute forward P/S ratios and divide them by estimated revenue growth rates to have average numbers for the industry.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Our relative valuation model yields $352 stock price which is 8% higher than current market price.

From the historical perspective we see that the stock is a little overvalued when we regress historical prices and revenues.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

The graph indicates that there is statistically significant relationship among Wayfair's revenues and market cap as R-squared ratio is equal to 91.62%. The equation generated by regression software indicates that the stock is overvalued. However, the overvaluation is due to the fact that industry is now growing twice faster than it was growing in 2014-2019 period.

Wayfair is currently trading at 2.2 P/S ratio, which is quite a conservative multiple for such a fast-growing company. For comparison we might mention traditional home product retailers' P/S ratios. Lowe's (LOW) trades at 1.66 P/S multiple while Home Depot (HD) trades at 2.6 P/S ratio. So this is another indication that the stock is not overvalued at all, despite its huge growth potential.

Thus we can conclude that the stock is fairly valued, and doesn't bear any overvaluation risks.

Risks

The biggest threat which Wayfair faces comes from intense competition. Amazon (AMZN) is obviously the market leader which is expanding its operations significantly. Thus the company needs to spend tremendous amounts of money on advertising which can hurt its profitability. It is estimated that about 70% of products which is proposed by Wayfair are presented on Amazon's website. However history indicates that Wayfair is expanding its business faster than Amazon: during the last 8-year period Wayfair was able to grow its top line at 48.4% CAGR, compared to Amazon's 26% CAGR.

Another risk comes from foreign exchange market. The company is continuously expanding its operations in Canada, UK and Germany, which means that foreign exchange fluctuations may hurt revenues. We have witnessed considerable volatility in the market in 2020 as COVID-19 caused lots of threats for international markets.

Conclusion

So we might conclude that Wayfair's stock proposes an attractive option to gain exposure in the rapidly growing e-commerce industry. As the stock looks fairly valued, we assign a STRONG BUY rating to the stock and expect double-digit returns in upcoming years.