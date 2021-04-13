Photo by Pekic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is an online dating platform aimed at putting women front and center. It's growing its top line at a respectable rate and is guiding for impressive revenue growth for 2021.

Given that it has a history of being profitable and it's also guiding for a highly profitable 2021, this should whet the appetite of many investors.

Meanwhile, despite aiming to grow in the 30s% in 2021, its only being valued at sub-16x forward sales.

In summary, this is an interesting investment opportunity, irrespective of the fact that it looks like a busted IPO.

What's Bumble? Why Should I Care?

Note: Bumble has 115 million shares of Class A stock outstanding, 69 million Common Units, 11 million Incentive Units (10-K; page 41), for a grand total of 195 million; implying a market cap of $11.4 billion.

Bumble holds two dating apps, Bumble and Badoo. Bumble is the bigger of the two and is growing much faster, while Badoo operates mostly in Europe and Latin America.

Bumble is a dating app built for women. It's attempting to carve out market share in the dating world by being diametrically the opposite of Match Group's (MTCH) Tinder - although, there are obviously huge overlaps in both platforms.

Having said that, Bumble has positioned its narrative as being a place where relationships are healthy and equitable (fair). The driving characteristic of Bumble is that women must always make the first move and send the first message.

Realistically, I don't see that as a particularly large moat and something that couldn't be copied by its competitors. This is one negative aspect that investors would do well to keep in mind.

Moving on, Bumble's growth during the pandemic exemplifies how the world has changed of late and our embrace of technology to interact and socialize with others online.

Specifically, it's noteworthy that Bumble's paying users increased by 33% y/y, accelerating as Bumble exited 2020, where its growth in paying users was 22% y/y.

Revenue Growth Rates And Guidance Discussed

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings, **high-end company guidance

The most compelling aspect for investors that not only is Bumble reporting solid growth rates out of Q4 2020, but that going into Q1 2020 its growth is guided to be reaching the high 30s% y/y growth rates.

Assuming that it continues to put up solid growth rates as the economy reopens, Bumble should also put up attractive growth rates for Q2 2021 as it comps with Q2 2020.

Indeed, as you can see above, for 2021, at the high end, Bumble is now guiding for mid-30s% for the year ahead.

What's more, even though Bumble would have ample reasons to be unprofitable, as it continues to invest in its operations to outdistance itself from competitors, it's nevertheless already guiding for $178 million of EBITDA (at the high end of its guidance).

To add context, this would put the company on a path towards reporting approximately 24% of EBITDA margins.

Valuation - Why This is Attractive Right Now

Presently, the stock is being valued at less than 16x forward sales, but keep in mind that Bumble is already pointing towards attractive EBITDA margins of +20% for 2021.

To add further context, during 2019, Bumble's EBITDA margins reached 21% while its free cash flow reached 91% conversion rate:

Source: author's calculations

The free cash flow figures for 2018 through 2020 I took from the 10-K filing (page 105, 105). The figures for EBITDA 2021, I took from the press statement.

Meanwhile, the free cash flow figure for 2021, I based it on a conversation rate of 84%, rather than +90% during the pre-COVID period and before having to go through the expensive IPO.

Having said all this, Bumble is obviously not a free cash flow investment thesis, but it certainly demonstrates that paying up 16x forward sales for a company growing at more than 30% y/y is not expensive at all.

Another number to keep in mind is that Match is being valued at 14x forward sales, even though its grow rates are in the best case likely to hit 20% y/y for 2021.

On the other hand, investors may point out that Bumble has a net debt position of $700 million. However, given that Bumble is obviously highly free cash flow generative, I don't view this as a huge overhang on the stock.

In fact, Match also carries more than $2.7 billion of net debt, meaning that both these companies have somewhat restrictive balance sheets, particularly if we compare with other social media platforms, such as Twitter (TWTR).

The Bottom Line

Bumble is a rapidly growing market share in the online dating world. For now, investors are skeptical of whether Bumble has any distinguishing feature that could make it have a lasting competitive advantage and something that couldn't easily be copied by its bigger competitors.

However, given that it's already being priced at sub-16x forward sales, I am inclined to believe that investors are already very gloomy on its prospects, thereby adding the required margin of safety for prospective investors.