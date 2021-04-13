Photo by Aquir/iStock via Getty Images

Generally speaking, and really by necessity, diversified REITs tend to be fairly large entities. The more distinct classes of assets that they invest in, the more likely they are to be larger firms. Though this is a general rule, it is not a universal rule. And as such, there are always exceptions. One such example of an exception to this is One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP). With a market capitalization of $466 million as of this writing, One Liberty is a fairly small player in the world of REITs. However, it is well diversified, with assets catering to industrial firms, retail establishments, restaurants, and more. Though the company, like most REITs, was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall fundamental condition of the company remains solid. Leverage does look lofty, but the current pricing of the business appears reasonable. In all, it could offer investors some attractive prospects in the years to come.

A look at One Liberty

Operationally, One Liberty is an incredibly diverse company. It controls 125 properties spread across 31 states. Combined, its assets work out to 10.7 million square feet. of the 125 properties to its name, 46, accounting for 50.8% of all of its contractual income, relate to the industrial space. It also owns 32 retail assets, which, combined, account for 18.5% of its contractual income. Next in line are its restaurants. It owns 17 of these in all, and they bring in about 5.2% of its income. The company owns three health and fitness facilities, representing 4.4% of its income. And it controls 2 theaters, which account for 3.5% of its income. It also has three miscellaneous properties, making up the final two point 2% of its income. One of these is a ground lease for an apartment complex. One is a veterinary hospital. And the last is an office.

The company is geographically diverse as well. Though it operates in a majority of the states, the top five states in the US are home to 41 of its properties and account for 39.3% of its contractual income. The most significant state, as measured by income, is New York, where eight of its properties, accounting for 8.4% of its income, are located. Next is Texas with nine properties accounting for 8.2% of its income. And the third is South Carolina with seven properties that account for 8.2% of its income.

Given how diverse the company is geographically, and in terms of industry, it may come as a surprise to know that its top five tenants account for an impressive 23.8% of its income. The largest of these is Haverty Furniture (HVT) at 7.2%. FedEx (FDX) is second at 4.7%. And LA Fitness International is third at 4.4%.

Clearly, the company benefits a great deal from its diversity. When one industry suffers, the rest can help to pick up the slack for it. Even so, the company has done well to keep its properties occupied. At present, its occupancy rate is 96.9%. In the fourth quarter of last year, the company managed to collect an impressive 96% of the rent due to it. This shows that the worst for the company is behind it and investors can start looking toward the future. This is not to say, however, that the business is without risks. In particular, it does have a lot of its leases coming due in the next few years. Even though only leases representing 1.2% of its income will expire this year, leases representing 47.9% of its income will expire between 2021 and the end of 2025. And only 19.6% of its leases will expire in 2031 or beyond. In all, its average lease term today stands at just six years.

Operationally, One Liberty held up pretty well during 2020. Revenue, as an example, declined by just 3.3%. Other cash flow metrics worsened, but only marginally so. Add to this the fact the overall financial performance has generally trended higher, at least in some respects, in recent years, and it is clear the company’s assets (and its tenants) are quality. Consider, for example, the period of 2016 through 2019. During this time frame, revenue grew from $70.6 million to $84.7 million. The dip in 2020 was to $81.9 million.

When it comes to other metrics, like those related to profitability, the overall trend has been more or less flat. Operating cash flow was as low as $30 million in 2016, but it ranged between $35.1 million and $44.4 million in the ensuing four years. FFO, or funds from operations, had a narrower range from $33.3 million to $38.9 million. AFFO, or adjusted funds from operations, ranged from $34.8 million to $41.1 million. And EBITDA range from $49.9 million to $57.9 million.

If we assume that 2020 is the new normal for the business, an assumption that I think is overly conservative, shares of One Liberty still look appealing. For instance, the company’s price to operating cash flow multiple is 13.3. Its price to FFO multiple is only 13.8. And its price to AFFO multiple is just 12. On an EV to EBITDA basis, the company is trading at a multiple of 16.5. To put all of this in perspective, I decided to compare it to the five highest rated REITs that are similar to it as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the multiples of these five firms range between a low of 8.2 and a high of 23.2. Only two of the five firms were priced lower than One Liberty is today. I also looked at the EV to EBITDA multiples of these firms. And I found that they ranged from a low of 15.5 to a high of 24.5. One Liberty is near the low end of this range, but two of the five companies, again, were cheaper than it.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it is clear that One Liberty has held up well during the downturn. Moving forward, the future should be brighter for the business. But even if it isn't, shares look fairly attractive. Admittedly, one issue is leverage. At present, the company has a net leverage ratio of 7.9. This does dampen the value proposition of the REIT to some degree, but on the whole, it does not negate it. For investors who have a long-term time horizon, One Liberty seems to be a reasonable prospect to consider. Certainly, and especially if the business returns to generating stronger cash flow, some nice upside could be warranted. But even if it does not take place, it does not look to be a bad prospect by any means.