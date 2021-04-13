Photo by Poulssen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of KPN Royal Dutch Telecom (OTCPK:KKPNF) have been trading rangebound for the last seven years or so. The below graph shows that the shares have been trading between 2 and 4 euro since 2013.

The thesis for this article is that the shares can continue to trade in this same range indefinitely. Looking at the current status of the company, there's no reason to believe that the shares will change course in the foreseeable future. This article goes into three reasons for this.

Firstly, despite the latest offer by EQT AB Group (OTCPK:EQBBF) and Stonepeak to acquire KPN, as communicated in the press last week on April 7th 2021, there's virtually no chance that KPN will be bought by some suitor. KPN is protected against hostile takeovers and the Dutch government has a say in the matter as well. Attempts to buy KPN have taken place for years, but none have succeeded. Shareholders should come to terms with the fact that they'll not benefit from any takeover premium, because there's no reason that any new attempt will suddenly succeed.

Secondly, the current company strategy is sensible, but unlikely to drive shares up much. The plan of the company, in short, is to focus on improving the networks with fiber, so that the connectivity products can remain competitive. This plan seems to work to the extent that the company can survive, but it's not leading to any revenue growth. In fact, revenue has been declining for years. KPN has been dealing with that fact by reducing costs at a similar pace, so by being more and more cost-efficient. There's no indication that this trend will reverse soon.

Lastly, KPN has no serious international business anymore, so no catalyst for rising share prices exists outside the Netherlands. KPN chose or perhaps was forced to retrench the home market. The costly frequency auctions at the start of the millennium used up nearly all financial resources and made it very difficult, if not impossible, for KPN to succeed in building a business in other markets, such as Germany and Belgium. As a consequence, KPN sold off the international assets.

Before going further into these three reasons why KPN shares will remain trading in the same range as the last seven years, I wanted to make clear that this is not a bearish article. The route that KPN is following makes sense and is the best that can be achieved under the circumstances. KPN investors can collect a substantial dividend and they need not worry that company money is wasted on endeavours that bring no return. The times of high profile costly adventures such as with the KPN Qwest joint venture and I-mode are long gone and that's a good thing.

KPN Takeover Protection

Every once in a while, there are buyout rumours surrounding KPN. The latest is about Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and EQT AB Group preparing a bid. They've stated just last week, the first week of April 2021, that they're in a due diligence process and that they expect to submit a formal offer for KPN in the coming spring. They're not the first suitors that are interested. In the past, there have been rumours that Brookfield (BIP) and AT&T (T) have also actively investigated a takeover of KPN. Before that, the most famous suitor has been America Movil (AMX), today still owner of 16% of the KPN shares.

The mellow response of the KPN stock prices to the news last week that Stonepeak and EQT AB Group are preparing a bid, shows that the market is already aware that a bid is a long way off from succeeding. The stock did not move up much more than 1% after the announcement. What probably also didn't help to create enthusiasm with traders is that the initial price that was mentioned in the press releases only equated to a single-digit premium on the trading price of the KPN shares.

KPN is protected against hostile takeover attempts in at least two ways. The Dutch government can block a takeover on the ground of the telecoms network being vital infrastructure for the country and KPN can activate a legal protection construction. A foundation, called Stichting Preferente Aandelen B KPN, has a call option without a maturity date to acquire enough voting rights in KPN to block any unwanted takeover. In the KPN annual reports, there's a paragraph explaining the existence and purpose of the foundation. Without delving into the details, the takeaway here is that it's impossible for a hostile takeover to succeed. The only way that KPN could be bought is by arranging a friendly deal. So, in theory, a friendly takeover could be agreed with KPN, when the Dutch government has signed off on the deal.

It's logical that EQT AB Group is looking into the possibility to acquire KPN. Not too long ago, a strategic partnership was agreed with Proximus (OTCPK:BGAOF) to jointly accelerate the fiber roll-out in Belgium. If KPN, the largest fiber infrastructure owner in the Netherlands, would be added, it would mean synergies between the Dutch and Belgian fiber roll-out and a powerful position of EQT AB Group in the Benelux. As said, for a takeover to succeed, the Dutch government would need to be convinced and the deal would have to be agreed with KPN management on friendly terms. These are considerable hurdles and it's difficult to find reasons why the Dutch government would agree to this. The price that is offered is of little, if any, importance to the Dutch government. It's more about the value of the telecom infrastructure for the country.

Fiber In, Copper Out

Turning to the current focus of the company, it's all about developing fiber infrastructure in the Netherlands. Some quotes from the KPN Q4 2020 press release best illustrate this:

To leverage and expand our superior network, we are accelerating the rollout of fiber, which is at the heart of our strategy to return to growth. In 2020, we added 319k households to our fiber footprint and we now cover more than one third of the country. We now modernized more than 2,800 mobile sites and I am excited our 5G network was recognized as the fastest and most innovative in the Netherlands.

The fiber roll-out is thus at the core of the strategy and it's not only a pilar for fixed-line services, but it also serves to connect the mobile base stations to provide 5G services.

Next, fiber is also important to fight churn of broadband subscribers:

Encouragingly, this quarter fiber service revenue growth outweighed the loss on copper service revenues for the first time

Finally, there's the intention to accelerate the fiber roll-out:

At our Strategy Update last November we raised the bar and announced our plan to accelerate the expansion of our fiber network to half a million additional households per year, meaning we will cover half of the country with fiber in 2023. We aim to grow and strengthen our customer base by providing an outstanding digital experience and differentiated services for families and businesses.

The focus is thus completely clear. The overall revenue trends of the company in the table below show that there's a challenge to reverse a declining trend. The fiber roll-out will help KPN here, because it can compensate for the churn of subscribers of the slower broadband over the copper line infrastructure and drive new revenue from future 5G services.

x million euro 2020 2019 2018 2017 Revenues and other income 5,303 5,702 5,639 5,742

Source: author compilation on the basis of KPN annual reports

The improved cost-efficiency of KPN shows in the trend of the EBITDA (see below table). The EBITDA has shown a slightly positive trend over the same period when the revenue was under pressure. The company is compensating for the revenue declines by minding the expenses.

x million euro 2020 2019 2018 2017 EBITDA 2,320 2,317 2,303 2,285

Source: author compilation on the basis of KPN annual reports

The broadband market shares in the Netherlands show a stable picture over time. The below overview is compiled by the Dutch competition authorities every quarter: Source: Dutch competition authorities

The KPN consumer broadband market share remains stable. The above graph and table show that this is in the 40-45% range consistently. This means that the fiber roll-out is conditional to maintain the competitive position and to keep the market share stable. It's not leading to a growing market share, however. The fiber roll-out has less of an influence on mobile yet, because 5G is only in a nascent state. The consumer market shares for mobile are very stable as well, with KPN having around a 30% share.

To complete the picture, the pressure on the revenues has for an important part been coming from the business segments. The products and services are often more complex than just one connection, that can be upgraded by fiber. The dynamics in this segment are not discussed here in detail. The takeaway is that fiber is an important part of the solution for KPN to stabilize consumer market shares and that the company has plans to accelerate the roll-out.

Focus From International To Local

Around the turn of the millennium, KPN became very active internationally. A mobile business was set up in the neighbouring markets in Europe, E-Plus in Germany and Base in Belgium. In addition, KPN and QWest started a joint venture to serve European cities with fiber broadband services. Next to that, KPN used the NTT Docomo "I-Mode" brand as an early mobile internet service across footprint.

In the two decades that followed, KPN abandoned the international ambitions. It's a matter of opinion if KPN was forced to do this or if it was a voluntary refocusing on only the Dutch market. The KPNQwest joint venture went bankrupt already in 2002. KPN announced to stop I-mode in 2007. E-plus was sold off to Telefónica and merged with Telefónica Germany in 2013. Base was sold off to Belgian cableco Telenet some years later, in 2016. Some key reasons for selling off the mobile businesses in Germany and Belgium are that the market positions were only third, and therefore only a challenger in those markets at best. There was lack of funds to invest and KPN management was not too experienced internationally. The KPNQwest bankruptcy in 2002 and the very costly UMTS frequency auctions just before that in 2000, had pushed KPN to a situation of financial distress. To improve the market position in Belgium and Germany would have required significant investments. It was a understandable decision to sell these subsidiaries off instead. Finally, a small remaining international part of the KPN business, KPN International was sold to GTT Communications (GTT) in 2019. As it stands, KPN is focused on the Dutch market.

Attractive Dividend, Stable Market Cap

2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Dividend euro 0,13 0,125 0,126 0,127 0,125 0,114

KPN has been a reliable dividend payer over the last five years. The dividend is paid out in semi-annual payments. Total dividend amounts have been rising over the last five years as is shown in the table above. The dividend yield has been hovering in the 4 - 6% range in the last years.

KPN has a market capitalization of around 12.2 billion euro or over 5x EBITDA. The current trading price of the shares is around 2.9 euro. As the trading range of the last 7 years suggests, there may very well come opportunities to pick up shares closer to 2 euro as the share price fluctuates and may drop when the takeover bid is dropped or when there's a slow quarter.

One final remark is that KPN has a very solid debt profile. There's no risk of getting into distress.

Conclusion and Investor Takeaway

Investors should not invest in KPN for the capital gains. They can invest for the dividends. There are no easily identifiable catalysts that will drive the shares up from the trading range of the last seven years. If KPN stays the current course, the shares can keep trading here indefinitely. The focus on only the Dutch market, the slow replacement of the copper by fiber and the absence of any serious chance of KPN being bought make the company a stable, even somewhat uneventful, investment in the European telecom space.