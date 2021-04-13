Photo by RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) released its preliminary production results for the first quarter of 2021 on April 12, 2021.

Production was 111,742 Oz in line with 2021 guidance. However, I was quite negatively surprised by the weak numbers. Lamaque and even Kisladag were the main culprits, as we can see in the comparison chart below:

This is a definite setback in my book, even if it presents these production numbers in line with 2021 guidance. Lamaque production is down 34.7% sequentially.

As a reminder, on January 7, 2021, Eldorado Gold provided detailed 2021 production and cost guidance and an updated five-year production outlook.

The company's 2021 gold production is projected to be between 430K and 460K ounces at all-in sustaining costs - AISC of $920 to $1,150 per ounce.

Source: Presentation

The investment thesis is a difficult exercise when it comes to this gold miner. Eldorado Gold has undeniably matured into a good candidate for long-term investment.

However, the stock has not performed well in several quarters, losing ground since November 2020 even if it is still largely outperforming the VanEck Vectors Gold miners (GDX).

Data by YCharts

The production for the first quarter of 2021 has made a dent in the idea that the company delivers high-level production regularly. Gold production in Q1'21 is down 19.2% sequentially, and it is concerning.

Furthermore, the gold price is now weakening and trades barely above $1,700 per ounce after reaching $2,070 per ounce last year. I have estimated the gold price for Q1'21 at $1,777 per ounce.

On the plus side, The Greek's Skouries roadblock is now resolved. Let's talk about it first.

1 - The Greek assets update

The Greek assets are an essential part of the company and hold a specific potential long term. It is not the end of a long process but just the beginning. The financing of the $700 million CapEx required to build the mine is now a crucial issue for shareholders.

On March 23, 2021, the amended Investment Agreement was published in the Greek Government Gazette, officially becoming the Hellenic Republic law.

The Agreement includes an optimized Investment Plan for the Kassandra Mines which, subject to the issuance of any needed permits and approvals, will allow for: Completion of construction at Skouries and transition of the project into production ;

; Expansion of Olympias to 650,000 tons per annum;

Upgrades to the port facilities at Stratoni to allow for bulk shipment of concentrates;

Further investment in exploration at Mavres Petres-Stratoni; and

Continued study of on-site gold processing methods.

I was quite surprised and disappointed that this news had no positive effect on the stock price somehow.

Gold production details for 1Q'21. A weak quarter

On April 12, 2021, the company announced the first quarter of 2021 gold production.

The first quarter of 2021 was 111,742 Au Oz, down 6.1% year over year and down 19.2% sequentially. This lower quarterly production comes with a lower price of gold sequentially. However, the numbers are still consistent with the 2021 guidance of 445K Au Oz (midpoint).

1 - Olympias mine was the only mine that showed an increase sequentially.

2 - Lamaque mine production was disappointing, with a drop of 34.7% sequentially. The company said:

First quarter 2021 gold production at Lamaque is on track, with both throughput and grade in-line with the plan to deliver annual guidance. The decline connecting the Sigma mill with the Triangle underground mine is progressing on schedule for year-end completion. In-fill and expansion drilling continued at the recently announced Ormaque maiden gold resource.

Unfortunately, we do not have enough information available to justify such a drop sequentially?

Note: On April 7, 2021, Eldorado announced the closing of the acquisition of QMX, which has increased the Company's overall land position around Lamaque by 550%.

3 - Kisladag production was slightly below my expectations.

In the press release, the company said:

Strong first quarter production at Kisladag was consistent with 2021 guidance. The mine is expected to benefit from higher solution processing rates resulting from the successful installation of two additional CIC trains in the first quarter

The company qualifies Q1 production as a strong quarter, but I see a drop of 18.7% sequentially and the lowest quarter since 3Q'19?

Conclusion and technical analysis

I have learned that Eldorado Gold's saga is never a straight one. When one issue is apparently solved, it opens the door to another set of problems. The two main takeaways here are:

Eldorado Gold finally got the official "green light" for Skouries, and it is a decisive milestone. Years of difficult negotiations, bitter politics are finally behind, and now the Skouries' financing can be assessed seriously. It will not be simple, and the $700 million financings will be a tricky one if Eldorado Gold cannot find a partner for Skouries. The initial CapEx is $700 million and will need a serious financing strategy to avoid harming its shareholders. We will talk about that with the 1Q'21 results.

Production for the first quarter of 2021 was unusually weak for most of the producing mines. The company will need to address why gold production was so low for Kisladag and especially Lamaque.

Technical analysis (short term)

EGO forms a descending triangle pattern with line resistance at $11.30 and line support at $10.45. The trading strategy is to take some profits between $11.30 and $12. I recommend accumulating between $10.50 and $9.25 (double bottom).

It is important to trade EGO short-term, and the TA chart above is helpful combined with an analysis of the RSI. However, the TA chart must be updated often to be relevant. It is part of my Marketplace service only.

The important external component is, of course, the gold price. If the gold price turns bullish after this long period of consolidation, EGO will probably resume an ascending trend again.

Thus, watch the gold price like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!