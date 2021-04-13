Photo by A&J Fotos/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to have a Neutral rating for Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) [525:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on the company published on Jan. 28, 2021, and Guangshen Railway's share price has increased by +9% from HK$1.45 as of Jan. 27, 2021 to HK$1.58 as of April 12, 2021. The market values Guangshen Railway at 0.33 times trailing P/B and 12.9 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E, and the stock offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 3.5%.

Guangshen Railway's trailing P/B and forward P/E multiples are way below their respective historical averages, but the stock is cheap for good reasons.

Guangshen Railway registered a net loss in FY 2020 which was in line with its earlier profit warning, and it also omitted dividends for the first time in 25 years. The company's 1Q 2021 results are still expected to be weak, although market consensus sees Guangshen Railway delivering a revenue growth of close to 20%-plus for the full year.

Guangshen Railway's downside is protected by its net cash position, while the company's future upside is dependent on the pace of railway pricing reform. But there's currently no indication that Guangshen Railway will be allowed to raise its railway passenger fees in the near term.

Given that Guangshen Railway's undemanding valuations have priced in much of the negatives, I maintain my Neutral rating on the stock.

The three-month average daily trading value of Guangshen Railway's Hong Kong-listed shares was very healthy at close to $1 million, while the company's ADRs are far less liquid with average daily trading value below $200,000 in the past three months. Investors can trade in Guangshen Railway's relatively more liquid shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with US brokers providing access to international markets like Interactive Brokers.

Poor Results As Expected With No Dividends Declared

Guangshen Railway released the company's FY 2020 financial results on March 29, 2021, and its financial performance was poor as expected taking into account the negative effects of COVID-19 on domestic travel in China. The company was loss-making last year, and it decided not to declare any dividends for FY 2020.

The company's top line decreased by -23% YoY from RMB21.2 billion in FY 2019 to RMB16.4 billion in FY 2020. Guangshen Railway's headline net loss attributable to shareholders in the most recent fiscal year was -RMB557.9 million, as compared to its net profit of RMB748.4 million in FY 2019. Notably, the company had recognized an one-off gain of RMB1,188.6 million in FY 2020 relating to the "transfer of the land use right for Guangzhou East Shipai Old Goods Yard" as per the company's FY 2020 results announcement. In other words, Guangshen Railway's adjusted net loss would have been significant larger, if this one-off gain was excluded.

However, there were no surprises here, as Guangshen Railway had previously guided in its profit warning issued on Jan. 28, 2021, that the company's headline net loss attributable to shareholders will be in the -RMB400 million to -RMB600 million range last year.

The negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Guangshen Railway is evidenced by the fact that the company's passenger volume for thee Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city trains and long-distance trains fell by -55% YoY and -43% YoY, respectively last year.

Also, Guangshen Railway's FY 2020 bottom line was badly hit by negative operating leverage. It's noteworthy that the company's operating costs declined by only -9% YoY from RMB20.1 billion in FY 2019 to RMB18.2 billion in FY 2020, as compared with a -23% YoY drop in its revenue. This implies fixed costs accounted for a significant part of Guangshen Railway's cost structure, which depressed its profitability in a big way. As a result, the company's operating expenses, largely comprising of depreciation and labor costs, decreased to a lower extent as compared with its significant top line contraction last year.

Another key highlight of Guangshen Railway's FY 2020 results is that it marked the first time that the company did not pay a dividend in a quarter of a century since its IPO in 1996. In the past 24 years between 1996 and 2019, Guangshen Railway returned a total of RMB12.3 billion to its shareholders via dividends, which represented more than 56% of the company's cumulative net profit during this period. This implies that 2020 was an unfortunate exception, and Guangshen Railway has had an impressive dividend payout track record prior to COVID-19.

Weak 1Q 2021 Outlook But The Market Is Optimistic On Company's Full-Year Prospects

Moving ahead, the 1Q 2021 outlook for Guangshen Railway is weak.

Guangshen Railway is expected to report its 1Q 2021 financial results in late April 2021, and expectations of the company's financial performance in the first quarter of this year are low. This is because Chinese authorities have earlier asked its people to avoid traveling back to their hometowns to celebrate the Chinese New Year festival in February 2021. South China Morning Post had reported that "railway passenger traffic drops nearly 70 per cent in first 15 days of the Lunar New Year travel rush" in China.

On the positive side of things, market consensus still expects Guangshen Railway's revenue to grow by +19% YoY and +13% YoY to RMB19.5 billion and RMB22.0 billion for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively. Notably, sell-side's consensus FY 2022 revenue forecast for Guangshen Railway exceeds the company's FY 2019 revenue by 4%-plus. This implies that the market sees Guangshen Railway's revenue recovering to pre-COVID levels by FY 2022.

For the company's outlook for the remaining of FY 2021 specifically, the holidays, Labor Day in May, The Dragon Boat Festival in June and National Day in October are the key dates to watch, and observe if there's a recovery in railway passenger volume in China during these periods.

With regard to dividends, sell-side analysts expect Guangshen Railway to resume dividend payments this year, with expected dividends per share of RMB0.009 and RMB0.047 for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively. But this is still below Guangshen Railway's FY 2019 dividend payout of RMB0.06 per share.

Downside Protected By Strong Balance Sheet While Upside Is Dependent On Railway Pricing Reform

Guangshen Railway's downside is protected by its balance sheet strength as the company has a net cash position of approximately RMB167 million as of Dec. 31, 2020. This means that Guangshen Railway does not have to be burdened with the twin evils of both "financial leverage and operating leverage (as highlighted earlier)," and it has the financial position to weather the current storm in the domestic railway market for a longer period of time if needed.

On the flip side, apart from a recovery in railway volumes in time to come, the upside for Guangshen Railway lies with railway pricing reform and the implementation of market-oriented railway fees to help improve the company's profitability.

In my prior article for Guangshen Railway published in late January 2021, I had noted that the company "has been delivering ROEs and net profit margins in the low single-digit in the five years between FY 2015 and FY 2019" even before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The lackluster profitability of Guangshen Railway is due to the fact that the company has been charging below-market fees, as railway services are perceived as "public goods" in China.

At the company's FY 2020 results presentation on April 1, 2021 (transcript not publicly available), Guangshen Railway highlighted that "any adjustment to fares for passenger trains has to be approved by the National Development and Reform Commission," and noted that "the company has yet to receive any notice of fare adjustments." This suggests that there's no certainty as to the timing and extent of Guangshen Railway's future passenger fee increases or adjustments.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values Guangshen Railway at 0.33 times trailing P/B according to the company's share price of HK$1.58 as of April 12, 2021. This is less than half of the stock's five-year and 10-year average P/B ratios of 0.70 times and 0.71 times, respectively.

Guangshen Railway also trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 49.9 times and 12.9 times, respectively. In the past three years prior to COVID-19, the stock was valued by the market at consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples between 12 times and 24 times. In other words, Guangshen Railway also is trading at the lower end of its historical P/E range.

The stock offers consensus forward dividend yields of 0.7% and 3.5% for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year, respectively.

Guangshen Railway's key risk factors are weaker-than-expected economic growth in China which translates into lower passenger and freight demand for railway services, and a failure to improve the company's profitability in the medium term assuming that there is a delay in the Chinese authorities' plan to optimize railway pricing by introducing market-oriented fees.