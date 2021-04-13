Photo by NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP), is one of the largest providers of electric service, consisting of generation, transmission, and distribution in the United States, is a buy for the conservative income investor and the patient total return investor. The management of AEP is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand by adding to their existing facilities and renewable energy sources. The dividend was last increased in October 2020 from $0.70/Qtr. to $0.74/Qtr. or a 5.7% increase. American Electric Power is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

As I have said before in previous articles.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guide-lines, March 2020". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keep me ahead of the Dow average.

The Good, Buy

American Electric Power is a great investment for the conservative income investor who also wants steady growth as a plus. The yearly yield is good at 3.5%. A quote from the 4th quarter earns call by the CEO Nicholas Akins sums up the good business expansion for the past year, even with the impact of the COVID pandemic.

2020 was a year of tremendous challenges, the likes of which we have never seen. It appears that 2021 has thus far had its own set of challenges. In the midst of significant challenges comes tremendous accomplishments that make us even stronger for the future, and AEP has once again delivered. The fourth quarter further illustrates the resiliency of AEP and its employees to deliver and exceed expectations in ensuring the consistent quality of earnings and dividend growth that you would expect from our premium regulated utility. AEP's operating earnings for the quarter came in at $0.87 a share, ending the year at $4.44 per share, which is the top of the operating earnings range that we projected for 2020, an excellent outcome, buoyed by our employees' aggressive moves to control costs during the COVID downturn of the economy. Given the progress that we have made on cost control with our Achieving Excellence Program and in updating our load forecast for 2021, AEP is now revising our operating earnings guidance range for 2021, upward from a midpoint of $4.61 per share to $4.65 per share, bringing our new guidance range to $4.55 to $4.75 per share. We are also rebasing our 5% to 7% operating earnings growth rate on the new 2021 guidance range and continue in our view that we would be disappointed not to be in the upper half of the guidance range. AEP is reaffirming our $37 billion 5-year capital plan and is committed to our credit rating quality as we move forward. We are proposing up to 3,300 megawatts of new renewable energy to serve SWEPCO customers to be delivered in the 2025-to-2028-time frame.

This shows the feelings of the CEO and the continued growth of the American Electric Power business and shareholder return via increased earnings and dividends. American Electric Power has good growth long term and will continue as the workforce returns after the COVID virus is controlled. My American Electric Power's one-year price target is $89.00 with a buy rating, giving you a possible gain of 5% in a year and making American Electric Power a fair buy at this time. The projected one-year PE is moderate at 18, which shows that American Electric Power is almost undervalued compared with the CEO's 5-7%% CAGR projected growth. American Electric Power has a business that will grow from year to year as the need for more electricity as the United States economy grows. American Electric Power is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $42 billion, well above my guideline target of at least $10 billion. American Electric Power's 2021 projected increase of 8% operating revenue is excellent, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. The graphic below shows 2020 good results and the projected guidance for 2021.

One method I use to compare companies is to look at the total return compared to the market. The fair American Electric Power total return of 69.42% compared to the Dow base of 78.48% over my 64-month test period makes American Electric Power a fair investment for the total return investor that wants a steady growing income more than the risks of high growth. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $15,041 today. This gain makes American Electric Power a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth with increased earnings as the COVID-19 virus is controlled by July 2021 in the United States.

One of the major reasons to own American Electric Power is to have a company with increasing growth as the COVID virus is controlled and as workers get back to their jobs. American Electric Power has an above-average dividend yield of 3.5% and has had increases for fifteen years, making American Electric Power a good choice for the dividend growth investor that wants growing yearly income. The dividend was last increased in October 2020 for an increase from $0.70/year to $0.74/year or a 5.7% increase, a steady increase that is typical from the previous years looking back with a CAGR of 4.8%. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 65%, which allows cash to remain for increasing the business of the company by increasing the capacity of existing capability, adding new renewable facilities, and increasing the dividend that provides company growth that brings value to the stockholder.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter, on February 25, 2021, American Electric Power reported earnings that beat expected at $0.87 by $0.08, compared to last year at $0.60. Total revenues were flat at $3.66 billion compared to last year and missed total revenue by $370 million. This was a fair report with a bottom-line beating expected, and the top line flat compared to last year. The next earnings report, Q1, will be out in May 2021 and is expected to be $1.17 compared to the previous year at $1.02, a good increase. The graphic below shows a summary of Q4 and year ends earnings.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is fair, and the above-average growing dividend makes American Electric Power a good business to own for yearly income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes American Electric Power interesting is the long-term growth of its business as the need for more electricity as the economy grows and the COVIS virus is controlled.

Risks and Negatives of the business

The obvious risk for American Electric Power is that a new COVID virus will hurt the business. American Electric Power has great service, and they keep adding renewable energy facilities that increase their sales. It is expected that this summer, the COVID virus will be controlled in the United States, increasing revenue, so American Electric Power's revenue will continue to grow, but revenues and earnings may be volatile. As more businesses and people get back to work, AEP's earnings should return to their normal steady growth. There is also always the risk of government regulation that could hurt American Electric Power's rate increases and cause a decrease in earnings.

Conclusions

American Electric Power is a great investment choice for the dividend income growth investor with its well-above-average dividend yield and a fair investment for total return investors. The Good Business Portfolio will add AEP to my income buy list and buy if cash is ever available. If you want a steady growing good dividend income in the electric utility business, American Electric Power may be the right investment for you, and it's fairly priced with a possible 5% gain this year.