Sand In My Shoes - March Update

We had a good month in the equity markets this March with the S&P 500 index up 4.24%. Small and Mid-cap names also performed nicely, with the S&P Small Cap 600 index and the S&P Mid Cap 400 index up around 3-4% as well.

Fixed income instruments were off slightly, most of my funds were off 1% or less.

On the income front, I added one new position and added more shares to an existing one. That combined with one dividend increase announced in March added $80 to my future retirement income. So let's take a look at the dividends collected in March and so far for the year.

March Dividends

March saw me collect my first dividend from Chevron Corp (CVX). Total dividends for the quarter approached $1,400, a 26% gain over Q1 from last year.

March Performance

My total portfolio was up 4.25%, right in line with the S&P 500 index. The large cap portion of my portfolio was up 7.2%. This is partly because I have an outsized allocation to utility stocks which as a sector was up 10.55% (two of my three names were up 10%+ and the other was up 9.6%). I am also underweight relative to the S&P 500, in technology stocks which was the worst performing sector last month, "only" up 1.90%.

As mentioned earlier small and mid-cap stocks also performed well and my small and mid-cap ETFs were up 3.3% and 4.4% respectively.

Fixed income meanwhile was relatively flat. My domestic fixed income funds were up 0.03% combined (about 25 bucks), about as flat as you can get. International fixed income as a whole was off about 100 bucks out of $29,000 - so also pretty flat. Sadly the fixed income performance offset the outperformance in my large cap names to bring me to the 4.25%.

Still, I'll take a 4.25% monthly gain every month because if I can manage that you won't see me writing these updates for too much longer unless my cabana in Fiji has wi-fi.

Individual Stocks

The following are my individual equity holdings and their yields as of the close of business on March 31, 2021. The portfolio yield currently stands at 3.46%. My best performing stock this month was Home Depot Inc (HD), up 18.2%. I only had one stock that was down for the month. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) was down 1.4% since March 1st.

Projected Dividends

My expected dividend payments are $5,536.70 for 2021 assuming no change in dividend policy (cuts, freezes, raises, etc.) and no shares added or sold.

Current Weight Target Weight Consumer Discretionary 9.4% 10.0% Consumer Staples 7.3% 8.0% Energy 7.1% 7.5% Financials 10.4% 10.0% Health Care 12.0% 12.0% Industrials 7.8% 8.5% Materials 9.2% 5.0% REIT 6.9% 7.5% Technology 14.3% 15.0% Communication Services 8.2% 9.0% Utilities 7.4% 7.5% 100% 100%

The sectors most under my target weighting are tech, communication services, industrials, and consumer staples. I've been working on some research into the technology sector and may be adding there in the near future. If any of the stocks I currently own in any of these four sectors are appealing to me in the next few weeks I will probably be adding to one of them.

Asset Allocation of the Portfolio

With stocks being up around 6% YTD and various fixed income indexes being down roughly 3% YTD my asset allocation has gotten pushed even further out of whack. What started as a 40% allocation in fixed income investments is now closer to 30%.

I am loathed to sell anything to load up on fixed income investments but it may come to that if my fixed income investments drop below 30% in total (domestic plus international).

Sales and Purchases in March

On March 4th, I sold $1,500 of the S&P 500 ETF and together with the cash accumulated in the account purchased 11 more shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for 152.40 per share. This more than doubles my position and gives me a bigger stake in one of the strongest and most revered dividend kings on the planet.

On March 18th, with the distributions and dividends collected since the 4th, I purchased almost $600 of an international fixed income ETF. That was the asset class that had become the most in need of funds based on the methodology I wrote about in this update.

On March 22nd, I sold another $1,500, almost $1,600 of the S&P fund and purchased yet another new position in the portfolio, NextEra Energy (NEE). I purchased 22 shares for $71.20 per share. NextEra is the parent company of Gulf Power and Florida Power and Light, one of which will almost surely be my electric provider in the next handful of years. But that is not why I bought them, you can read about the why if you check out this article.

Forward Looking Dividends

My expected dividend payments over the next 12 months assuming no changes in dividend policy and no sales or purchases are $5,584.56.

This month, I added $80.47 to my future annual retirement income - $44 from my purchase of the additional JNJ shares and $34 from the purchase of my new position NextEra Energy. The balance is from the quarterly dividend increase from Realty Income (O). It hasn't been substantial for quite some time, but it is one of the more regular increases out there.

Below you can see the progress being made towards my goal of $10,000 of dividend income in a twelve month period:

Final Thoughts

Last month, I noted that the utilities sector was the most under my target weighting followed closely by healthcare. It should come as no surprise then that I added to each of these sectors and they are now pretty much right on my target weightings as of the end of March.

I also wanted to add "...several hundred to perhaps a thousand dollars to one of my fixed income funds..." during March and I managed to get that done as well, adding nearly $600 to my international fixed income funds.

After two months, where my dividends collected exceeded $500, I am sad to say I will not see anywhere close to that kind of income in April. The first month of each quarter is a little light for me, based on the stocks I have selected. I expect May and June to pick right back up however, each of them generating new records for the portfolio and closing in on a $600 month.

Looking ahead, I could decide to add in any of these sectors: tech, communication services, industrials, or consumer staples. I do also plan on adding to the asset class that is the furthest away from my target (on a percentage basis) and right now that looks like it will be international fixed income again.

And that's a wrap. I hope you all enjoyed reading this as much as I enjoyed writing it and that you are all seeing meaningful progress towards your goals, whatever those are. Thanks for taking the time to read this and please leave a comment and let me know how you are doing on those goals. Cheers!