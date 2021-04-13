Worm Capital's Q1 2021 Investor Letter - The Key Is To Be In Position
- Worm Capital is an investment management firm with a focus on equity-oriented strategies. The fund strategies are designed around the concept of technological disruption and how cutting-edge innovation has the potential to reshape entire industry verticals.
- In Q1 2021, our long/short equity growth strategy returned -16.92% net of fees, and our long-only equity strategy returned -7.10%. This was compared to the S&P 500 TR of 6.18%.
- Right now, the most important question is this: Are we still finding attractive opportunities that we believe will build future value over the next few years? The answer, emphatically, is yes.
- When I think back to 2012 on a position like AMZN, it was 15 years after its IPO, and, according to many of the pundits and analysts at that time “too late.”.
- Rising interest rates? Sure, that’s causing some headwinds, but here’s the reality: despite the relative uptick in interest rates in the last few months, they remain in 40-year decline with a friendly monetary policy that doesn’t appear to be letting up any time soon.
