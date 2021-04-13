Photo by ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Despite the recent selloff, Sumo Logic's (NASDAQ:SUMO) valuation might remain range-bound given its weak growth factor relative to the competitive pressure in the DevSecOps space. I expect the market to apply a huge discount factor when projecting Sumo Logic's long-term growth outlook due to competitive pressure.

Growth

I am moderately bullish on Sumo Logic's growth outlook given its expanded addressable market after the acquisition of DFLabs, favorable trends in DevSecOps, and signs of sustainable long-term revenue growth in the double-digit range.

Sumo Logic recently expanded the capabilities of its platform with the acquisition of DFLabs. DFLabs adds SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) to offerings to SUMO's existing security operations capabilities. Here is Gartner's definition of a SOAR platform:

SOAR refers to technologies that enable organizations to collect inputs monitored by the security operations team. For example, alerts from the SIEM system and other security technologies - where incident analysis and triage can be performed by leveraging a combination of human and machine power - help define, prioritize and drive standardized incident response activities. SOAR tools allow an organization to define incident analysis and response procedures in a digital workflow format. Source: Gartner

Here are a few things we know about DFLabs:

DFLabs is the SOAR vendor with the highest number of patents recognized by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

DFLabs is recognized by Gartner as a leading SOAR platform.

DFLabs will help drive the efficiency of SUMO's security operations offerings.

DFLabs will complement SUMO's existing SIEM offering.

Trends: Mixed

Besides the expanded market opportunity, the near-term trends driving the adoption of SUMO's offerings remain mixed due to headwinds from COVID. Here are some of the positive trends highlighted during the last earnings call.

Customers of all sizes embracing the platform (Strong mid-market performance)

Reiterating this point is important for investors interested in the breath of SUMO's DevSecOps platform. It is important to note that SUMO serves enterprises of all sizes despite its exposure to SMBs.

More than 30% of our wins land with multi-use cases across DevOps, security, and IT teams

This bodes well for customer retention and usage expansion as short-term weaknesses fade.

Average daily data ingest grew 35%, y/y

Here, a positive number is good. New Relic (NEWR) also shares a similar metric. Though, it doesn't help much if you have a cheaper price point relative to peers. Regardless, it is important to track updates to this metric in the coming quarters.

Strong international performance

This is a good growth trend. Demand beyond the U.S. market is a strong long-term growth indicator.

Growth Metrics (Instrumentation)

Beyond the trend highlighted above, the short-term growth indicators remain weak. Some of the leading growth indicators are also taking a hit. This suggests more volatility in the coming quarters.

Lagging Indicators

Revenue: Impacted by COVID. Up 22% in Q4. Weak relative to high-flying SaaS peers (Datadog (DDOG), Elastic (ESTC), CrowdStrike (CRWD)) in observability and security operations.

Leading Indicators

More than 30% of new logos landing with multiple use cases

This is a volume indicator. It helps in understanding the long-term performance of new customer cohorts.

DBNER dipped below 120%

This is due to COVID, increasing churn, impact from large customers. The declining DBNER metric is a big blow to Sumo Logic's growth narrative. The decline shows that macro headwinds are overpowering organic platform usage expansion in the short term.

Calculated billings for the trailing 12-month period totaled $220.7 million, up 24% year-over-year. The remaining performance obligations or RPO increased 41% year-over-year, driven by the size and duration of new and expansion contracts.

Yes. And I just like to add we had in prior quarters in fiscal year '21 we saw a big shift of customers wanting payment terms, customers wanting quarterly customers not wanting to do the annual upfront and we were trying to align and help our customers as they were working through this difficult time and allow for some of that. As we've gotten into Q3 and Q4 we've actually seen our billing patterns return more back to pre-COVID where the bulk of them are annual upfront and so from that standpoint again if we look at our annual billings growth in trailing 12 months that's really where you should look at because we will get fluctuations quarter-to-quarter if we have a big renewal slip from a period that can also cause issues with our in-period billing, calculated billing number so I just really encourage you to look at the annual billing. Source: SUMO

It is encouraging to know that billings are returning to the pre-COVID level. In addition to the impressive RPO growth, we can still make a strong case for revenue to outperform significantly in the second half of the year.

Guidance

Despite indicators pointing to sufficient reasons to be bullish, the forward growth guidance shared during the last earnings implies otherwise.

Sumo expects macro headwinds to persist. This is possibly based on early sales trends observed at the beginning of the quarter. SUMO expects total revenue of $53.2 million to $54.2 million in Q1. This represents a growth rate of 13% to 15% year-over-year. For FY'22, Sumo expects total revenue of $231 million to $235 million (represents a growth rate of 14% to 16%).

Source: Publiccomps

Before the guidance, the table above highlights SUMO's rank relative to other SaaS peers.

This weak position makes it tough to make a strong bullish case for Sumo's growth grade in the near term.

Business

To drive sustainable growth and profitability in the long term, we are encouraged by recent product updates/moves, including:

Impressive use cases highlighting the growing adoption of both SIEM and observability offerings

The recent acquisition of DFLabs

New integrations

New AWS observability solution to expand platform usage

Other product updates include the Launch of service maps and expanded root cause capabilities

On the sales front, we like the recent achievement of FedRAMP authorization, new certification program, hiring ramp, and plans to expand sales partners.

Financials

While the recent updates come at a cost to profitability and cash flows, we are encouraged by the recent improvements to gross margins and the y/y improvement in operating expenses.

Despite these improvements, Sumo Logic isn't cash flow positive, and it fails to pass the rule of 40. As a result, I expect profitability to be non-accretive to valuation in the near term.

While the recent acquisition improves Sumo Logic's competitive posture, there are few signs that Sumo Logic can take on bigger observability/SecOps players. As a result, I expect Sumo's competitive moat to be moderately accretive to valuation.

Valuation

The developments highlighted above mean there aren't strong valuation factors that investors can hang onto in the short term.

Sumo Logic appears cheap relative to its growth outlook when compared with players in the security operations space. However, it is worth remembering that Sumo Logic's security offerings continue to face intense competition from well-established security players.

Source: finbox

As a result, we can expect SUMO to trade closer to the conservative end of the valuation projections in the table above. These estimates assume Sumo Logic is unable to improve its competitive posture. It also assumes SUMO might be acquired within the next five years if profitability doesn't improve. We can keep improving the estimates above as SUMO leverages its balance sheet to explore new growth options.

Sumo Logic initiated with an Outperform at Cowen 10/12/20 SUMO Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood initiated coverage of Sumo Logic with an Outperform rating and $31 price target. The analyst says the company is the only vendor in Log Analytics + SIEM to have built a multi-tenant cloud platform "from the ground up". Wood adds that Cloud, Digital, Observability and DevSecOps are "major secular trends" that favor Sumo Logic, supporting its "rising wallet share" and "durable" growth of over 25%. Source: thefly

The thesis above provides some succor for bullish investors betting on a global economic recovery and Sumo Logic's cloud advantage. I find it tough to agree with the thesis in the near term due to the declining DBNER. While betting on an economic recovery to drive data explosion is compelling, I remain conservative due to recent pricing moves by competitors such as New Relic, suggesting the cost per data ingest will continue to become cheaper in the coming years.

Source: Sumo Logic

Readers will recall that data management sits at the heart of Sumo Logic's positioning statement. Most future solutions we can anticipate from Sumo Logic will revolve around data explosion and new data siloes.

Conclusion

Sumo Logic's short-term growth prospect isn't the most promising. While profitability ratios are improving, we can expect the efficiency gains to be reinvested into the business at a faster rate. This explains the conservative valuation and weak momentum year to date. I will remain on the sidelines until the competitive posture improves.