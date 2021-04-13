Safer Policing - Interview With Wrap Technologies CEO Tom Smith (Video)
- There's never been more pressure on police to evolve in their enforcement of the law. WRAP CEO Tom Smith joins us to discuss providing safer solutions.
- BolaWrap and what it brings to the marketplace, virtual reality training, faster adoption than Taser.
- Solid revenue growth despite setbacks, building an international and domestic presence. Working with activists.
Tom Smith joined Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) in March 2019 as President and in October 2020 was named interim CEO. In early March, he was named full time CEO. Tom is also co-founder and former President and Chairman of TASER International (now Axon Enterprise (AXON)). WRAP designs, produces, and markets security products.
Topics include:
- Disproportionate use of police force is being widely addressed especially since the killing of George Floyd last year. Add to that more mental health crises since Covid. WRAP is designing tools that offer a safer - and less painful way - to subdue people. Solutions for difficult problems.
- Renowned inventor Woody Norris (who invented LRAD and was a director of LRAD Corporation) invented the BolaWrap, after he saw the Taser and thought it could be improved to be even safer. Over 80, still working on next-gen technologies. Innovating beyond law enforcement.
- Tom was recently named CEO. Recent management changes and why they happened. 2/3 of their business is international.
- Acquired NSENA in late 2020, developed VR training for law enforcement. Integrating verbal skills and other tools. Virtual training is more cost efficient and more effective. Using tech to enhance tools.
- Started selling product to law enforcement 2 years ago. 430 agencies now using it in the US - 2% of total agencies, faster adoption than the Taser. In 38 different countries. International market is 12x the size of US.
- LAPD trial delays - still no update but hopeful there will be soon. Delay doesn't mean they don't want it, just need more time to compile data. Body cam footage constantly helping improve implementation. Working with activists. Meeting emotion with data.
- Strong balance sheet, even after 3 management changes this year, hitting solid revenue growth. Now that they've settled on a plan, look forward to more growth. Rebranding under Wrap, ticker change.
