Quick Take

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) has filed to raise $990 million from the sale of its Class A stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides process automation software to enterprises to increase their operational efficiency.

PATH is growing revenue and gross profit at extremely high rates of growth, is producing exceptional operating metrics and operates in a growing industry.

While the IPO isn’t cheap, it is definitely worth a close look.

Company & Technology

New York, NY-based UiPath was founded to create a robotic software platform that seeks to automate every aspect of enterprise activity that can be automated using low code application technologies.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Daniel Dines, who was previously a software development engineer at Microsoft

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's elastic robot orchestration approach:

UiPath

The company’s primary product pillars enable companies to: discover, build, manage, run, engage, measure and govern their processes more intelligently and automatically.

UiPath has received at least $1.2 billion from investors including Accel Partners, Earlybird and CapitalG.

Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues enterprise customers inside its primary geographic territories through direct sales and market efforts and outside its geographic territories via channel partners.

Additionally, the firm pursues small and mid-sized customers through an inside sales force and global accounts through a strategic sales team.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have decreased as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE January 31, 2021 62.6% FYE January 31, 2020 143.8%

Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was 0.7x in the most recent reporting period

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory. PATH’s most recent calculation was 63% as of January 31, 2020, so the firm has performed well in this regard.

The firm’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate has been impressive, per management: “our dollar-based net retention rate was 153% and 145% as of January 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.”

These are extremely high figures and show the firm is sharply growing revenue within the same customer cohort, indicating tight product market fit and very efficient sales & marketing efforts.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global market for intelligent process automation [IPA] was an estimated $6.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.75 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the strong benefits from automation that corporate IT teams can receive across all aspects of software development.

Also, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) industries are expected to dominate demand for process automation through 2023 since automation can reduce costs and improve regulatory compliance while enabling employees to focus on higher value business projects.

A market research report by Grand View Research shows the global robotic process automation market share by application in 2019:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

BMC Helix with Automation Anywhere and BMC

Blue Prism & Wipro

NICE

Pegasystems

KOFAX

NTT Advanced Technology

EdgeVerve Systems

FPT Software

OnviSource

HelpSystems

Financial Performance

UiPath’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and high gross margin

Reduced operating losses

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE January 31, 2021 $ 607,643,000 80.8% FYE January 31, 2020 $ 336,156,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE January 31, 2021 $ 541,786,000 95.8% FYE January 31, 2020 $ 276,751,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE January 31, 2021 89.16% FYE January 31, 2020 82.33% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE January 31, 2021 $ (110,323,000) -18.2% FYE January 31, 2020 $ (517,283,000) -153.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) FYE January 31, 2021 $ (92,393,000) FYE January 31, 2020 $ (519,933,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE January 31, 2021 $ 29,177,000 FYE January 31, 2020 $ (359,436,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

Company registration statement

As of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, UiPath had $358 million in cash and $448 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, was $26 million.

IPO Details

PATH intends to sell 21.3 million shares of Class A stock at a proposed midpoint price of $46.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $990 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Class A stockholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders - the founder/CEO and affiliated entities - will receive 35 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $22.5 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 4.12%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

...we currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. We also intend to donate up to $0.5 million of the net proceeds of this offering to fund our social impact and environmental, social, and governance initiatives...

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO include Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Wells Fargo Securities, SMBC, Nikko, BMO Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, TD Securities, Truist Securities, Cowen, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Nomura, RBC Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, D.A. Davidson & Co., Oppenheimer & Co. and Needham & Company.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $24,019,344,128 Enterprise Value $22,500,705,128 Price / Sales 39.53 EV / Revenue 37.03 EV / EBITDA -203.95 Earnings Per Share -$0.18 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 4.12% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $46.50 Net Free Cash Flow $25,984,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 0.11% Revenue Growth Rate 80.76% (Glossary Of Terms)

Company Prospectus

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Blue Prism Group (OTCPK:BPRMF); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Blue Prism Group (OTCPK:BPRMF) UiPath (PATH) Variance Price / Sales 8.31 39.53 375.7% EV / Revenue 8.00 37.03 362.9% EV / EBITDA -20.88 -203.95 876.8% Earnings Per Share -$1.25 -$0.18 -85.8% Revenue Growth Rate 46.1% 80.8% 75.3% (Glossary Of Terms)

Company Prospectus and Seeking Alpha

Commentary

PATH is going public to fund its general corporate expansion plans and to ultimately provide an exit for its existing venture capital firm investor base.

The company’s financials show very strong topline revenue growth, gross profit growth, reduced operating losses and a swing to positive cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended January 31, 2021 was $26 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped sharply as revenues have increased and its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate was 0.7x.

The company’s Rule of 40 metric was a very high 63% and its dollar-based net retention rate was an extremely impressive 145%, meaning the firm is growing revenues from existing customers at a high rate. This indicates strong product market fit and very efficient sales & marketing efforts.

The market opportunity for providing intelligent and robotic process automation is large and expected to grow at a double digit rate in the coming years as enterprises in all industries seek increased efficiencies across their operating footprint.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 34.3% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, the PATH IPO isn’t cheap when compared to public comparable Blue Prism Group.

However, PATH is growing revenue at a far higher rate of growth and at a much greater annual run rate.

Given the firm’s ultra high revenue and gross profit growth rates, its dollar based net retention rate and other enviable growth metrics and its prospects for further growth in a promising industry, the IPO is worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: April 20, 2021.