One of the hottest spaces in investing right now is Bitcoin (BTC-USD). BTC's price has appreciated dramatically in the past year after a flash crash at the beginning of Covid. Major companies like MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Tesla (TSLA) have normalized the ownership of Bitcoin on the balance sheets of major companies. The resulting price appreciation has many investors wondering if it is too late to get in on this craze.

One way to profit off the Bitcoin mania has been investing in mining stocks. Not the kind that dig for gold, but the ones that underpin the Bitcoin network. Consider the following comparison for the last year of BTC, MSTR, TSLA, and three miners - Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), Hut 8 Mining Corporation (HUTMF), and Mechanical Technology (MKTY):

As good as investing in Bitcoin has been, or holding Tesla or MicroStrategy, the best investment in the last year in terms of bitcoin plays has been mining stocks. Marathon in particular is up over 10,000%, which has investors worried that it's too late to get in on the mining party. Fortunately, these three miners just released investor presentations that help explain why these investments are so attractive right now:

Marathon Digital Holdings

Starting with Marathon, they jump right in with the following slide:

MARA has been building out very rapidly, having ordered over 100k mining rigs in the past year (at a cost of $238m) to represent an estimated 6.4% of global mining capacity by Q1-22. They spent another $19m outfitting their data center in Hardin, MT. One of the key selling points for MARA is their low cost of electricity, due to their partnership with Beowulf Energy (~5% owner of MARA):

Based on their shares outstanding and a $50/share price, MARA is being valued like a $5B enterprise, after adjusting for a couple hundred million of BTC on their balance sheet. They are forecasting run-rate earnings next year as follows:

So MARA thinks they can earn $1B+ revenues per year once they get their full mining infrastructure online, at a 90% margin. 5x FY22 earnings is a fairly enticing multiple, but also requires us to consider:

MARA's margins are heavily dependent on the price of Bitcoin, and these projections are made using a price Bitcoin has only held for a couple months. Significant increases or decrease in the price would vastly alter their earnings structure. Per their presentation - MARA had to invest about $250m to build this kind of earnings power. For an industry that's squarely in the spotlight at the moment, to me that screams that more capacity will be coming online in a hurry. Delays in miner delivery due to chip shortages or global demand could push back the realization of earnings power. I don't think any governments could successfully "ban" bitcoin completely, but if US law becomes more hostile to mining MARA could be significantly adversely impacted. Because of the way Bitcoin is structured, the next "halving" will cut MARA's earnings rate in half. Current ETA is Mar-24. This could accelerate as more hash power comes online.

Mechanical Technology

Switching miners, MKTY just uplisted to the NASDAQ in the last month, with the goal of using the "Berkshire approach to crypto mining". Two months ago, I published a piece explaining how underfollowed they were against their peer Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and MKTY's substantial development plans. Their mining development is as follows:

MKTY took an interesting approach on acquiring their mining equipment, buying out GigaWatt's older gear from their bankruptcy to reduce their buildout costs. They also have a cost of electricity ~15% lower than MARA. TNT's returns are pretty impressive:

Their $945k investment in FY20 is expected to contribute $2.5m to FY21 EBITDA and $2.6m to FY22. They are now working to bring Anaconda online by Q3-21 with 25MW of capacity (greenfield), 10x their current operations. The quick math implies they are capable of putting up about $30m of FY22 EBITDA just from these two operations, with the stated objective of having 50MW online by the end of FY21. MKTY does not hold their coins and has no intention to do so in the future.

Giving MKTY the same benefit of the doubt on their guidance as MARA, this capacity would represent run rate EBITDA of $50-60m in Q1-22. They just filed they were selling about 1m shares (~10% dilution) to fund expansion of crypto operations. After this sale, their market cap will be ~$100m and there isn't any debt. They have also just announced more capacity and reiterated their 50MW target.

Since MKTY also has an actual legacy instruments business that earned nearly $2m in FY20, we'll back that out and say the market is valuing the crypto operations at $80-90m, or a touch under 2x FY22 EBITDA forecast.

On top of this, they have a $750k investment in Soluma (2% interest), a wind mining operation in Morocco also backed by Brookstone. If this venture takes off, there's a bit more additional optionality for shareholders.

The same caveats apply to MKTY that apply to MARA - cheap cost of buildout, sensitivity to bitcoin price, chip and miner risks all apply here as well. MKTY also has a more expensive cost of capital until they're valued more similarly to MARA and have a better ability to dilute at a higher valuation to raise additional funds.

Hut 8

Lastly, we'll take a look at the recent presentation from Hut 8.

One thing Hut 8 highlights is their BTC holdings relative to their market cap. While it is a sign of (relative) undervaluation, their holdings still only compose about 20% of their value as of the presentation. I personally find having a miner owning their coins rather useless, if I want coin exposure I'll open a Coinbase account (COIN) and not bother buying them at a premium through a miner. In the event of a market crash, this will just doubly harm the value of the miners in question.

Hut 8 also points out their superior hash rate against competitors, though they have avoided MARA and MKTY for comparison purposes:

Hut 8 provided less visibility into their earnings power than MARA or MKTY in their presentation. But digging into the numbers a bit, I've come up with the following:

HUTMF did $1.4m of Adjusted EBITDA in Q4-20 on $10.2m in revenue.

Given their mining costs are mostly fixed and the price of Bitcoin is their main variable, it's worth noting that their average BTC price would have been about $20k in Q4. So at a ~$60k run rate like MARA or MKTY are showing above, this would reflect around ~$20m of potential EBITDA power per quarter.

If we assume a bit more growth on their mining capacity in FY21 (they have added $30m worth of more mining equipment) and the 4% interest balance they are earning on their held BTC, $100m of EBITDA seems within reach in FY22 using similar assumptions as above. Backing out their held BTC would imply Hut 8 is trading about 6x FY22 EBITDA.

Pulling It Together

One of the risks most commonly bantered about is the risk of more capacity coming online. This is to be expected, and given the expansive growth plans for these miners we're looking at, it seems inevitable. However, the global chip shortage and backlog of miner deliveries does appear to be limiting potential capacity for the time being. 90%+ margins currently available at $55k BTC mean that very little mining capacity that could be deployed is sitting on the sidelines.

For investors considering if it's too late to invest in Marathon, Hut 8, or Mechanical Technology, the most important question is "where do you see the price of Bitcoin in the next 12-24 months"? All of the above projections have that as their largest variable. Investors must further weigh the implications of future regulations and competition from other mining operations coming online to take advantage of the high margins.

BOOX Research made a very helpful comparison of twelve top miners, though excluded MKTY. MKTY does not disclose their hash rate, but I've calculated it as follows:

Hut 8 mines at 109MW and did $10.2m of mining revenue in Q4-20. 2.6MW would be 2.4% of the mining capacity, and $369k mining revenue in Q4-20 for MKTY was 3.6% of Hut 8's. Using a midpoint hash rate, 3% of Hut 8, would correspond to 32 pH/s, or 65 BTC per year. This would generate $3.6m of annual mining revenue and land MKTY right in the middle of the P/S chart BOOX put together.

Looking at their forward capacity, MKTY is looking to expand another 50MW, which would land them around 650 pH/s using their current rate. (This may be conservative since they use older equipment at their current facility.) This is half of the run-rate pH/s that Hut 8 is forecasting in BOOX's table, which corresponds to ~$70m mining revenue at $55k BTC. This would land MKTY at the top among the cheapest miners, with the added upside that the other cheapest options are not US-based green miners.

Based on their investor presentation, MKTY is by far the cheapest of the three miners we've looked at, while also having best in class energy costs and green energy sources (Hut 8 and MARA rely on oil & gas). Hut 8 has the highest valuation among the three, which considers their minimal expansion plans compared to MARA and MKTY to achieve these earnings, and their substantial BTC holdings against their market cap. I am also comfortable being invested alongside a PE that owns close to half of MKTY, as I know they will be very sensitive to dilution as they build out the business.

Conclusion

If one believes firmly in the future price appreciation potential of Bitcoin, these miners represent a great way to take advantage of that growth, despite their recent price increases. It's not too late to buy MARA or HUTMF if you believe BTC will appreciate further going into FY22. However, investors looking for the lowest cost, most undervalued, and greenest miner should look past MARA and HUTMF and discover MKTY. Given the relative undervaluation, I remain long MKTY as the market continues to discover this gem of a miner.