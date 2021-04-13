Photo by JoyImage/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is masterfully executing and showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. The only question that needs to be answered is whether its stock is worthwhile investing in?

Right now, its stock is more attractive than it's been for some time. Why this investment should be on everyone's watch list.

Revenue Growth Rates And Market Sentiment

Coming out of COVID-crash, The Trade Desk was one stock that rapidly gained a huge following, with the momentum crowd endlessly praising the company (but most likely implying its actual stock).

Data by YCharts

However, in the past 3 months, we can observe above that The Trade Desk has underperformed most of its benchmarks and peers. What's more, as you can see above, The Trade Desk reported negative returns past 3 months.

Moreover, looking back to my previous article (November 2020), I couldn't entirely justify paying those exorbitant multiples, and here's how the stock has performed since:

Fast-forward to today, and I believe that investors are now becoming slightly despondent, which has again piqued my interest in this investment:

Source: author's work

The bull thesis behind The Trade Desk is that it's the biggest DSP (demand-side platform), thereby allowing brands to reach consumers anywhere outside of Google's (GOOGL) and Facebook's (FB) walled garden.

The Trade Desk has very successfully positioned itself to benefit from the accelerated shift to CTV (connected TV), as well as, being very well set up towards cross-device ROI measurements.

Furthermore, the thesis right now is that, as the economy starts to reopen, key verticals such as travel, auto, and entertainment, are highly motivated and determined to not only put meaningful amounts of advertising capital to work, but it's of utmost importance to be able to successfully measure their ROI. Here, once again, The Trade Desk is well set up to benefit.

The Narrative That Continues to be Argued by Bulls

As you know, The Trade Desk has positioned itself as a data-driven and programmatic advertising platform that's disrupting old-school user-generated content or, even worse, a platform for upfront media buying that's not only clumsy and expensive but with poor ROI metrics to boot, as brands try to connect with consumers in order to drive brand awareness.

Next, as far as the numbers go, these check out nicely too, as you know. For example, Q4 2020's EBITDA margins come in at close to 50% (48% to be more precise) thereby demonstrating to investors that it has what it takes to surpass the mighty Rule of 40, indeed recently reaching +63%.

Remember, this is a key metric that investors follow to ensure that fast-growing companies are balancing growth with responsible bottom-line profitability.

Equally, cash flows were very strong during Q4 2020, as The Trade Desk sought to optimize collections, thereby improved its working capital movements.

Ultimately, The Trade Desk's free cash flow during Q4 2020 reached $149 million, as The Trade Desk was able to improve its payables and receivables cycle.

Valuation - Starting to Look Attractive

The Trade Desk is now being valued at 30x forward sales. This is a noteworthy step down from last November/December when the stock was being valued north of 35x forward sales.

And while the rest of tech has justifiably taken a substantial discount from their previous frothy valuations, most notably since February 2021, I am unsure if The Trade Desk isn't the baby that's been thrown away with the bathwater?

On the other hand, investors interested in meaningful comparisons could look to Israeli-based Tremor International (OTCPK:TTTPF) which is about to list on the Nasdaq (NDAQ) at some point in the coming 60 days. That stock trades at no more than 5x forward sales, despite guiding for higher than 60% y/y growth rates for its upcoming Q1 2021.

On the other hand, other cheaper peers than The Trade Desk include either Magnite (MGNI), Perion Network (PERI), or PubMatic (PUBM). Even though I question whether Magnite is cheap enough, the other two companies are growing very fast with very alluring valuations, and highly profitable too.

The Bottom Line

The Trade Desk is a very well managed company, that has rapidly outdistanced itself from the competition.

By the end of 2021, The Trade Desk will be clearing more than $1 billion in revenue as its run rate. At that point, its economic flywheel will further tip in its direction, further entrenching its competitive position.

The only question that's left to be answered is whether there's enough upside potential left when shareholders are asked to pay 30x forward sales?

Admittedly, I don't know the answer to this question, but it's definitely back on my watch list.