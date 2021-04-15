Photo by http://www.fotogestoeber.de/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It seems to me one of the big three allocation decisions within the Equity investment universe is Growth versus Value stocks. The other two being domestic versus international and asset size. Of course, there are times when all three could come into play in making a choice between ETFs. Vanguard alone offers nine different Value focused ETFs, surprisingly none in the International space. Their site listed 250 Value ETFs across major sponsors.

After viewing just what Vanguard offers in Value ETFs, I give the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) a Bearish rating as it trails the other eight choices since 2010. That said, I am Bullish on the Small-Cap Value stocks.

Is this really Value Stocks time to outshine?

Since I believe every investor should have some exposure to Value stocks regardless, the question then becomes whether to over-weight these stocks at this time. As we can see from the next chart, they have performed better than Growth stocks since mid-February.

But since mid-March, the performance difference has been negligible. Thus the question for investors, what does the future hold, the recent history or the underperformance of the past decade (Value has a better long-term history). I looked at that question in my recent article Pondering Growth vs. Value which I recommend readers review for an in-depth look at that topic.

Another article, 2021-equities-outlook-values-time-to-shine by Russell Investments on Seeking Alpha covered the topic. Here are the key findings mentioned in that article.

Value stocks do well when non-US equities do, which Russell believes will be the case in 2021.

On many measures, the valuation spread between growth and value stocks is as wide as it has ever been. As economic expansion continues and inflationary pressures build in markets, the valuation of growth stocks appears more and more risky.

The reset of the economic cycle is a major catalyst supporting a positive outlook for value stocks, which traditionally do well in post-recessionary environments of economic growth.

Since the vaccine rollout, we have seen the market continue to rotate toward cyclical value stocks and away from growth stocks.

Exploring Vanguard's Russell 2000 Value ETF

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as

The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index. VTWV started in September 2010.

Examining the underlying index used

First place to start in analyzing an index-based ETF is with its index. For VTWV, that index is

The Russell 2000® Value Index measures the performance of small-cap value segment of the US equity universe. It includes those Russell 2000® companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lowers forecasted growth values. The Russell 2000® Value Index is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer for the small-cap value segment. The index is completely reconstituted annually to ensure larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the true small-cap opportunity set and that the represented companies continue to reflect value characteristics.

Along with sector differences, choosing Value over the Total index will affect the ETF characteristics. The Index PDF provides several tables outlining how the VTWV index compares to the VTWO index.

The valuation statistics naturally favor the Value Index whereas the EPS growth favors Total Index. Because of how Russell classifies companies, 528 stocks appear in both the Value and Growth indices.

Data shows Value investors did not take on too much extra risk but the Sharpe ratio data says they were not rewarded for doing so, compared to the basic index.

As you can see, selecting Value means making three major sector bets. VTWV, compared to VTWO, underweights Tech (no surprise) and HealthCare (think biotech) stocks, while overweighting the Financial sector. An investor's opinion on those three sectors would heavily influence whether they want to own VTWV versus the overall index represented by VTWO. The next list shows Top 10 position differences between the two ETFs.

Examining the VTWV ETF itself

VTWV holds $838m in assets, spread across 1500+ stocks. The ETF provides investors with a 1.4% yield. Though higher than many Vanguard ETFs, the fees are still reasonable at 15bps.

As of March 31, 2021, the sector weights of VTWV were:

As expected, based on the index comparison, Financials has the largest exposure. Rising interest rates, a strong mortgage market and strengthening economy should bode well for these stocks. The next three sectors will also benefit as the economic lockdowns end.

With only 5.4% of the exposure in the Top 10, no one stock will drive performance. While financial stocks comprise the largest sector exposure, there are few in the top individual holdings. Notice that the very volatile GameStop is the 10th largest holding.

A recently added feature on Seeking Alpha, available to Contributors and Subscribers, is the grading of US ETFs on five measures:

VTWO has the following grades: C, A, C-, B, and B+, which basically matches those given to VTWV. Note that the recent weakness, after outperforming, has resulted in both ETFs having a C level grade in Momentum.

Portfolio Strategy

As I said at the start, my belief is every investor should have Value (and Growth) allocations. Most probably get both by just holdings ETFs based on a comprehensive index, like VTWO does. There are advantages to holding the more focused ETFs. For those investors willing to spend the time, in a recent article, Skipping VV and Building your own Allocation, I discussed the idea of building a simple momentum model to shift allocations between Value and Growth. I did find it is possible to pick up some CAGR by doing so.

That said, you still want to use the best of the ETFs available. As mentioned, Vanguard has nine Value ETFs to review that focus on different parts of the US market.

This data goes back to late 2010. The CAGR difference between the best performer (VIOV) and the worst (VTWV) is almost 200bps, resulting in a 14.5% difference in value since that time. There appears to be no consistency by market size as ETFs following different indices within the same class varied, sometimes widely, in performance. That is a reminder to know the index and the rules it follows in picking an index-based ETF, like all those listed here. For those not wanting to base their results on market size, note that VTV placed third in CAGR, though 79bps behind the best performer.

About half of these ETFs (VIOV, VBR, VOE, VOOV) have had recent coverage on Seeking Alpha, including MGV by me. These Value ETFs all correlated to the entire US equity market somewhere between 89% to 97%, so owning provides some diversity.

Final Thoughts

Historically, both Value stocks and Small-Cap stocks are beaten the overall US market performance using data back to the early seventies, though recently neither of those subgroups have pulled that off. I prefer having ETFs that are not total market, but are focused on size and style, allowing me to alter weights based on either modeling or what the more experience investors are feeling. In the end, that allocation is based on my desired risk level (low), income needs (again low), and overall investment goals. So while I am Bullish on both Smaller-Cap and Value stocks, I am Bearish on Vanguard's Russell 2000 Value ETF as better choices exist.

FTSE Russell provides a document detailing their index methodology.