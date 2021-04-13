Comus Investment Q1 2021 Investor Letter
- Comus is a Washington State investment advisory that manages separate accounts for investors. Aaron Saunders is the owner and portfolio manager.
- In the first quarter of 2021, our investments experienced a total return of 9.03% before fees and 8.4% after fees, versus 6.17% for the S&P 500 index.
- With any luck, the recovery will continue to provide pep to our portfolio, and an unwinding of the bubble stocks would also be a welcome sight.
