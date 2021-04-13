SPX: 3 Lessons From The Collapse Of Japan's Bubble

Photo by Oleksii Liskonih/iStock via Getty Images

In the current environment of rampant speculation in U.S. stocks, it may be useful to take a look at the lessons provided by the Japanese equity market bubble of the 1980s, and its subsequent bursting. Those who resisted the urge to chase short-term gains at the 1989 peak were rewarded with the avoidance of a 17% loss over the next 9 weeks, a 30% over the next 14 weeks, and a 49% over the next 40 weeks, at which point almost three years of gains had been wiped out. Despite aggressive direct and indirect policy measures aimed at supporting the stock market, investors are still underwater over 30 years on.

The Nikkei In The 1980s Vs The SPX Today

Source: Bloomberg

Lesson #1: Bubbles Burst, They Do Not Deflate

To quote former Merrill Lynch analyst Bob Farrell, "exponential rapidly rising or falling markets usually go further than you think, but they do not correct by going sideways." Bubbles are called bubbles for the reason that they do not deflate, they pop. However, during the exponential rise which tends to characterize the final stage of bubbles, widespread bullish sentiment can make it seem as though there is nothing that can stop the market advance. It is at these times, when a backward-looking view of the equity index is at its strongest, that the future outlook is at its weakest.

I have received a number of comments in recent weeks from readers, even those who are fundamentally bearish, noting that the widespread bullish sentiment in the market and financial media, the support of policymakers, and the trend of every slight dip giving way to new highs make it impossible to maintain a short position. Bear in mind that these factors were also in play in Japan in the late-1980s. The Nikkei shrugged off the October 1987 Black Monday crash, almost doubling over the next 2 years with barely any corrections. By late-1989, the backward-looking performance could not have been more impressive, monetary conditions were easy, and there was a sense that policymakers would not let a crash happen. Add to this the global backdrop of optimism surrounding the fall of the Berlin Wall and it is easy to imagine how difficult it must have been to avoid being long the Nikkei. As we know in hindsight, this was one of the single worst times ever to invest.

The thing about bubbles is that while the probability of gains in any given day or week may be positive, expected returns are negative owing to the potential for a large loss. The following passage from John Hussman explains this point well:

Suppose that you had good evidence that there was a 70% chance that the market will be higher, say, 5 weeks from today. Would that evidence be sufficient to warrant an exposure to stock market risk? The answer is that you need more information. If, for example, the average potential gain is 3%, but the average potential loss is -8%, then the expected return is actually negative (.7 x 3% + .3 x -8% = -0.3%). A risk-averse investor would walk away. Still, many investors would be uncomfortable in a defensive position. Even though their overall expected return from market risk is negative, there's only a 30% chance they'll be disappointed if they take that market risk, but a 70% chance they'll be disappointed if they don't. So investors might take the risk anyway. For those investors, comfort and avoidance of short-term frustration may be more important than expected returns or risk management.

This avoidance of short-term frustration is a major factor driving the market higher currently as was the case in Japan in the late-1980s. Eventually though from its peak on the last trading day of the 1980s, the Nikkei lost 17% in just 9 weeks, 30% in 14 weeks, and 49% in 40 weeks, at which point almost three years of gains had been wiped out.

Lesson #2: Monetary And Fiscal Easing Does Not Prevent Huge Losses

Another key lesson from Japan's bubble is that once markets reach extreme levels of sentiment and valuation, even aggressive policy easing fails to prevent large market declines. While Japanese policymakers initially hiked interest rates to help cool the market in 1990, rates ultimately fell from 4.25% at the peak of the bubble to effectively zero at the 2003 low. Similarly, the MOF went on to raise the government's debt-to-GDP ratio to 170% by 2003, at which point the Nikkei had fallen 80% from its peak.

Nikkei Long Term Chart

Source: Bloomberg

From 1990 to today, the MOF has added around 180 percentage points to the nation's debt-to-GDP ratio while the BOJ has increased the size of its balance sheet by 130% of GDP. This includes over 6% of GDP worth of local stocks via ETFs. It is also worth noting that GDP itself has also risen by around a quarter since the peak of the stock market bubble. Despite these supportive measures, as well as a 25% increase in nominal GDP, the Nikkei is still almost 25% down from its peak over 30 years ago. Those currently invested in U.S. stocks due to their belief that the Fed and Treasury have their backs should bear in mind that Japanese investors were equally optimistic about the power of policymakers to prevent losses.

Lesson #3: Bursting Bubbles Undermine Real Economic Growth

The third lesson from Japan is that bursting equity market bubbles, as well as policy responses aimed at supporting asset prices, tend to undermine real economic growth. The primary reason for this is that during market bubbles malinvestment tends to proliferate. Easy access to credit and rapidly rising asset prices encourage corporate investment plans that are out of sync with the economy's real resources. When asset prices fall, consumer spending patterns often shift sharply resulting in widespread corporate losses and recession. Furthermore, when policymakers try to prevent the negative consequences of bursting speculative bubbles, their efforts merely hinder the economy's ability to recover.

We can see by looking at the Japanese economy that the bursting of the equity bubble and the subsequent explosion in government debt and central bank assets have coincided with weak nominal GDP growth. The economy is no bigger now than it was in the early 1990s before the extraordinary policy measures begun.

Japan Nominal GDP, Central Banks Assets/GDP, and Government Debt/GDP

Source: Bloomberg

To be clear, we certainly would not expect to see the kind of low inflation scenario that characterized the Japanese post-bubble era play out in the U.S. Japan's huge net external assets have played a major role in generating demand for Japanese yen, keeping inflation pressure low and giving policymakers the room to enact policies that otherwise may have caused stagflation. As the U.S. is the world's largest net debtor nation, policymakers may find they have much less room for market-supportive measures before inflation pressures become problematic.