Selling An 8% Dividend Yielder

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy provides his weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Today we're highlighting a few common shares and a few preferred shares.

AGNC

We have a neutral outlook on AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC). Neutral outlooks might sound boring, but they are an important part of the investment landscape. Shares won't always be cheap enough for a bullish rating or expensive enough for a bearish rating. Despite the neutral outlook on AGNC, we decided to close out our position because we wanted to raise cash a little given the general investment landscape. There are viable arguments for and against AGNC, so we will touch on both sides.

The Bullish Argument

A dividend increase this year is quite likely. Without going into the complicated tax formulas behind the projection, I'll point out that AGNC's dividend yield on book value is only 7.8%. That's the second-lowest among peers focused on agency MBS. The lowest is Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (AAIC), which hasn't reinstated its dividend and therefore has a 0% yield on book value. Why does that matter? Because it means management is paying out a smaller dividend relative to the pool of capital they have available for investing. That gives AGNC more room to increase their dividend than many peers. Scott Kennedy provided a REIT Forum article on AGNC's dividend expectations which goes into greater detail.

We should point out that the dividend yield on book value (using projected book value) is not the same as the "dividend yield on price," which is a much more common metric. The dividend yield on the share price is 8.4%. However, shares trade at about a .93 price-to-book ratio. In that book value, we included about $.95 per share of intangible assets. Without that, the estimated book value would be closer to $17.50.

The Bearish Argument

The bearish side would emphasize that despite not having increased the dividend yet, shares already rallied substantially. There's an old saying of "Buy the rumor, sell the news." When that becomes commonplace, it's more effective to "buy before others figure out the rumor and sell just before the news." That's a few too many words and unlikely to catch on unless someone can shorten it.

While the yield curve steepened materially, it doesn't merit an oversized impact on share prices. I know that's not what you've heard from people who don't know how the sector works. Positive impacts from the yield curve are rapidly included in book value, though that can confuse investors as well.

In general, the bearish argument relies on saying that the majority (not all) of the upside has been priced in. Without a significant amount of upside, the default position is to simply return to cash (assuming no tax consequences). We have buy-and-hold positions also, but they are in equity REITs. In mortgage REITs, the opportunity to generate outsized returns through trading is too substantial to pass up. If an investor uses a buy-and-hold approach on mortgage REITs, the best they can do is buy in near the bottom once. To buy in near the bottom again (whenever that day comes), they would need a fresh infusion of cash.

To be clear, we would still be very interested in purchasing shares at $13.19. That's the price we paid in June 2020 and we continue to believe that shares would be an exceptional bargain at that price.

Trading vs. Buy and Hold

Most investors have been taught to avoid trading. That's actually very good advice for most investors. On average, day traders lose money and active traders (less frequent than day trading) still struggle with selling near the bottom and buying near the top. Since most investors underperform low-fee index funds, the best and simplest advice (well, good advice) anyone can give them is to dollar cost average (and diversify since they might pick poor stocks to dollar cost average). It's good advice for any area where you don't have expertise in analysis.

The question becomes when it's worth trading. That comes down to two factors. Expertise in the sector and the efficiency of the sector. If the sector is less efficient, trading becomes more appealing. We believe mortgage REIT prices are often inefficient. For instance, we can say that Annaly Capital Management (NLY) usually trades between 110% and 80% of book value. Therefore, you should be bearish when the price-to-book ratio is near 110% and very bullish when it is near 80%. However, book value changes from one quarter to another so you want to be as timely as possible in updating book value estimates.

Trades Placed

Sold 567 shares of AGNC Investment Corp. at $17.13 per share.

Index Cards and Quick Commentary

Source: The REIT Forum

AGNC is trading near the middle of its target range. That's good enough for us to take some profits.

The $100k Chart

I pulled a $100k chart to examine some technical signals before placing the trade. The goal here was simply to ask how AGNC has been performing relative to peers who are also primarily invested in agency MBS. Since the purchase date on 6/25/2020, AGNC has outperformed or roughly tied with the sector:

If we start from 6/25/2020 (the furthest left part of the chart):

The one agency peer to outperform was Two Harbors (TWO).

The three to underperform were Invesco (IVR), Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI), and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO).

The other agency mortgage REITs were roughly tied (within a few percentage points).

However, over the last month (since early March 2020), we see AGNC was in competition for the top performance while a few peers underperformed significantly.

Execution

The sale occurred in our Fidelity account:

Source: Fidelity

Returns on Open Positions

Our open positions in the sector are shown below:

Source: The REIT Forum

Returns on Closed Positions

The position we just closed is shown below:

Source: The REIT Forum

Conclusion

AGNC did precisely what we wanted it to do. We purchased shares on the expectation that they should roar substantially higher with reasonable downside risk. Shares delivered a 39% return in less than a year, which more than meets our expectations. With shares trading much closer to book value today, we decided to take the gains.

There is additional upside potential in part due to the dividend. Scott has covered this in detail previously. The potential for a dividend increase to be declared was one factor keeping us in the shares as the price continued to rally. Our hope was that a dividend increase might drive the same kind of rally we've witnessed over the last month anyway. Consequently, we're happy to take the gains and walk away.

This is not the same as a bearish view. We're not predicting a sudden plunge or doubting the prospects for the dividend. We're simply recognizing that the current valuation indicates that the market is now agreeing with us about the value of AGNC. That's a sharp contrast to the time of our purchase. In June 2020 we believed the market was significantly underestimating the value of AGNC. We believed that from late March 2020 onwards. Today, the price is materially different and that warrants a different outlook.

Further discussion of the trade and the sector outlook is included in the REIT Forum's AGNC trade alert.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We're including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Agency Hybrid Multipurpose Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX MFA NYMT TRTX NEWT CMO MITT ARI ARCC ORC WMC LFT GAIN ARR ACR GBDC CHMI RC SLRC TWO ORCC IVR TCPC AAIC PFLT EARN OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Source: The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Notes on Price-to-Trailing Book Ratios - Using Q4 2020 Book Value

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values continue to change every day. Scott Kennedy provides frequent updates on estimated book value, ratings, and price targets through The REIT Forum.

Repeated Note: There are three points we need to highlight here:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We're using the Q4 2020 book value reported by management and classified as "adjusted book value per share." Adjusted book value of $3.94 is lower than GAAP book value of $4.13.

MFA Financial reports "GAAP book value" and "economic book value." We've chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent. GAAP book value per share of $4.54 is lower than economic book value per share of $4.92.

If the book value per share ratio is absent in the chart, the company has not reported Q4 2020 yet (or did it so recently it isn't in this sheet yet).

Unfortunately, we have to repeat those bullet points every time we publish because it regularly comes up if we don't mention them.

Notes on Common Share Dividend Yield

Dividend yield often comes up in the comments, but picking based on dividend yield is stupid and regularly results in terrible performance. Don't do it.

This chart is still in the same order as the prior charts. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the top. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Notes on Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate. Further, there are ways to increase "Core Earnings" through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Preferred Share Charts

Notes on Preferred Share Prices

This chart gives you a pretty quick feel for which shares are trading at a discount to call value. Each of these preferred shares has a call value of $25, but that doesn't mean a share will be called. The company decides if they want to issue a call or not.

Notes on Dividend Yield / Stripped Yield

Stripped yields are vastly more useful than "current" yields for preferred shares. The stripped yield uses the stripped price. That's different from using the current price because it means we already adjusted for dividend accrual. This makes the process easier for investors.

We can talk about shares using "regular prices." Those are the prices an investor would actually use when entering an order.

However, we will provide the stripped yield to adjust for the dividend accrual. In the spreadsheets we host for subscribers, we include the actual ex-dividend date, or the projected ex-dividend date if the actual date isn't yet known. If you're planning to buy a share, it's always wise to check if the shares just went ex-dividend so you can adjust your targets accordingly.

Notes on Floating Yield on Price

Since many of these shares switch over to floating rates, we also want to consider what the yield would be if the floating rate was in effect and shares were still at the current price. To demonstrate that, we use the "Floating Yield On Price." If the share remains at a fixed-rate indefinitely, then the value doesn't change.

One point we need to emphasize here is that we are dealing with yields. A yield must involve the share price. We aren't simply showing the new "rate" if the share began floating, we are adjusting the new rate for the stripped price.

Floor

ACR-C has a floor that interferes with the eventual floating rate. The floor prevents the floating rate from being less than the initial fixed-rate. Consequently, while ACR-C is one of the FTF shares, it doesn't exhibit the same decrease as other FTF shares when we switch over to the "Floating Yield on Price". However, it remains a higher-risk share because of the type of assets the REIT owns.

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we're also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don't have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We've included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second batch:

There are a few things you should know at the start:

When a share can be called on short notice, the annualized yield-to-call reaches absurd levels. Investors shouldn't put too much weight on it. On the other hand, a negative number can be a significant concern. Consequently, we decided to include it in the chart.

We sort our spreadsheet for subscribers by risk ratings within each sector. We decided to use the same technique for this series since it communicates more information to readers. You'll notice a general correlation where lower risk correlates with a higher price and lower yield, though this link isn't absolute.

Worst Cash to Call example: Imagine a preferred share that could be called in a few months and would pay out a total of $.75 in dividends by that time. If an investment in those shares ends in a call, the smallest amount of cash inflows possible would be $25.00 (call value) plus $.75 (total dividends). If the share price was $25.60, then the "Worst Cash to Call" would be $.15. That comes from the following equation: $25.00 + $.75 - $25.60 = $.15. If the share price increased by $.20 in the next hour, the "Worst Cash to Call" would decline to negative $.05.

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including "trading" strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn't the only step in analysis but is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against four ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Source: The REIT Forum

The four ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn't possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can't simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Conclusion

We're locking in another substantial gain as the market comes to release we were right about the value in these shares. We don't win on every investment, yet we've won on the vast majority. The trick is having the expertise to evaluate the investments (or having someone who can do it for you) and having a calm head when the market is either pessimistic or optimistic.

Ratings: