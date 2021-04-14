Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images News via Getty Images

SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) is a private equity firm with investments in hundreds of public and private companies. To determine which holdings or factors affects it stock price the most, we conducted an analysis on the most common drivers to the company. Alibaba (BABA) represents SoftBank's largest holding at 46% of its total equity value. Hence, there is an assumption that Alibaba's stock has a large degree of influence over SoftBank's stock. To examine this assumption, we did a regression analysis with SoftBank and Alibaba's daily stock price change. A regression analysis is useful in determining if a specific variable i.e. Alibaba has any influence on another variable such as SoftBank's stock. Using the regression tool in Excel, we can obtain the results including the p-value and co-efficient of the predictor variable. If the p-value is lower than the significance level i.e. 0.05, the null hypothesis is rejected and the alternate hypothesis is accepted. The null hypothesis is that there is no relationship between the independent and dependent variable vice versa. Whereas the coefficient explains the degree of the relationship as the constant of the function.

Source: SoftBank, Khaveen Investments

Our research focus revolves around three regression models with the following variables:

Alibaba (independent variable) and SoftBank (dependent variable)

Nikkei 225 (independent variable) and SoftBank (dependent variable)

SoftBank's top 9 listed holdings and Nikkei 225 (independent variables) and SoftBank (dependent variable)

Regression Analysis

Linear Regression between Alibaba and SoftBank

First and foremost, our hypothesis is that there exists a relationship between SoftBank and Alibaba and that relationship should be significant due to the large proportion of holding in Alibaba by SoftBank. Our first test is a linear regression with Alibaba's daily price change as the independent variable and SoftBank's daily price change as the dependent variable in a 3-year and a 5-year period. The null hypothesis is that there is no relationship between SoftBank's price change and Alibaba's price change. Our results obtained through an Excel regression is tabulated below.

Independent Variable Period Coefficients Intercept P-Value R Square Standard Error F Alibaba 5-year 0.1198 0.0012 0.0006 0.0098 0.0346 11.9513 Alibaba 3-year 0.1704 0.0015 0.0004 0.0176 0.0292 12.8430

Source: Khaveen Investments

Our results show that the P-value in both outputs have p-values of less than 0.05 which mean the models are statistically significant. Thus, the null hypothesis is rejected and concluded that there is a significant relationship between SoftBank and Alibaba's stock price. However, the low coefficients of 0.12 for the 5-year period and 0.17 for the 3-year period shows that the relationship is not very strong. Simply put, for every 1% change in Alibaba's stock price, SoftBank's stock price changes by 0.11% on average.

Moreover, the model has several major limitations. For both periods, the R-squared values are very low at 0.01. This means that only 1% of the variation in SoftBank's stock price is explained by Alibaba's stock price and there are various other factors which have not been accounted for. Though, applying the Breusch-Pagan test to determine the homoscedasticity of the model, our regression of the residuals against Alibaba's stock price results in a significant-F value of 0.99 which suggests that the model is homoscedastic meaning there is little variance between the error terms and the independent variable. Therefore, the change in Alibaba's share price is fairly consistent with SoftBank's price change.

Still, the low R-squared value suggest that the model other variables has not been accounted for. This is plausible because there could be various other factors influencing SoftBank's stock price. For example, its share of gains from IPOs of its Vision Fund holdings, earnings of SoftBank and Alibaba and SoftBank's other holdings such as T-Mobile and SoftBank Corp.

Linear Regression between Nikkei 225 and Softbank

Besides Alibaba, we also did a linear regression between SoftBank and the Nikkei 225 index. As SoftBank is a component of the Nikkei with a 4.35% weightage, our hypothesis is that is there is a strong relationship between SoftBank and the Nikkei 225. Based on the regression analysis in both 3-year and 5-year periods, our results are tabulated below. The null hypothesis is there is no relationship between the price change of SoftBank and the Nikkei 225.

Independent Variable Period Coefficients Intercept P-Value R Square Standard Error F Nikkei 225 5-year 1.2730 0.0007 9.98E-124 0.3714 0.0477 712.5231 Nikkei 225 3-year 1.4058 0.0008 9.887E-74 0.3686 0.0687 419.1825

Source: Khaveen Investments

With very low p-values across both periods, the null hypothesis is rejected to conclude that a relationship between SoftBank and the Nikkei 225 exists. Compared to the Alibaba results, the co-efficient in this model is greater at 1.27 for the 5-year and 1.4 for the 3-year period which suggest a stronger relationship between SoftBank and the Nikkei. This means that for every 1% change in the Nikkei 225, SoftBank's stock moves by 1.4% on average. Further applying the Breusch-Pagan test, the significance-F has a value of 0.21 which suggest that the model is homoscedastic and the variance between residuals and independent variables are low.

Multilinear Regression between SoftBank, its Top Holdings and Nikkei 225

However, the linear regression models face several limitations due to the low R-square values for both Alibaba and Nikkei 225 models. This means that there are many other factors which could influence SoftBank's stock price was not accounted in the linear models. Therefore, to test if SoftBank's other holdings have any influence on its stock price change, we conducted a multilinear regression in a 3-year period between SoftBank and its publicly listed top holdings including Alibaba, SoftBank Corp (OTCPK:SOBKY), T-Mobile (TMUS), Uber (UBER), KE Holdings (BEKE), Vir Biotech (VIR), Guardant Health (GH) and OneConnect (OCFT) which make up 62% of its total equity value as well as the Nikkei 225. We expect that the components of SoftBank to have a relationship with SoftBank's price change and that the larger holdings would have a stronger relationship with SoftBank's stock.

Independent Variable Period Coefficients Intercept P-Value Adjusted R Square Standard Error F Nikkei 225 3-year 1.4631 0.0006 7.50391E-73 0.3874 0.0719 46.4641 OneConnect 3-year 0.0804 0.0006 0.0022 0.3874 0.0262 46.4641 KE Holdings 3-year 0.0682 0.0006 0.0593 0.3874 0.0361 46.4641 T-Mobile 3-year 0.0447 0.0006 0.3707 0.3874 0.0500 46.4641 DoorDash 3-year 0.0257 0.0006 0.6177 0.3874 0.0514 46.4641 Alibaba 3-year 0.0169 0.0006 0.6830 0.3874 0.0414 46.4641 Vir Biotech 3-year 0.0036 0.0006 0.7784 0.3874 0.0128 46.4641 Guardant Health 3-year -0.0395 0.0006 0.0777 0.3874 0.0224 46.4641 Uber 3-year -0.0446 0.0006 0.1325 0.3874 0.0296 46.4641 SoftBank Corp 3-year -0.2796 0.0006 0.0010 0.3874 0.0848 46.4641

Source: Khaveen Investments

With a higher adjusted R-Square than the linear Alibaba and Nikkei 225 models of 0.38, this model explains greater variance of the SoftBank's price change. Interestingly, the model shows that only the Nikkei, SoftBank Corp, OneConnect, Guardant Health are statistically significant with a p-value below 0.05 whereas Alibaba, Uber, DoorDash, KE Holdings and Vir Biotech are not statistically significant with a p-value above 0.05. Additionally, multi-collinearity does not appear to be a concern as the correlation between its holdings are low as shown in the correlation matrix table below.

Correlation Between Holdings Nikkei 225 Alibaba SoftBank Corp T-Mobile Uber Guardant Health OneConnect KE Holdings Vir Biotech DoorDash Nikkei 225 1.00 Alibaba 0.18 1.00 SoftBank Corp 0.24 0.06 1.00 T-Mobile 0.07 0.32 0.03 1.00 Uber 0.19 0.22 -0.01 0.36 1.00 Guardant Health 0.08 0.23 0.01 0.27 0.28 1.00 OneConnect 0.05 0.20 0.01 0.19 0.15 0.12 1.00 KE Holdings 0.07 0.15 -0.02 0.05 0.12 0.11 0.17 1.00 Vir Biotech -0.05 0.05 0.05 0.01 -0.11 0.03 0.02 0.07 1.00 DoorDash 0.01 0.06 -0.01 -0.04 0.14 0.12 0.09 0.17 0.17 1.00

Source: Khaveen Investments

Despite that, the model shows several downsides in terms of homoscedasticity. Applying the Breusch-Pagan test, the low significance-F value of 1.09E-08 suggest that the model is heteroscedastic which means that the error variances are not equal or more specifically as the expected value or the Y variable of the function increases, the variance increases. Therefore, the effect of heteroscedasticity on the model results in the model and its independent variables being less precise in explaining the SoftBank's price change.

Instead of using the changes in stock prices of SoftBank and its holdings, we also did a regression with its stock price and quarterly EPS of SoftBank, Alibaba, T-Mobile in the past 3 years. This is because of the possibility of the earnings of its top holdings having an influence over its stock price. However, the results show that the converse is true as the p-values of the variables are above the significance level of 0.05. Therefore, the model indicates that the EPS of its holdings is not statistically significant to SoftBank's stock price based on the results.

Independent Variable Period Coefficient Intercept P-Value Adjusted R Square Standard Error F SoftBank EPS 3-year 2.314 42.664 0.448 -0.009 2.878 0.970 Alibaba EPS 3-year 2.291 42.664 0.431 -0.009 2.741 0.970 T-Mobile EPS 3-year -4.333 42.664 0.788 -0.009 15.478 0.970

Source: Khaveen Investments

Limitations

Despite our results, there are several limitations which were not accounted for in the regression models. Based on the multi-linear regression, the R-squared which is a measure of how close data are to the fitted regression line indicates that only 38.7% of the variation in SoftBank's stock price is explained from the regression models. Therefore, there are still 61.3% of variation in SoftBank's stock price which remains unexplained by the model including other factors besides the change of the stock prices of its holdings. These factors may include:

IPO investment gains to SoftBank

Value of the private companies held by SoftBank and its Vision Fund

Financial performances of all of its holdings

Credit ratings of SoftBank and its companies

Interest rate changes and outlook

General macroeconomic outlook of Japan

Inflation expectations and bond yields

Monetization exercises and proceeds raised from the sale of SoftBank's holdings

Conclusion

To conclude, the linear models in the 3-year period for both Alibaba and Nikkei 225 area better fits, due to the higher R-square values. Based on the regression of the Alibaba and SoftBank, there is significant relationship at the 95% confidence level. For every 1% increase in Alibaba's share price, SoftBank's stock increases by 0.17% on average. Whereas for Nikkei 225, there is also a significant relationship at the 95% confidence level. For every 1% increase in the Nikkei 225, SoftBank's stock increases by 1.4% on average.

Though, there are several limitations of the models which do not fully explain the relationship between SoftBank and its holdings as exhibited by the low R-square values. This may include IPO gains to SoftBank, the value of its private holdings, monetization exercises and the macroeconomic outlook and indicators of the Japanese economy.

However, based on the indexed stock price chart of SoftBank, Alibaba and the Nikkei 225 below, SoftBank's stock price does move in line with Alibaba's price over the long-term despite some significant events which cause short-term volatility. For example, the decline in Alibaba's stock price after the regulatory issues has not been reflected in SoftBank's price change.

Source: Yahoo Finance, Khaveen Investments

Based on technical analysis of SoftBank Group and the Nikkei 225, we see indicators based exponential moving averages (EMA) and Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) in sync with each other. With the current EMA crossovers (5-day/10-day, 8-day/20-day & 12-day/26 day) and the MACD (12-day/26-day) for the Nikkei 225 having just occurred, we believe the indicators for SoftBank Group stock price will now quickly follow in tandem, presenting a buying opportunity.

Alibaba Remains A Deeply Undervalued Holding

The uncertainty surrounding Chinese e-commerce Alibaba continues to persist but we still believe that the company's fundamentals remain strong despite the regulatory crackdown and our DCF valuation model shows that the firm is deeply undervalued. Since our previous coverage, the company's core business remains highly attractive after it had a spectacular year despite the pandemic with its massive active user base growing by 9.5% at 779 mln users in 2020. We are optimistic that the company's strong fundamentals will allow it to ride the recovery in consumer confidence and spending.

In addition, the company's other supporting business segments continues to enhance the Alibaba ecosystem. For example, Alibaba Cloud's new Hybrid Cloud Partner Program enables partners to utilize the platform to target small and medium businesses with cloud solutions could further strengthen its market position as the leading cloud provider accounting for 6% of global market share behind Amazon, Microsoft and Google. Moreover, its Fintech operations remain high scrutinized but could see some limelight as the People's Bank of China's governor indicated that the company could resume its Ant Financial IPO if it settles the issues faced on user privacy and lending practices. As China strive to promote the healthy development of its financial system, we continue to believe Ant Financial to maintain its place as a leading fintech innovator as seen with its diverse fintech platform and robust blockchain patents.

Overall, our updated valuation of Alibaba shows that the company is deeply undervalued with an upside of 47.05%.

Source: Khaveen Investments

Healthy Outlook of the Nikkei 225 and its Main Components

As the regression model suggests a relationship between SoftBank and the Nikkei 225, we further examine the index and its constituents. Our regression analysis on the main components of the Nikkei also shows the strong relationship between Nikkei and its top constituents with p-values all below the significance level. The high R-square also suggest that the variables explain the variances of the Nikkei.

Independent Variable Period Coefficients Intercept P-Value R Square Standard Error F Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:FRCOY) 3-year 0.1305 -0.0002 2.15E-86 0.9074 0.0061 1197.9528 SoftBank Group Corp. 3-year 0.0642 -0.0002 2.10E-34 0.9074 0.0051 1197.9528 Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCPK:TOELF) 3-year 0.0528 -0.0002 7.31E-14 0.9074 0.0070 1197.9528 Fanuc Corp. (OTCPK:FANUY) 3-year 0.1097 -0.0002 1.79E-42 0.9074 0.0077 1197.9528 KDDI corp. (OTCPK:KDDIF) 3-year 0.1024 -0.0002 1.07E-35 0.9074 0.0080 1197.9528 Terumo Corp. (OTCPK:TRUMF) 3-year 0.1039 -0.0002 3.50E-41 0.9074 0.0074 1197.9528 Daikin Industries, Ltd. (OTCPK:DKILF) 3-year 0.1082 -0.0002 2.96E-34 0.9074 0.0086 1197.9528 Kyocera Corp. (OTCPK:KYOCF) 3-year 0.1225 -0.0002 7.46E-37 0.9074 0.0093 1197.9528 TDK corp. (OTCPK:TTDKY) 3-year 0.0462 -0.0002 5.85E-10 0.9074 0.0074 1197.9528 Advantest Corp. (OTCPK:ATEYY) 3-year 0.0196 -0.0002 4.33E-04 0.9074 0.0056 1197.9528

Source: Khaveen Investments

The Nikkei 225 has a current PE ratio of 31.4x. Historically, the Nikkei 225 traded as high as 60x PE in the late 80s before collapsing after the bubble burst. Based on analyst price targets, the Nikkei 225 has a potential weighted return of 7.06% underpinned by its large exposure to electronics and healthcare sector.

Nikkei Top 10 Components Current Price Analyst Price Target Upside Weightage Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. 88,130 89,876 2.0% 9.90% SoftBank Group Corp. 9,330 11,340 21.5% 4.35% Tokyo Electron Ltd. 46,790 43,356 -7.3% 3.64% Fanuc Corp. 26,185 29,241 11.7% 3.10% KDDI corp. 3,395 3,668 8.0% 2.97% Terumo Corp. 3,999 4,794 19.9% 2.37% Daikin Industries, Ltd. 22,320 23,863 6.9% 2.35% Kyocera Corp. 7,025 7,147 1.7% 2.28% TDK corp. 15,330 18,561 21.1% 1.89% Advantest Corp. 9,680 9,231 -4.6% 1.88%

Source: WSJ, Khaveen Investments

Overall, the healthy outlook of the Nikkei which is buoyed by robust fundamental factors and vaccination rollout leading to the anticipated economic recovery with GDP expected to rise by 2.21% and rising inflation rate expectations at 0.3% could also be positive on SoftBank's stock price due to the strong relationship between the two variables.

Overblown Impact of Greensill Bankruptcy but Still a Setback to its Cluster of No.1s Strategy

A recent development that has arisen is the bankruptcy of supply chain financier Greensill Capital. The startup filed for insolvency after its largest client GFG Alliance which it has a $5 bln loan exposure to started defaulting on its debts as well as losing insurance coverage for its debt repackaging business. The bankruptcy of the firm will negatively affect SoftBank but still only represents a portion of its total holdings. SoftBank's Vision Fund has invested around $1.5 bln in the startup which merely represents around 0.5% of the group's total equity value. Additionally, SoftBank is owed $1.15 bln because it had provided credit to Greensill.

SVF Largest Investments (Private) Amount ($ bln) % of SBG Equity Value Didi $11bln to $15 bln 4 to 5.5% Grab $5.5 to $ 5.8 bln 2 to 2.1% Ele.me $3 bln 1.1% ByteDance $1.8 bln 0.7% Oneweb $2.8 bln 1% Cruise $2bln to $2.5 bln 0.7 to 0.9% Chehaoduo $1.5 bln 0.5% Paytm $1.4 bln 0.5% Greensill $1.5 bln 0.5%

Source: SoftBank, BusinessInsider

Perhaps the greater implication from the bankruptcy on SoftBank is the setback of its "Cluster of No. 1's" strategy to promote cooperation between its leading tech holdings to create a synergistic effect. An example of this strategy is to encourage SoftBank backed startups to use facilities from WeWork or encourage startups to use Uber's e-hailing services. As a financier, Greensill's role was to provide financing and liquidity to the startups. According to Bloomberg, there were funds worth $629 mln tied to SoftBank unicorns. Thus, apart from losing funds invested in the company, the Greensill bankruptcy creates another issue of providing funding to startups. That said, with its strong balance sheet ability to raise funds as seen with the start of the Vision Fund 2 and more in the future, we believe that SoftBank could still fill assume the role of Greensill to provide funding if necessary or maybe it will find another supply chain financer to invest in. Overall, the effect of the bankruptcy on the group's equity value is limited but could be a setback for synergistic vision between its holdings.

Source: Softbank

Valuation

The key driver of SoftBank this year is the highly anticipated pipeline of IPOs of its major unicorns. The group already had recent successful IPOs of Auto1 and Coupang which has netted the Vision Fun a $30 bln gain. The strong momentum is buoyed by upcoming IPOs featuring Didi Chuxing, Grab, Tokopedia, PolicyBazaar and ByteDance. Based on data of the Vision Fund's stake in these companies, we estimated its potential gain from the potential valuation at IPO. In total, the total estimated gain to the Vision Fund in the table below is $24.63 bln or JPY2,726 bln. Based on the group's interest in the Vision Fund of around 28%, this translates to potential IPO gains of JPY 763 bln.

Company Invested Amount by Vision Fund ($ bln) Potential Valuation ($ bln) Vision Fund Stake ($ bln) Potential Gain to Vision Fund ($ bln) Didi Chuxing 11 60 18 7 Grab 5.5 40 18 12.5 Tokopedia 1.3 10 2.5 1.2 PolicyBazaar 0.2 3.5 0.53 0.33 ByteDance 1.8 180 5.4 3.6

Source: Bloomberg, Crunchbase, PYMNTS, EconomicTimes

To forecast the company's target equity value, we compiled the target equity values of each holding based on analyst consensus. These holdings are either held directly or indirectly based on its interest in the Vision Fund and NorthStar subsidiaries.

Listed Holdings % Weightage of SBG Equity Value Effective Number of Shares Held by SBG ('bln') Current Equity Value (JPY bln) Target Equity Value (JPY bln) Alibaba 46.03% 2.767 13,100 18,652 SoftBank Corp (Telco, Z Holdings) 7.66% 4.79 2,000 2,208 T-Mobile US 5.21% 1.155 1,600 2,036 Uber 1.21% 1.753 327.6 449 Guardant Health 0.30% 0.098 78.9 105 Vir Biotechnology 0.11% 0.119 17.5 29 Relay Therapeutics 0.13% 0.09 48.4 78 OneConnect 0.01% 0.389 2.5 5 ZhongAn (OTCPK:ZZHGF) 0.05% 1.42 11.4 12 DoorDash (DASH) 0.85% 0.29 259.8 356 Opendoor (OPEN) 0.16% 0.57723 48.4 82 Auto1 (AUTOO) 0.24% 0.212 21.4 25 Coupang (CPNG) 2.99% 1.54 57.8 58 KE Holdings (BEKE) 2.13% 0.8889 664.1 940 Seer (SEER) 0.08% 0.05638 16.8 17 Amazon (AMZN) 2.64% 0.51 762.5 1,015 Facebook (FB) 1.28% 2.888 338.5 400 PayPal (PYPL) 0.53% 1.187 148.5 193 Others 17.48% 5,267 5,267 ARM 10.93% - 2,500 3,293 Total 24,772 35,220

Source: SoftBank, Tipranks, WSJ, Khaveen Investments

As seen in the table, the total forecasted target equity value is JPY 35,220 bln which is 42.2% higher than the current market value of investments. Then, we computed its net debt based on SBG's standalone interest-bearing debt and cash and cash equivalents.

SBG Standalone Balance Sheet JPY bln Interest-bearing debt 11,218 Cash 6,535 Net Debt 4,683

Source: Softbank

Finally, we derived a valuation by subtracting net debt and group-related expenses from its target value of investments. We separated the valuation into Base Case, Bear Case and Bull Case. As mentioned previously, the company was trading at a discount of 15.5% of its equity value due to its corporate governance issues. However, the discount has narrowed to 12% currently as the value of its holdings fell but has not been reflected in SoftBank's stock price. Based on our regression analysis findings, the low co-efficient obtained suggest that the rise the SoftBank's stock will be slower than the rise in the value of its holdings which leads to a widening discount in the future. As such, we maintained our initial discount of 15.5%.

Base Case: Includes assumed investment gains on IPOs of JPY763 bln from its interest in SoftBank Vision Fund and the discount of 15.5% (Corporate governance discount)

Includes assumed investment gains on IPOs of JPY763 bln from its interest in Bear Case: Does not include IPO investment gains and includes a discount of 15.5%

Does not include IPO investment gains and includes a discount of 15.5% Bull Case: Includes investment gains and assumption that the discount narrows to 0%

Valuation (JPY bln) Base Case Bear Case Bull Case Total Target Value of Investments 35,220 35,220 35,220 Investment Gains on IPO 763 0 763 Total Target Equity Value 35,983 35,220 35,983 Less: Net Debt 4,683 4,683 4,683 Less: Group Related Expenses 3,144 3,144 3,144 Net Equity Value 28,157 27,394 28,157 Number of shares outstanding 2.09 2.09 2.09 Target Equity Value per share 13,472 13,107 13,472 Discount (15.5%; 0% for Bull case) 2,088 2,032 0 Target Share Price 11,384 11,075 13,472 Current Share Price 9,881 9,881 9,881 Upside 15.21% 12.09% 36.34%

Source: SoftBank, Khaveen Investments

As seen in the table, our base case valuation shows a target price of JPY11,384 (15.21% upside) while our bear case shows a target price of JPY11,075 (12.09% upside) as well as a bull case at JPY13,472 (36.34% upside).

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

In summary, our findings from the linear regression models show that there is a significant relationship between SoftBank's stock price and Alibaba as well as the Nikkei 225 in the 3-year and 5-year periods. The 3-year models appear to be more reliable with a higher R-square value. For every 1% increase in Alibaba's stock price and the Nikkei, SoftBank's stock moves by 0.17% and 1.4% respectively on average. The models are also homoscedastic which is a positive indicator of the reliability of the model. This is largely unsurprising given the large concentration of its Alibaba holding and large weightage in the Nikkei 225. Though, the low R-square values highlight the shortcomings of the models. In the multilinear model, more holdings were included as independent variables but exhibited heteroscedasticity which reduces the reliability of the model. The major limitations of which could be a significant factor to SoftBank's stock prices are the value of its private holdings and IPO gains, financial performance of holdings, macroeconomic factors, etc., which could not be factored in the model.

Still, the disparity between Alibaba and SoftBank's price movement is highlighted since the blow up of the Chinese regulatory threat. Even so, Alibaba remains a fundamentally strong company with a dominant market position despite the regulatory threats and our model shows a deep undervaluation. Furthermore, the strong pipeline of IPOs of SoftBank's Vision Fund key holdings is poised to be a key driver this year. Overall, we rate the company as a Buy with a price target of JPY11,384 (Japan Stock) or $52.28 (US ADR).