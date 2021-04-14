SoftBank: What Affects The Stock Price
Summary
- To determine what factors may have the largest influence over SoftBank Group’s stock prices, we analyzed the relationship between SoftBank and its top holdings in a multilinear regression analysis.
- Alibaba is Softbank’s largest holding at 46% of its total equity value and was assumed to exert a large degree of influence over SoftBank’s stock.
- We analysed the relationship between SoftBank and Alibaba’s daily price change as well as the Nikkei 225 with a linear regression analysis.
- Finally, we derived the firm’s total equity value based on the price targets of its holdings factored potential gains from upcoming IPOs.
SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) is a private equity firm with investments in hundreds of public and private companies. To determine which holdings or factors affects it stock price the most, we conducted an analysis on the most common drivers to the company. Alibaba (BABA) represents SoftBank's largest holding at 46% of its total equity value. Hence, there is an assumption that Alibaba's stock has a large degree of influence over SoftBank's stock. To examine this assumption, we did a regression analysis with SoftBank and Alibaba's daily stock price change. A regression analysis is useful in determining if a specific variable i.e. Alibaba has any influence on another variable such as SoftBank's stock. Using the regression tool in Excel, we can obtain the results including the p-value and co-efficient of the predictor variable. If the p-value is lower than the significance level i.e. 0.05, the null hypothesis is rejected and the alternate hypothesis is accepted. The null hypothesis is that there is no relationship between the independent and dependent variable vice versa. Whereas the coefficient explains the degree of the relationship as the constant of the function.
Source: SoftBank, Khaveen Investments
Our research focus revolves around three regression models with the following variables:
- Alibaba (independent variable) and SoftBank (dependent variable)
- Nikkei 225 (independent variable) and SoftBank (dependent variable)
- SoftBank's top 9 listed holdings and Nikkei 225 (independent variables) and SoftBank (dependent variable)
Regression Analysis
Linear Regression between Alibaba and SoftBank
First and foremost, our hypothesis is that there exists a relationship between SoftBank and Alibaba and that relationship should be significant due to the large proportion of holding in Alibaba by SoftBank. Our first test is a linear regression with Alibaba's daily price change as the independent variable and SoftBank's daily price change as the dependent variable in a 3-year and a 5-year period. The null hypothesis is that there is no relationship between SoftBank's price change and Alibaba's price change. Our results obtained through an Excel regression is tabulated below.
|
Independent Variable
|
Period
|
Coefficients
|
Intercept
|
P-Value
|
R Square
|
Standard Error
|
F
|
Alibaba
|
5-year
|
0.1198
|
0.0012
|
0.0006
|
0.0098
|
0.0346
|
11.9513
|
Alibaba
|
3-year
|
0.1704
|
0.0015
|
0.0004
|
0.0176
|
0.0292
|
12.8430
Source: Khaveen Investments
Our results show that the P-value in both outputs have p-values of less than 0.05 which mean the models are statistically significant. Thus, the null hypothesis is rejected and concluded that there is a significant relationship between SoftBank and Alibaba's stock price. However, the low coefficients of 0.12 for the 5-year period and 0.17 for the 3-year period shows that the relationship is not very strong. Simply put, for every 1% change in Alibaba's stock price, SoftBank's stock price changes by 0.11% on average.
Moreover, the model has several major limitations. For both periods, the R-squared values are very low at 0.01. This means that only 1% of the variation in SoftBank's stock price is explained by Alibaba's stock price and there are various other factors which have not been accounted for. Though, applying the Breusch-Pagan test to determine the homoscedasticity of the model, our regression of the residuals against Alibaba's stock price results in a significant-F value of 0.99 which suggests that the model is homoscedastic meaning there is little variance between the error terms and the independent variable. Therefore, the change in Alibaba's share price is fairly consistent with SoftBank's price change.
Still, the low R-squared value suggest that the model other variables has not been accounted for. This is plausible because there could be various other factors influencing SoftBank's stock price. For example, its share of gains from IPOs of its Vision Fund holdings, earnings of SoftBank and Alibaba and SoftBank's other holdings such as T-Mobile and SoftBank Corp.
Linear Regression between Nikkei 225 and Softbank
Besides Alibaba, we also did a linear regression between SoftBank and the Nikkei 225 index. As SoftBank is a component of the Nikkei with a 4.35% weightage, our hypothesis is that is there is a strong relationship between SoftBank and the Nikkei 225. Based on the regression analysis in both 3-year and 5-year periods, our results are tabulated below. The null hypothesis is there is no relationship between the price change of SoftBank and the Nikkei 225.
|
Independent Variable
|
Period
|
Coefficients
|
Intercept
|
P-Value
|
R Square
|
Standard Error
|
F
|
Nikkei 225
|
5-year
|
1.2730
|
0.0007
|
9.98E-124
|
0.3714
|
0.0477
|
712.5231
|
Nikkei 225
|
3-year
|
1.4058
|
0.0008
|
9.887E-74
|
0.3686
|
0.0687
|
419.1825
Source: Khaveen Investments
With very low p-values across both periods, the null hypothesis is rejected to conclude that a relationship between SoftBank and the Nikkei 225 exists. Compared to the Alibaba results, the co-efficient in this model is greater at 1.27 for the 5-year and 1.4 for the 3-year period which suggest a stronger relationship between SoftBank and the Nikkei. This means that for every 1% change in the Nikkei 225, SoftBank's stock moves by 1.4% on average. Further applying the Breusch-Pagan test, the significance-F has a value of 0.21 which suggest that the model is homoscedastic and the variance between residuals and independent variables are low.
Multilinear Regression between SoftBank, its Top Holdings and Nikkei 225
However, the linear regression models face several limitations due to the low R-square values for both Alibaba and Nikkei 225 models. This means that there are many other factors which could influence SoftBank's stock price was not accounted in the linear models. Therefore, to test if SoftBank's other holdings have any influence on its stock price change, we conducted a multilinear regression in a 3-year period between SoftBank and its publicly listed top holdings including Alibaba, SoftBank Corp (OTCPK:SOBKY), T-Mobile (TMUS), Uber (UBER), KE Holdings (BEKE), Vir Biotech (VIR), Guardant Health (GH) and OneConnect (OCFT) which make up 62% of its total equity value as well as the Nikkei 225. We expect that the components of SoftBank to have a relationship with SoftBank's price change and that the larger holdings would have a stronger relationship with SoftBank's stock.
|
Independent Variable
|
Period
|
Coefficients
|
Intercept
|
P-Value
|
Adjusted R Square
|
Standard Error
|
F
|
Nikkei 225
|
3-year
|
1.4631
|
0.0006
|
7.50391E-73
|
0.3874
|
0.0719
|
46.4641
|
OneConnect
|
3-year
|
0.0804
|
0.0006
|
0.0022
|
0.3874
|
0.0262
|
46.4641
|
KE Holdings
|
3-year
|
0.0682
|
0.0006
|
0.0593
|
0.3874
|
0.0361
|
46.4641
|
T-Mobile
|
3-year
|
0.0447
|
0.0006
|
0.3707
|
0.3874
|
0.0500
|
46.4641
|
DoorDash
|
3-year
|
0.0257
|
0.0006
|
0.6177
|
0.3874
|
0.0514
|
46.4641
|
Alibaba
|
3-year
|
0.0169
|
0.0006
|
0.6830
|
0.3874
|
0.0414
|
46.4641
|
Vir Biotech
|
3-year
|
0.0036
|
0.0006
|
0.7784
|
0.3874
|
0.0128
|
46.4641
|
Guardant Health
|
3-year
|
-0.0395
|
0.0006
|
0.0777
|
0.3874
|
0.0224
|
46.4641
|
Uber
|
3-year
|
-0.0446
|
0.0006
|
0.1325
|
0.3874
|
0.0296
|
46.4641
|
SoftBank Corp
|
3-year
|
-0.2796
|
0.0006
|
0.0010
|
0.3874
|
0.0848
|
46.4641
Source: Khaveen Investments
With a higher adjusted R-Square than the linear Alibaba and Nikkei 225 models of 0.38, this model explains greater variance of the SoftBank's price change. Interestingly, the model shows that only the Nikkei, SoftBank Corp, OneConnect, Guardant Health are statistically significant with a p-value below 0.05 whereas Alibaba, Uber, DoorDash, KE Holdings and Vir Biotech are not statistically significant with a p-value above 0.05. Additionally, multi-collinearity does not appear to be a concern as the correlation between its holdings are low as shown in the correlation matrix table below.
|
Correlation Between Holdings
|
Nikkei 225
|
Alibaba
|
SoftBank Corp
|
T-Mobile
|
Uber
|
Guardant Health
|
OneConnect
|
KE Holdings
|
Vir Biotech
|
DoorDash
|
Nikkei 225
|
1.00
|
Alibaba
|
0.18
|
1.00
|
SoftBank Corp
|
0.24
|
0.06
|
1.00
|
T-Mobile
|
0.07
|
0.32
|
0.03
|
1.00
|
Uber
|
0.19
|
0.22
|
-0.01
|
0.36
|
1.00
|
Guardant Health
|
0.08
|
0.23
|
0.01
|
0.27
|
0.28
|
1.00
|
OneConnect
|
0.05
|
0.20
|
0.01
|
0.19
|
0.15
|
0.12
|
1.00
|
KE Holdings
|
0.07
|
0.15
|
-0.02
|
0.05
|
0.12
|
0.11
|
0.17
|
1.00
|
Vir Biotech
|
-0.05
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
-0.11
|
0.03
|
0.02
|
0.07
|
1.00
|
DoorDash
|
0.01
|
0.06
|
-0.01
|
-0.04
|
0.14
|
0.12
|
0.09
|
0.17
|
0.17
|
1.00
Source: Khaveen Investments
Despite that, the model shows several downsides in terms of homoscedasticity. Applying the Breusch-Pagan test, the low significance-F value of 1.09E-08 suggest that the model is heteroscedastic which means that the error variances are not equal or more specifically as the expected value or the Y variable of the function increases, the variance increases. Therefore, the effect of heteroscedasticity on the model results in the model and its independent variables being less precise in explaining the SoftBank's price change.
Instead of using the changes in stock prices of SoftBank and its holdings, we also did a regression with its stock price and quarterly EPS of SoftBank, Alibaba, T-Mobile in the past 3 years. This is because of the possibility of the earnings of its top holdings having an influence over its stock price. However, the results show that the converse is true as the p-values of the variables are above the significance level of 0.05. Therefore, the model indicates that the EPS of its holdings is not statistically significant to SoftBank's stock price based on the results.
|
Independent Variable
|
Period
|
Coefficient
|
Intercept
|
P-Value
|
Adjusted R Square
|
Standard Error
|
F
|
SoftBank EPS
|
3-year
|
2.314
|
42.664
|
0.448
|
-0.009
|
2.878
|
0.970
|
Alibaba EPS
|
3-year
|
2.291
|
42.664
|
0.431
|
-0.009
|
2.741
|
0.970
|
T-Mobile EPS
|
3-year
|
-4.333
|
42.664
|
0.788
|
-0.009
|
15.478
|
0.970
Source: Khaveen Investments
Limitations
Despite our results, there are several limitations which were not accounted for in the regression models. Based on the multi-linear regression, the R-squared which is a measure of how close data are to the fitted regression line indicates that only 38.7% of the variation in SoftBank's stock price is explained from the regression models. Therefore, there are still 61.3% of variation in SoftBank's stock price which remains unexplained by the model including other factors besides the change of the stock prices of its holdings. These factors may include:
- IPO investment gains to SoftBank
- Value of the private companies held by SoftBank and its Vision Fund
- Financial performances of all of its holdings
- Credit ratings of SoftBank and its companies
- Interest rate changes and outlook
- General macroeconomic outlook of Japan
- Inflation expectations and bond yields
- Monetization exercises and proceeds raised from the sale of SoftBank's holdings
Conclusion
To conclude, the linear models in the 3-year period for both Alibaba and Nikkei 225 area better fits, due to the higher R-square values. Based on the regression of the Alibaba and SoftBank, there is significant relationship at the 95% confidence level. For every 1% increase in Alibaba's share price, SoftBank's stock increases by 0.17% on average. Whereas for Nikkei 225, there is also a significant relationship at the 95% confidence level. For every 1% increase in the Nikkei 225, SoftBank's stock increases by 1.4% on average.
Though, there are several limitations of the models which do not fully explain the relationship between SoftBank and its holdings as exhibited by the low R-square values. This may include IPO gains to SoftBank, the value of its private holdings, monetization exercises and the macroeconomic outlook and indicators of the Japanese economy.
However, based on the indexed stock price chart of SoftBank, Alibaba and the Nikkei 225 below, SoftBank's stock price does move in line with Alibaba's price over the long-term despite some significant events which cause short-term volatility. For example, the decline in Alibaba's stock price after the regulatory issues has not been reflected in SoftBank's price change.
Source: Yahoo Finance, Khaveen Investments
Based on technical analysis of SoftBank Group and the Nikkei 225, we see indicators based exponential moving averages (EMA) and Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) in sync with each other. With the current EMA crossovers (5-day/10-day, 8-day/20-day & 12-day/26 day) and the MACD (12-day/26-day) for the Nikkei 225 having just occurred, we believe the indicators for SoftBank Group stock price will now quickly follow in tandem, presenting a buying opportunity.
Alibaba Remains A Deeply Undervalued Holding
The uncertainty surrounding Chinese e-commerce Alibaba continues to persist but we still believe that the company's fundamentals remain strong despite the regulatory crackdown and our DCF valuation model shows that the firm is deeply undervalued. Since our previous coverage, the company's core business remains highly attractive after it had a spectacular year despite the pandemic with its massive active user base growing by 9.5% at 779 mln users in 2020. We are optimistic that the company's strong fundamentals will allow it to ride the recovery in consumer confidence and spending.
In addition, the company's other supporting business segments continues to enhance the Alibaba ecosystem. For example, Alibaba Cloud's new Hybrid Cloud Partner Program enables partners to utilize the platform to target small and medium businesses with cloud solutions could further strengthen its market position as the leading cloud provider accounting for 6% of global market share behind Amazon, Microsoft and Google. Moreover, its Fintech operations remain high scrutinized but could see some limelight as the People's Bank of China's governor indicated that the company could resume its Ant Financial IPO if it settles the issues faced on user privacy and lending practices. As China strive to promote the healthy development of its financial system, we continue to believe Ant Financial to maintain its place as a leading fintech innovator as seen with its diverse fintech platform and robust blockchain patents.
Overall, our updated valuation of Alibaba shows that the company is deeply undervalued with an upside of 47.05%.
Source: Khaveen Investments
Healthy Outlook of the Nikkei 225 and its Main Components
As the regression model suggests a relationship between SoftBank and the Nikkei 225, we further examine the index and its constituents. Our regression analysis on the main components of the Nikkei also shows the strong relationship between Nikkei and its top constituents with p-values all below the significance level. The high R-square also suggest that the variables explain the variances of the Nikkei.
|
Independent Variable
|
Period
|
Coefficients
|
Intercept
|
P-Value
|
R Square
|
Standard Error
|
F
|
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:FRCOY)
|
3-year
|
0.1305
|
-0.0002
|
2.15E-86
|
0.9074
|
0.0061
|
1197.9528
|
SoftBank Group Corp.
|
3-year
|
0.0642
|
-0.0002
|
2.10E-34
|
0.9074
|
0.0051
|
1197.9528
|
Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCPK:TOELF)
|
3-year
|
0.0528
|
-0.0002
|
7.31E-14
|
0.9074
|
0.0070
|
1197.9528
|
Fanuc Corp. (OTCPK:FANUY)
|
3-year
|
0.1097
|
-0.0002
|
1.79E-42
|
0.9074
|
0.0077
|
1197.9528
|
KDDI corp. (OTCPK:KDDIF)
|
3-year
|
0.1024
|
-0.0002
|
1.07E-35
|
0.9074
|
0.0080
|
1197.9528
|
Terumo Corp. (OTCPK:TRUMF)
|
3-year
|
0.1039
|
-0.0002
|
3.50E-41
|
0.9074
|
0.0074
|
1197.9528
|
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (OTCPK:DKILF)
|
3-year
|
0.1082
|
-0.0002
|
2.96E-34
|
0.9074
|
0.0086
|
1197.9528
|
Kyocera Corp. (OTCPK:KYOCF)
|
3-year
|
0.1225
|
-0.0002
|
7.46E-37
|
0.9074
|
0.0093
|
1197.9528
|
TDK corp. (OTCPK:TTDKY)
|
3-year
|
0.0462
|
-0.0002
|
5.85E-10
|
0.9074
|
0.0074
|
1197.9528
|
Advantest Corp. (OTCPK:ATEYY)
|
3-year
|
0.0196
|
-0.0002
|
4.33E-04
|
0.9074
|
0.0056
|
1197.9528
Source: Khaveen Investments
The Nikkei 225 has a current PE ratio of 31.4x. Historically, the Nikkei 225 traded as high as 60x PE in the late 80s before collapsing after the bubble burst. Based on analyst price targets, the Nikkei 225 has a potential weighted return of 7.06% underpinned by its large exposure to electronics and healthcare sector.
|
Nikkei Top 10 Components
|
Current Price
|
Analyst Price Target
|
Upside
|
Weightage
|
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
|
88,130
|
89,876
|
2.0%
|
9.90%
|
SoftBank Group Corp.
|
9,330
|
11,340
|
21.5%
|
4.35%
|
Tokyo Electron Ltd.
|
46,790
|
43,356
|
-7.3%
|
3.64%
|
Fanuc Corp.
|
26,185
|
29,241
|
11.7%
|
3.10%
|
KDDI corp.
|
3,395
|
3,668
|
8.0%
|
2.97%
|
Terumo Corp.
|
3,999
|
4,794
|
19.9%
|
2.37%
|
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
|
22,320
|
23,863
|
6.9%
|
2.35%
|
Kyocera Corp.
|
7,025
|
7,147
|
1.7%
|
2.28%
|
TDK corp.
|
15,330
|
18,561
|
21.1%
|
1.89%
|
Advantest Corp.
|
9,680
|
9,231
|
-4.6%
|
1.88%
Source: WSJ, Khaveen Investments
Overall, the healthy outlook of the Nikkei which is buoyed by robust fundamental factors and vaccination rollout leading to the anticipated economic recovery with GDP expected to rise by 2.21% and rising inflation rate expectations at 0.3% could also be positive on SoftBank's stock price due to the strong relationship between the two variables.
Overblown Impact of Greensill Bankruptcy but Still a Setback to its Cluster of No.1s Strategy
A recent development that has arisen is the bankruptcy of supply chain financier Greensill Capital. The startup filed for insolvency after its largest client GFG Alliance which it has a $5 bln loan exposure to started defaulting on its debts as well as losing insurance coverage for its debt repackaging business. The bankruptcy of the firm will negatively affect SoftBank but still only represents a portion of its total holdings. SoftBank's Vision Fund has invested around $1.5 bln in the startup which merely represents around 0.5% of the group's total equity value. Additionally, SoftBank is owed $1.15 bln because it had provided credit to Greensill.
|
SVF Largest Investments (Private)
|
Amount ($ bln)
|
% of SBG Equity Value
|
Didi
|
$11bln to $15 bln
|
4 to 5.5%
|
Grab
|
$5.5 to $ 5.8 bln
|
2 to 2.1%
|
Ele.me
|
$3 bln
|
1.1%
|
ByteDance
|
$1.8 bln
|
0.7%
|
Oneweb
|
$2.8 bln
|
1%
|
Cruise
|
$2bln to $2.5 bln
|
0.7 to 0.9%
|
Chehaoduo
|
$1.5 bln
|
0.5%
|
Paytm
|
$1.4 bln
|
0.5%
|
Greensill
|
$1.5 bln
|
0.5%
Source: SoftBank, BusinessInsider
Perhaps the greater implication from the bankruptcy on SoftBank is the setback of its "Cluster of No. 1's" strategy to promote cooperation between its leading tech holdings to create a synergistic effect. An example of this strategy is to encourage SoftBank backed startups to use facilities from WeWork or encourage startups to use Uber's e-hailing services. As a financier, Greensill's role was to provide financing and liquidity to the startups. According to Bloomberg, there were funds worth $629 mln tied to SoftBank unicorns. Thus, apart from losing funds invested in the company, the Greensill bankruptcy creates another issue of providing funding to startups. That said, with its strong balance sheet ability to raise funds as seen with the start of the Vision Fund 2 and more in the future, we believe that SoftBank could still fill assume the role of Greensill to provide funding if necessary or maybe it will find another supply chain financer to invest in. Overall, the effect of the bankruptcy on the group's equity value is limited but could be a setback for synergistic vision between its holdings.
Source: Softbank
Valuation
The key driver of SoftBank this year is the highly anticipated pipeline of IPOs of its major unicorns. The group already had recent successful IPOs of Auto1 and Coupang which has netted the Vision Fun a $30 bln gain. The strong momentum is buoyed by upcoming IPOs featuring Didi Chuxing, Grab, Tokopedia, PolicyBazaar and ByteDance. Based on data of the Vision Fund's stake in these companies, we estimated its potential gain from the potential valuation at IPO. In total, the total estimated gain to the Vision Fund in the table below is $24.63 bln or JPY2,726 bln. Based on the group's interest in the Vision Fund of around 28%, this translates to potential IPO gains of JPY 763 bln.
|
Company
|
Invested Amount by Vision Fund ($ bln)
|
Potential Valuation ($ bln)
|
Vision Fund Stake ($ bln)
|
Potential Gain to Vision Fund ($ bln)
|
Didi Chuxing
|
11
|
60
|
18
|
7
|
Grab
|
5.5
|
40
|
18
|
12.5
|
Tokopedia
|
1.3
|
10
|
2.5
|
1.2
|
PolicyBazaar
|
0.2
|
3.5
|
0.53
|
0.33
|
ByteDance
|
1.8
|
180
|
5.4
|
3.6
Source: Bloomberg, Crunchbase, PYMNTS, EconomicTimes
To forecast the company's target equity value, we compiled the target equity values of each holding based on analyst consensus. These holdings are either held directly or indirectly based on its interest in the Vision Fund and NorthStar subsidiaries.
|
Listed Holdings
|
% Weightage of SBG Equity Value
|
Effective Number of Shares Held by SBG ('bln')
|
Current Equity Value (JPY bln)
|
Target Equity Value (JPY bln)
|
Alibaba
|
46.03%
|
2.767
|
13,100
|
18,652
|
SoftBank Corp (Telco, Z Holdings)
|
7.66%
|
4.79
|
2,000
|
2,208
|
T-Mobile US
|
5.21%
|
1.155
|
1,600
|
2,036
|
Uber
|
1.21%
|
1.753
|
327.6
|
449
|
Guardant Health
|
0.30%
|
0.098
|
78.9
|
105
|
Vir Biotechnology
|
0.11%
|
0.119
|
17.5
|
29
|
Relay Therapeutics
|
0.13%
|
0.09
|
48.4
|
78
|
OneConnect
|
0.01%
|
0.389
|
2.5
|
5
|
ZhongAn (OTCPK:ZZHGF)
|
0.05%
|
1.42
|
11.4
|
12
|
DoorDash (DASH)
|
0.85%
|
0.29
|
259.8
|
356
|
Opendoor (OPEN)
|
0.16%
|
0.57723
|
48.4
|
82
|
Auto1 (AUTOO)
|
0.24%
|
0.212
|
21.4
|
25
|
Coupang (CPNG)
|
2.99%
|
1.54
|
57.8
|
58
|
KE Holdings (BEKE)
|
2.13%
|
0.8889
|
664.1
|
940
|
Seer (SEER)
|
0.08%
|
0.05638
|
16.8
|
17
|
Amazon (AMZN)
|
2.64%
|
0.51
|
762.5
|
1,015
|
Facebook (FB)
|
1.28%
|
2.888
|
338.5
|
400
|
PayPal (PYPL)
|
0.53%
|
1.187
|
148.5
|
193
|
Others
|
17.48%
|
5,267
|
5,267
|
ARM
|
10.93%
|
-
|
2,500
|
3,293
|
Total
|
24,772
|
35,220
Source: SoftBank, Tipranks, WSJ, Khaveen Investments
As seen in the table, the total forecasted target equity value is JPY 35,220 bln which is 42.2% higher than the current market value of investments. Then, we computed its net debt based on SBG's standalone interest-bearing debt and cash and cash equivalents.
|
SBG Standalone Balance Sheet
|
JPY bln
|
Interest-bearing debt
|
11,218
|
Cash
|
6,535
|
Net Debt
|
4,683
Source: Softbank
Finally, we derived a valuation by subtracting net debt and group-related expenses from its target value of investments. We separated the valuation into Base Case, Bear Case and Bull Case. As mentioned previously, the company was trading at a discount of 15.5% of its equity value due to its corporate governance issues. However, the discount has narrowed to 12% currently as the value of its holdings fell but has not been reflected in SoftBank's stock price. Based on our regression analysis findings, the low co-efficient obtained suggest that the rise the SoftBank's stock will be slower than the rise in the value of its holdings which leads to a widening discount in the future. As such, we maintained our initial discount of 15.5%.
- Base Case: Includes assumed investment gains on IPOs of JPY763 bln from its interest in SoftBank Vision Fund and the discount of 15.5% (Corporate governance discount)
- Bear Case: Does not include IPO investment gains and includes a discount of 15.5%
- Bull Case: Includes investment gains and assumption that the discount narrows to 0%
|
Valuation (JPY bln)
|
Base Case
|
Bear Case
|
Bull Case
|
Total Target Value of Investments
|
35,220
|
35,220
|
35,220
|
Investment Gains on IPO
|
763
|
0
|
763
|
Total Target Equity Value
|
35,983
|
35,220
|
35,983
|
Less: Net Debt
|
4,683
|
4,683
|
4,683
|
Less: Group Related Expenses
|
3,144
|
3,144
|
3,144
|
Net Equity Value
|
28,157
|
27,394
|
28,157
|
Number of shares outstanding
|
2.09
|
2.09
|
2.09
|
Target Equity Value per share
|
13,472
|
13,107
|
13,472
|
Discount (15.5%; 0% for Bull case)
|
2,088
|
2,032
|
0
|
Target Share Price
|
11,384
|
11,075
|
13,472
|
Current Share Price
|
9,881
|
9,881
|
9,881
|
Upside
|
15.21%
|
12.09%
|
36.34%
Source: SoftBank, Khaveen Investments
As seen in the table, our base case valuation shows a target price of JPY11,384 (15.21% upside) while our bear case shows a target price of JPY11,075 (12.09% upside) as well as a bull case at JPY13,472 (36.34% upside).
Source: Khaveen Investments
Verdict
In summary, our findings from the linear regression models show that there is a significant relationship between SoftBank's stock price and Alibaba as well as the Nikkei 225 in the 3-year and 5-year periods. The 3-year models appear to be more reliable with a higher R-square value. For every 1% increase in Alibaba's stock price and the Nikkei, SoftBank's stock moves by 0.17% and 1.4% respectively on average. The models are also homoscedastic which is a positive indicator of the reliability of the model. This is largely unsurprising given the large concentration of its Alibaba holding and large weightage in the Nikkei 225. Though, the low R-square values highlight the shortcomings of the models. In the multilinear model, more holdings were included as independent variables but exhibited heteroscedasticity which reduces the reliability of the model. The major limitations of which could be a significant factor to SoftBank's stock prices are the value of its private holdings and IPO gains, financial performance of holdings, macroeconomic factors, etc., which could not be factored in the model.
Still, the disparity between Alibaba and SoftBank's price movement is highlighted since the blow up of the Chinese regulatory threat. Even so, Alibaba remains a fundamentally strong company with a dominant market position despite the regulatory threats and our model shows a deep undervaluation. Furthermore, the strong pipeline of IPOs of SoftBank's Vision Fund key holdings is poised to be a key driver this year. Overall, we rate the company as a Buy with a price target of JPY11,384 (Japan Stock) or $52.28 (US ADR).
This article was written by
Disclosure: I am/we are long SFTBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.