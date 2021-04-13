Photo by stockstudioX/E+ via Getty Images

Planet 13 (OTCQX:PLNHF) is a cannabis company with its operations currently based in Nevada. Because PLNHF is known for its “superstores,” its revenue growth was substantially impacted by the decline in tourism as a result of the pandemic. As we move beyond the pandemic, PLNHF benefits both from increasing tourism as well as general cannabis secular tailwinds. The stock trades at a premium to peers. I give my opinion regarding that premium as well as my assessment of whether the stock is a buy, sell, or hold.

Earnings

PLNHF is up nearly 25% to start the year - notably in-line or better than peers.

(Seeking Alpha)

This is in spite of reporting revenue growth that lagged peers. PLNHF saw 2020 full-year revenues grow only 10.8% to $70.5 million even as many peers reported triple digit growth.

The lagging performance can be attributed to the great decline in tourism to the Las Vegas area. PLNHF derives most of its revenues from its Las Vegas SuperStore, which brought in more than 1 million visitors in 2019.

(Investor Presentation)

The SuperStore is no ordinary cannabis dispensary: it offers a complete experience ranging from a restaurant and walking tours of production.

(Investor Presentation)

Planet 13 Stock Prediction

With tourism coming to a stand still for many months of 2020, the SuperStore saw minimum tourist demand. However, things are already looking up, as the revenue growth recovered in the third quarter after declining in the second quarter.

(Investor Presentation)

Keeping my fingers crossed, the U.S. appears primed to move past the pandemic. PLNHF is positioned to benefit not only from increased tourist demand, but also general secular tailwinds for cannabis. PLNHF aims to maintain 8-10% market share of Nevada cannabis sales, which itself is estimated to grow at a 16.9% compounded annual growth rate through 2025:

(Investor Presentation)

In addition to its SuperStore, PLNHF also owns its Medizin dispensary in Nevada - which can be considered a smaller SuperStore. This store will be critical in helping PLNHF boost profit margins, as the two stores would be able to share production costs.

(Investor Presentation)

Looking beyond Nevada, PLNHF already has plans to open a new store in California. The store would be strategically located near Disneyland, South Coast Mall, Knott’s Berry Farm, and many beaches.

(Investor Presentation)

Wall Street analysts are optimistic for PLNHF’s growth as we move beyond the pandemic. 3 analysts estimate that PLNHF can grow revenues by 97.6% this year. I do note that actual results may differ materially, as analyst coverage is thin.

(Seeking Alpha Estimates)

Looking long term, PLNHF aims to grow its SuperStore concept to other states as well. The company believes it can build over 8 SuperStores in tier-one markets over the next 5 years.

(Investor Presentation)

Is PLNHF Stock A Buy Or Sell?

Is it time to buy PLNHF? The company managed the pandemic quite well, and I like that the company actively issues stock to shore up its balance sheet. As of the last month, PLNHF had $140 million of cash versus $0.88 million in debt.

(Investor Presentation)

The net cash position reduces PLNHF's downside risk, especially when considering that cannabis operators often have average interest rates of upwards of 10% on their debt. Further, until cannabis is decriminalized, cannabis operators pay sky-high income tax rates, compressing free cash flow. For example, in 2020 PLNHF paid over $7 million in income taxes despite generating $849 thousand in losses. I prefer equity financing over debt financing for precisely the reason of depressed current cash flows. Furthermore, Cannabis operators typically grow their footprints by acquiring new dispensaries or building new assets - both of which require significant capital. While cannabis operators have tended to fund these investments using debt capital in the past, the strong price performance of the past year suggests that equity financing is much more viable moving forward. Shareholders should welcome dilution - not disdain it - because the debt alternative would likely unduly increase risk.

President Biden has given hints regarding his personal stance about cannabis, which in short, isn’t necessarily positive. I look at the situation with a long term lens. Sure, I would warmly welcome aggressive cannabis reform as I believe that legalizing cannabis will be overwhelming positive for the country. However, I view it as a question of “when” and not “if,” and thus am not so concerned if it does not happen immediately.

Still though, PLNHF does not trade as cheaply as peers. The stock trades at 21 times trailing sales, whereas many of the operators I follow trade around 10-12 times trailing sales, even with greater geographic diversification and stronger growth. Even if PLNHF executes on consensus estimates for forward growth, then shares trade at 11 times forward sales. Even though PLNHF is smaller than those peers, I do not expect it to report materially greater growth rates because much of the growth tends to come from external acquisitions.

I believe the premium valuation is instead due to speculation that a larger operator might want to acquire PLNHF. It is certainly possible, though it is unclear if other operators would want to pay such a premium, or if PLNHF itself wouldn’t want to go about it itself, especially considering its unique SuperStore strategy.

The current price also seems to be giving PLNHF a premium for its SuperStore strategy, which might not be properly placed. According to Google Reviews, PLNHF's SuperStore charges a significant premium on its products - it is unclear if tourists would be willing to drive extra distance for cheaper product. In my view, it is better to value PLNHF based on current and forward growth instead of takeover speculation or the "feel-good" element of the SuperStore. PLNHF's high reliance on tourism (including for its in-store restaurants) may make growth more lumpy than peers.

Conclusion

PLNHF is the cannabis operator with ambitions to bring its SuperStore concept mainstream. With the pandemic hopefully in the rear view mirror, its Las Vegas operations may see a dramatic boost due to outsized tourism. The company has historically maintained a conservatively managed balance sheet with plenty of net cash. The stock trades at a premium valuation to peers, but I am skeptical that it will be able to achieve stronger growth due to general reliance on external acquisitions. I am neutral on shares in light of better opportunities within the sector.