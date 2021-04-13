Photo by designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Many of us participants in the trading and investing universe many times make the mistake of looking at a potential investment from solely a bullish or bearish bias. Opportunity though exists in many forms in the financial markets. However, it's only when we alter the way we look at potential investments do we come up with more ideas on how to trade or invest in any respective stock.

Take Genius Brands international (NASDAQ:GNUS) for example. This company plies its trade in the entertainment industry with media for children being its specialty. Over the past six weeks or so, volume has been elevated in this company for a variety of reasons. Firstly, in the beginning of March, we witnessed a double-digit spike in the share price on the back of the release date (April 23) for the Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten series. The series will star Arnold Schwarzenegger and is expected to drive traffic and viewership on the Kartoon Channel for the company. Then, we had the Tankee hook-up which will be responsible for the development of a Roblox series which would be again screened on the Kartoon channel.

The market is biting at every bit of information regarding new content so investors need to be aware of this trend. Suffice it to say, the fact that Genius has no real revenues to speak of at present is a secondary issue because the market seems willing and ready to price in upcoming potential successful shows and series. Being chartists, we believe that all of these above known positive fundamentals as well as the recent Marvel deal concerning Stan Lee, acquisitions to date plus negative standpoints such as dilution and poor financials have all been digested by the share price at this stage. Therefore, it stands to reason that future acquisitions should be seen by the market as bullish especially if Genius Brands gets a hold of the businesses it wants. This is how we view affairs definitely in the short term

M&A is where the market obviously sees potential. With $140 million in cash on the balance sheet, no debt to speak of as well as access to a further $100 million, the company's aim is to be aggressive with its acquisitions. The two recently appointed executives who will be responsible for M&A are seasoned veterans Bedi Singh and Jason Adelman. Time will tell whether the company can significantly add value through acquisitions. In the short term though, we believe shares will pop on any notable announcement.

With respect to our commentary earlier about not being solely focused on direction, let's zoom in once more into the daily chart of GNUS. As we can see below, shares bounced off support at approximately the $1 level last September and successfully tested that support level on multiple occasions thereafter both in October and November of last year. Therefore, taking this into account and given what we have mentioned above with respect to the bullish volume trend and pending announcements concerning acquisitions, we believe downside risk is actually limited in here at present.

Furthermore, as we can see from the 12-month volatility chart below, implied volatility at present in the front-month is trading at around the 110% mark. Despite being well off its January highs, these levels of implied volatility provide elevated option premium when selling options in strategies such as covered calls and naked puts. Monthly covered calls in essence would be our go-to strategy in GNUS at present. The reason being is that GNUS is a low-priced stock, has ample liquidity in its options (which enables us to defend), downside risk is limited and implied volatility is well over 100% at present. Furthermore, we see little possibility of implied volatility dropping much further. The reason being is that IV currently is at the foot of its annual range meaning it is more probable that volatility will rise from these levels. This in turn will enable us to collect more option premium from writing regular covered calls. This is important because when volatility dries up, it becomes much more difficult to reduce one´s cost-basis over time.

Therefore, to sum up, instead of looking at GNUS from a pure buy/sell standpoint, we see opportunity in trading the stock primarily through the use of regular covered calls. The market is giving the stock the benefit of the doubt at present for the likes of Rainbow Rangers and Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten offerings to come good. We though want to take advantage of the uncertainty which is prevalent at present by selling rich option premium. We look forward to continued coverage.