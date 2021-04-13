Photo by kentoh/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I started to build a high yield portfolio beginning in 2014 and began to take a distribution from my IRA in 2018. Selecting investments during the pre-recession years was based on reasonable assumptions, but throwing in a March 2020 bear market revealed many weak holdings. As a result, I pruned the weak stocks and added to pandemic surviving investments.

The recession last year revealed the questionable decisions some fund managers made concerning margin debt. The great thing about a recession is the fact the best managers are elevated above the rest by their planning and conservative actions. This is the reason I reduced my holdings to only 20 stocks for now. I have confidence most will be winners well into the future.

This year I made additional adjustments to the mix of stocks in my IRA portfolio to better reflect reduced cash flow risk moving forward. I have not changed my distribution level since the beginning of my retirement over 3 years ago. I plan to reinvest any surplus dividends the next time stock prices become reasonable again.

The mix of investments listed in this article consist of 20 total stocks. The first group contains 10 BDCs (Business Development Company) that have a good chance to excel during the business cycle recovery.

The second group contains 5 mREITs (mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust), three agency mREITs and two commercial mREITs. The spread between the long and short term interest rates have increased and the Fed is holding short term rates near zero until 2023, I consider this time frame should benefit the agency holdings for a few more years.

The third group contains 5 CEFs (Closed End Fund) that generate high dividends. One with about 50% agency mREITs and one with about 50% non-agency mREITs. One thing I have noticed the price on these 5 CEFs do not change as much as the rest of my stocks. This is demonstrated in charts 1 to 4, displaying all three groups including the 3 month and 10-year spread.

The problem I now have in 2021 is the explosive price appreciation for my current holdings. At the end of October my portfolio yield was 11.3% exceeding my base yield by 1.3%. Today the price of my holdings have increased and the yield now sits near 8%.

Listed in this article is the year-to-date paper capital gains that prohibit my long-standing strategy of reinvesting surplus income each month. For now, I'm just accumulating dividend income and waiting for stock prices to decline before adding to income shares based on statistical momentum parameters, POT's (Portfolio Online Tracker) strong point.

The download link to POT is located in section: "POT5.8 Preview BUY Signals".

Economic Recovery

The possibility of continued economic recovery will continue well into next year with the steeping yield curve, the Fed keeping rates low, business growth and expansion. The small and mid-size value stocks in my portfolio will capitalize on this fact for the next few years. Additional confirmation I agree with is taken from a recent article about Growth vs Value.

From April 10, 2021 article;

"A steepening yield curve, which we continue to forecast, will penalize all multiples, but growth stocks will be hit harder as their multiples compress more as duration shortens. Value stocks will benefit from a surge in profits more than offsetting any multiple decline as the recovery gains steam." "We would use any confusing first-quarter results to add to positions to companies leveraged to the economy as we expect the expansion to last well into 2023. That expansion would be supported by expansive monetary and fiscal policy, as well as trillions of excess liquidity in the system."

YTD Group Overview

Chart-1; YTD (Year To Date) 2021 Source; author's POT5.8 application

I have broken down my portfolio into three groups. The above chart identifies BDCs, mREITs and CEFs and their price and total return for the 2021 year.

We can see from Chart-1 the 3 month and 10-year spread increasing from the start of the year and began to accelerate in February standing at 167 BPS. The BDC group (red-line) increased over 16% in price, mREIT group (green-line) over 11% and CEF group (blue-line) over 5%. The S&P 500 (white-dash-line) YTD is over 7%. Note, under each group name in the chart shows the total return when dividends are added to price.

One observation is the tight correlation between S&P 500 and the CEF group of stocks. For people who want stable price volatility and still collect high yield income the CEF market should be considered. I'm using the CEFs to stabilize price movement in my entire portfolio against my BDC and mREIT holdings.

Chart-2; YTD Individual Price Change Source; author's POT5.8 application

Chart-2 correlates to the YTD group Chart-1, but on an individual holding basis. I placed identification notes under the stock names corresponding to the three groups in Chart-1.

The title in the chart shows the S&P 500 gained 7% in 2021, while many stocks in the BDC Grp-1 contain stocks beating the general market. Value stocks in the small and mid-size companies, have trounced the S&P 500 by a wide margin this year. Notice the CEF Grp-3 price gains are more in line with the S&P 500 causing an anchor in price to my overall portfolio price gain.

One-Year Group Overview

Chart-3; One Year Performance Source; author's POT5.8 application

As can be shown in Chart-3, the CEF group (blue-line) of stocks are well below the S&P 500 (white-dash-line) in price gain and volatility. Over the years I have been explaining, I'm not investing for capital appreciation, but for income only. In retirement this one element of my investment strategy pays the bills and not the intangible hope of timing market price gains.

Since the market lows last year, the small and mid-size stocks have been marching higher in price against the S&P 500. Both the BDC (red-line) and mREIT (green-line) groups of investments currently contained in my portfolio have seen gains near 100% or doubling in price. Remember I do not invest for price appreciation, but for income. Price is just catching up to price losses from the recession of 2020.

Chart-4; One Year Individual Price Change Source; author's POT5.8 application

Here again in Chart-4, the individual stock price-performance over the past year. The top price gains are in the BDC Grp-1 of my portfolio. This is the reason for half of my portfolio siding with business. The fact we are coming out of the recession and pandemic, business will expand from pent-up demand. We should see signs of this in the second half of the year when most people in the U.S. population are vaccinated.

If we look at the chart title again the one-year price gain for the S&P 500 sits at 65.8%. Notice how many high yield price gains are above this value. Once again also notice the CEF Grp-3 price gain is below the general market.

Current Holdings Allocation

All three tables correspond to three groups of stocks identified in the previous charts. The tables are sorted by "%incAlloc" column. Notice the BDC's dividend increases and special distributions this year.

Table-1: YTD 2021 Type Symbol Yield %CapAlloc %IncAlloc DivChg Special BDC (FDUS) 7.4% 2.4% 2.2% 3.3% 5.8% BDC (GSBD) 9.0% 3.5% 3.8% 8.3% BDC (GBDC) 7.7% 4.3% 4.1% BDC (MAIN) 6.0% 7.1% 5.2% BDC (TPVG) 9.4% 4.8% 5.6% 7.0% BDC (TSLX) 7.4% 6.3% 5.8% 79.0% BDC (CSWC) 7.2% 7.4% 6.5% 2.4% 6.1% BDC (HTGC) 7.6% 7.2% 6.8% 4.0% BDC (ARCC) 8.3% 7.2% 7.3% BDC (NEWT) 7.4% 8.7% 7.9% 2.9% 58.9% 55.1% Table-2: YTD 2021 Type Symbol Yield %CapAlloc %IncAlloc DivChg Special mREIT (BXMT) 7.9% 4.5% 4.4% mREIT (CHMI) 11.3% 4.1% 5.7% mREIT (STWD) 7.8% 6.0% 5.7% mREIT (AGNC) 8.4% 6.4% 6.6% mREIT (NLY) 10.1% 5.5% 6.8% 26.4% 29.2% Table-3: YTD 2021 Type Symbol Yield %CapAlloc %IncAlloc DivChg Special CEF (PKO) 8.5% 1.5% 1.6% CEF (PTY) 8.3% 1.6% 1.6% CEF (GOF) 10.1% 2.2% 2.7% CEF (PCI) 9.1% 3.9% 4.4% CEF (RCS) 8.1% 5.4% 5.4% 14.7% 15.7%

The TSLX stock had a massive special distribution of 79% of its standard yearly dividend paid in April. I expect more special payments from other stocks this year. The special distributions have already added 6% to my overall income this year.

Investment Notes

I loaded up last year on AGNC and NLY knowing the Treasury spread would increase when the economy comes out of the pandemic. The Fed is expected to hold short term rates down until 2023 allowing the yield spread to remain high. Perhaps increasing dividends will start this year based on earnings acceleration. An excellent article explaining in simple terms how agency mREITs make money is linked below.

mREIT profits from increasing spread: From March 18, 2021 article;

"The first step in determining how an investment in a company will perform is understanding how it makes money." "NLY makes money by buying MBS (mortgage-backed securities) and collecting the coupon payment. They are regarded as being among the safest investments in the world with an AAA credit rating." "In case of default, all the mortgages are guaranteed to be paid back by agencies Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) or Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) as guarantors of the principal (hence the term "agency" MBS). If a borrower defaults, NLY gets 100% of the unpaid principal." "Annaly makes money based on the difference between what the longer-term mortgages earn and the cost of the short-term debt it used to finance them. The larger the spread between long and short-term rates, the more profitable NLY will be."

CHMI is one of my challenging holdings, but is unique with both MSR (Mortgage Servicing Rights) and agency mREIT earnings potential.

CHMI NAV issues: From March 9, 2021 transcript;

"Book value per common share finished at $11.16 as of December 31, broadly speaking, as others have noted, spread tightening benefited agency RMBS at the expense of MSRS. While agency REIT hedge with rate instruments, we rely on the MBS to partially hedge out our MSR portfolio, and this quarter, the correlation was negatively impacted. The performance of our RMBS and hedged portfolios did not compensate for the weakness in the MSR portfolio." "This was due in part to higher rates of prepayment in the portfolio as well as our positioning in both the coupon stack and story selection and RMBS pools. Significant adjustments were made at year end and into the current quarter, which we believe should improve performance."

As shown in the charts above, NEWT has been the winner in price gain along with increasing dividends. This is my largest allocation since I knew the PPP loans/grants would contribute to earnings growth until the small companies begin to expand next year. NEWT's unique position with the PPP program and being an SBA lender should remain as a top performer.

From March 16, 2021 article;

"When COVID cut back volume on new SBA loans, NEWT was able to quickly pivot to offer loans from the "Paycheck Protection Program" where the requirements to qualify were very similar to the requirements to qualify for an SBA loan. These loans were very profitable and since they are guaranteed by the government and are forgivable, there was very little risk. This was very profitable for NEWT last year." "The great news is that NEWT's 2021 guidance assumed that the PPP program would end. As we now know, PPP was extended in the December stimulus and there are new SBA lending programs in the stimulus that recently passed. NEWT will benefit from these programs more than any other BDC, and we fully expect that NEWT will raise their dividend guidance at Q4 earnings (scheduled for March 22nd, after market close)."

Newtek Dividend update March 22, 2021;

"BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Newtek Business Services Corp (NEWT)., (Nasdaq: NEWT), an internally managed business development company ("BDC"), today announced that it is increasing its 2021 annual dividend forecast to a range of $2.40 to $2.90 per share, from the previous 2021 annual dividend forecast range of $2.00 to $2.50 per share. The midpoint of the 2021 annual dividend forecast range would represent an approximate 29% increase over the 2020 annual dividend."

POT5.8 Preview BUY Signals

I have updated the POT application with features containing BUY signals along with a simple way to move holdings within a portfolio. The software I developed over the years I continue to use each day to get a visual gain performance along with real-time Technical Analysis for each automated stock quote request.

It must be noted this is a Microsoft Excel application and cannot be run on any other platform. It uses a vast amount of visual-basic code. I have laid out this process in previous articles using the POT (Portfolio Online Tracker) software.

NOTE: I have updated the POT5.8 Excel software and provide it for free to followers. The download link is here and for existing users they can export their portfolio from an old version and import into this updated version. After download, please read Application Note; AN-12 for a review of changes.

Chart-5; RSI signal Source; author's POT5.8 application

Chart-5 displays the RSI (Relative Strength Index) for each stock included in the POT application. This is a very common index many investors follow to help identify oversold price and possible purchase. This value can be changed by the user.

One of the features of the POT application is when a normal price quote is taken the price-bar will change to blue indicating the RSI level dropped below 30 giving a BUY-signal for each individual stock.

Chart-6; Price Z-score signal Source; author's POT5.8 application

I have made the price Z-score accessible through a bar-chart to track the standard deviation of price to its mean for each stock. This is a dynamic value calculated each time the POT gets a price quote. In auto-run mode if a Z-score becomes active the price-bar will change to orange for each individual stock. This value is user programmable to allow the investor their own buy signal requirement.

Conclusion

I have reduced my high yield investments to 20 and focus on creating enough dividend income to exceed my retirement distribution. This one change has reduced the amount of time reviewing my portfolio and tracking results.

I made most changes and purchases to my portfolio last year, and because of increased prices, I'm no longer rushing to invest new capital. If price does decline on my existing holdings, I will reevaluate and purchase new income shares. I do not expect to add new investments at this time.

One aspect I perform each market day is to monitor my investments using the Portfolio Online Tracker. I developed this application to instantly tell me using bar-charts of any potential undervalued investments in my current portfolio. I find it easier to visually evaluate technical parameters using charts then trying to evaluate numbers in a table.

I'm not sure when there will be a pullback in the market since the Fed will hold interest rates low and the pent-up demand from lockdowns. I expect next year to be a continuation of business development after the coronavirus is greatly reduced in the U.S.